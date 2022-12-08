ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA World Cup soccer matches on FOX 2 Friday

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – FIFA World Cup soccer can be seen on FOX 2 Friday starting at 8 a.m. with Croatia vs. Brazil. The 11 a.m. news will follow the soccer game on both FOX 2 and KPLR 11.

Stay tuned for the Netherlands vs Argentina at 12:00pm.  Watch Studio STL at noon on KPLR 11 only.

