Aiken development board vice chair followed ethics law, court docs say

An allegation that Aiken Municipal Development Commission Vice Chairman Chris Verenes violated state ethics law regarding the disclosure of a potential conflict of interest has been resolved.

The record is now clear: Aiken Municipal Development Commission Vice Chairman Chris Verenes didn't violate the state ethics law requiring him to disclose a conflict of interest during the commission's work on the since-failed Project Pascalis.

Andrew Gowder Jr., Michael Rose and James Carpenter, lawyers for the plaintiffs in a July 5 lawsuit filed to stop the downtown development project from moving forward, and Verenes's lawyer, Dwight Drake, filed a stipulation of dismissal at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday.

In the stipulation, plaintiffs David Blake, Luis Rinaldini, Dick Dewar, Jenne Stoker, B.B. McGhee, Gail King, the Historic Aiken Foundation, the Green Boundary Foundation and the South Carolina Public Interest Foundation acknowledge that Verenes followed the ethics law. They acknowledged he filed the appropriate paperwork regarding a potential conflict of interest and that the allegation should have been made with the State Ethics Commission and not in circuit court.

"We are pleased that the record now shows that Chris didn't violate the ethics law," Drake said.

One of the many allegations in the 94-page complaint was that Verenes failed to disclose why he recused himself from a vote on Project Pascalis as required by state law.

Verenes, through Drake, filed a motion to dismiss the allegation. He argued he followed the state law and filed the required disclosures and that the allegation should have been filed with the State Ethics Commission instead of in circuit court.

The stipulation was filed one day before the motion to dismiss was set to be heard by Judge Scott Sprouse.