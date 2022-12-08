Read full article on original website
Magical 2022 Staff Awards Ceremony Recognizes ‘Downtown Treasures’
When staff entered the Academic Building’s Special Events Center on November 30 for the 2022 Staff Awards Ceremony, they were mesmerized by the transformation of the space into an elegant affair worthy of any TV awards show. The room was cast in dark blue with tiny white lights descending from the ceiling, giving the illusion of a magical, star-filled sky. Hosted by UHD Employment Services & Operations and titled “Downtown Treasures,” the event featured more than 30 door prizes from UHD partners as well as local community members.
Outstanding Students Highlighted During 73rd Commencement Ceremonies
More than 2,500 UHD students graduated on Dec. 10 during UHD’s 73rd Commencement ceremonies at Minute Maid Park, and each had a unique story to tell of determination, dedication, and sheer Gator Grit. During his remarks, President Blanchard told a few of these stories, including the two that follow.
