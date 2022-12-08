Read full article on original website
What Happens to the Body When Peanut Butter is Eaten Regularly?
Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads. People put it on sandwiches, pair it with fruits and vegetables, or even snack on it by the spoonful. But is it really good for you?. Peanut butter on its own is relatively unprocessed, as peanuts are simply roasted,...
3 High-Protein Breakfast Foods To Blast Belly Fat
Losing weight in your midsection— or anywhere else— requires a balanced diet along with regular exercise. While working to lose weight in this area or elsewhere, it is vital to provide your body with energy from high-protein foods, especially first thing in the morning. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for three breakfast ideas that will not only help you start your day off with needed energy, but that will also keep you satiated (and less likely to eat more and gain weight later). Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jay Cowin, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, and Trista Best, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
How to Make Dolly Parton’s Favorite Pecan Chicken Salad
When the Queen of Country tells us to jump, we say how high! So when we found out that Dolly Parton has a favorite holiday season chicken salad, we just had to try it. Like Dolly’s other favorite southern recipes, her pecan chicken salad is rich and flavorful. It’s also easy as pie to make, and it’s sure to bring some southern charm to the table.
I Made Dolly Parton’s Recipe for Milk Gravy and It’s the Only Way to Eat Biscuits for Breakfast
When it comes to Southern comfort food at breakfast time, you can’t go wrong with the classic combination of biscuits and gravy. And when Southern country music star, philanthropist and all-around living legend Dolly Parton shares a recipe for milk gravy, you know it’s going to be good.
How to make the easiest holiday appetizer ever
Make this festive appetizer that combines store-bought ingredients for a quick and easy dish for any holiday party. 1 package 13.8 oz frozen refrigerator pizza dough thawed. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. 2-12x18 inch sheet pan lined with parchment paper dusted with flour. Roll out the pizza dough rectangle flat...
Easy 'Christmas Morning Breakfast Casserole' Is a Serious Crowd-Pleaser
You can even put it together ahead of time.
Fact or Fluff: Does Peanut Butter Go Bad?
Peanut butter can go bad. Eating spoiled peanut butter can cause a variety of concerns ranging from a mild tummy ache to a severe case of salmonella. Be sure to store peanut butter in a cool, dark area in a tightly sealed container. What could be more perfect than peanut...
Restaurant worker refuses to cook woman new meal after he gives her soapy water instead of vinegar for her French fries
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was a picky eater. There were only a few restaurants in town where he would eat, and one of them was a local pizzeria that went the way of the dodo after nearly three decades in business.
The One Frozen Food Doctors Say You Should Stop Buying ASAP–It’s So Bad For Your Heart
If you lead a busy life and don’t frequently have time to cook, you may rely on easy-to-make or pre-prepared meals—including frozen varieties. And while we certainly don’t blame you for choosing options that can save you a bit of time, it’s important to remember that highly processed foods can be detrimental to your health, including that of your heart. In fact, there’s one frozen meal that experts say you should avoid as much as possible if you want to keep your heart health in good shape: frozen pizza.
Can Putting Vicks VapoRub on Your Feet Cure a Cough?
There’s no actual scientific evidence to support it, but plenty of people still swear by Vicks VapoRub as an unconventional cure for a cough. It’s that time of year again—sniffles and coughs are going around, and many of us who have caught whichever bug is spreading like wildfire at daycare this year would just like some relief from those annoying cold symptoms, like a lingering cough. If you’re ready to try anything to get a break from coughing, here’s an unconventional cure that might be worth a shot: Putting Vicks VapoRub on the soles of your feet, then covering it with a clean pair of socks.
The 7 Best Carbs to Help You Poop, According to a Dietitian
Do you have a hard time going to the bathroom? You're not alone. Constipation is common in all ages and populations in the U.S. According to the National Institutes of Health, about 16 in 100 adults have symptoms of constipation. Constipation is defined as:. Fewer than three bowel movements a...
The One Vegetable You Should Eat Every Single Day, According to Nutritionists
As we all know, vegetables are a staple in a well-balanced, nutritious diet. Whether you enjoy veggies as a dinner side or a snack with hummus, there are many different ways to enjoy them. “Vegetables have a perfect combination of specific vitamins inherent in the specific vegetable, cancer-fighting polyphenols, immune-boosting...
Woman Forgot Carrots She Planted 7 Months Ago, and Her Discovery Is Massive
Maybe we can do this with more crops?
“You eat too much,” waitress tries to kick customer out of an all you can eat buffet
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I used to love all you can eat buffets, especially all you can eat Chinese buffets, because I think they’re the best value, you get the most bang for your buck.
Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin
Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
10 Products You Should Never Use Past Expiration, And 9 Products That Could Live Through An Apocalypse
Just because you still own it doesn’t mean you should use it.
Mom racks up around $49,000 on credit cards due to her obsession with her favorite color
A mom has described how her obsession with the color purple led her to rack up £42,000 (around $49,976) in credit card debt. Vanessa Allen’s (or Vanessa Purple) obsession with the color purple grew in 2015 when she dyed a single strand of her hair purple and saw a random woman on a London bus carrying a purple bag.
The Unexpected Spice That Can Rev Up Your Metabolism–We’re Adding It To Everything!
If you ask us, no recipe is complete without a bit of spice. As it turns out, spices and seasonings aren’t only great when it comes to flavor—some of them even have anti-inflammatory and metabolism-boosting properties that can help you slim down! And while some of the most well-known seasonings for increasing your metabolic rate include spicier options that really help you feel the burn, such as cayenne, there’s one you may not have considered yet: ginger.
Foods You Should Stop Eating If You Suffer From Hair Loss, According To Experts
This article has been updated since its initial publish date. You may already be well aware that what you eat and drink greatly affects the health of your hair. When it comes to hair loss, that doesn’t mean your diet is always to blame. Although not...
The Trader Joe's Dessert Ina Garten Calls 'Absolutely Delicious'
Ina Garten is a woman of the people. While living in the Hamptons and hosting a beloved cooking show for 20 years may not seem relatable, Garten shows she's just like us in a lot of her recipes as she aims for stress-free entertaining. Whether that means easy no-bake dessert recipes or quick 10-minute meals on major holidays, you can trust that Garten has your back — not only with quality food, but with keeping things simple so you can spend time with company instead of in the kitchen. So, it should be no surprise that Garten is a fan of Trader Joe's for easy desserts.
