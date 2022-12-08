ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

womenworking.com

What Happens to the Body When Peanut Butter is Eaten Regularly?

Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads. People put it on sandwiches, pair it with fruits and vegetables, or even snack on it by the spoonful. But is it really good for you?. Peanut butter on its own is relatively unprocessed, as peanuts are simply roasted,...
shefinds

3 High-Protein Breakfast Foods To Blast Belly Fat

Losing weight in your midsection— or anywhere else— requires a balanced diet along with regular exercise. While working to lose weight in this area or elsewhere, it is vital to provide your body with energy from high-protein foods, especially first thing in the morning. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for three breakfast ideas that will not only help you start your day off with needed energy, but that will also keep you satiated (and less likely to eat more and gain weight later). Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jay Cowin, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, and Trista Best, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
Taste Of Home

How to Make Dolly Parton’s Favorite Pecan Chicken Salad

When the Queen of Country tells us to jump, we say how high! So when we found out that Dolly Parton has a favorite holiday season chicken salad, we just had to try it. Like Dolly’s other favorite southern recipes, her pecan chicken salad is rich and flavorful. It’s also easy as pie to make, and it’s sure to bring some southern charm to the table.
ABC News

How to make the easiest holiday appetizer ever

Make this festive appetizer that combines store-bought ingredients for a quick and easy dish for any holiday party. 1 package 13.8 oz frozen refrigerator pizza dough thawed. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. 2-12x18 inch sheet pan lined with parchment paper dusted with flour. Roll out the pizza dough rectangle flat...
Greatist

Fact or Fluff: Does Peanut Butter Go Bad?

Peanut butter can go bad. Eating spoiled peanut butter can cause a variety of concerns ranging from a mild tummy ache to a severe case of salmonella. Be sure to store peanut butter in a cool, dark area in a tightly sealed container. What could be more perfect than peanut...
shefinds

The One Frozen Food Doctors Say You Should Stop Buying ASAP–It’s So Bad For Your Heart

If you lead a busy life and don’t frequently have time to cook, you may rely on easy-to-make or pre-prepared meals—including frozen varieties. And while we certainly don’t blame you for choosing options that can save you a bit of time, it’s important to remember that highly processed foods can be detrimental to your health, including that of your heart. In fact, there’s one frozen meal that experts say you should avoid as much as possible if you want to keep your heart health in good shape: frozen pizza.
Tinybeans

Can Putting Vicks VapoRub on Your Feet Cure a Cough?

There’s no actual scientific evidence to support it, but plenty of people still swear by Vicks VapoRub as an unconventional cure for a cough. It’s that time of year again—sniffles and coughs are going around, and many of us who have caught whichever bug is spreading like wildfire at daycare this year would just like some relief from those annoying cold symptoms, like a lingering cough. If you’re ready to try anything to get a break from coughing, here’s an unconventional cure that might be worth a shot: Putting Vicks VapoRub on the soles of your feet, then covering it with a clean pair of socks.
EatingWell

The 7 Best Carbs to Help You Poop, According to a Dietitian

Do you have a hard time going to the bathroom? You're not alone. Constipation is common in all ages and populations in the U.S. According to the National Institutes of Health, about 16 in 100 adults have symptoms of constipation. Constipation is defined as:. Fewer than three bowel movements a...
Parade

The One Vegetable You Should Eat Every Single Day, According to Nutritionists

As we all know, vegetables are a staple in a well-balanced, nutritious diet. Whether you enjoy veggies as a dinner side or a snack with hummus, there are many different ways to enjoy them. “Vegetables have a perfect combination of specific vitamins inherent in the specific vegetable, cancer-fighting polyphenols, immune-boosting...
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin

Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
shefinds

The Unexpected Spice That Can Rev Up Your Metabolism–We’re Adding It To Everything!

If you ask us, no recipe is complete without a bit of spice. As it turns out, spices and seasonings aren’t only great when it comes to flavor—some of them even have anti-inflammatory and metabolism-boosting properties that can help you slim down! And while some of the most well-known seasonings for increasing your metabolic rate include spicier options that really help you feel the burn, such as cayenne, there’s one you may not have considered yet: ginger.
Tasting Table

The Trader Joe's Dessert Ina Garten Calls 'Absolutely Delicious'

Ina Garten is a woman of the people. While living in the Hamptons and hosting a beloved cooking show for 20 years may not seem relatable, Garten shows she's just like us in a lot of her recipes as she aims for stress-free entertaining. Whether that means easy no-bake dessert recipes or quick 10-minute meals on major holidays, you can trust that Garten has your back — not only with quality food, but with keeping things simple so you can spend time with company instead of in the kitchen. So, it should be no surprise that Garten is a fan of Trader Joe's for easy desserts.

