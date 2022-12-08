Emmy-winning producer Lindsay Shookus and longtime friend Kristin O’Keeffe Merrick, a financial adviser, started Women Work Fucking Hard in 2018 to connect women across different industries. “You don’t have to be the richest person in the room or the most connected to help the woman next to you,” says Shookus, explaining that the purpose of the networking group is to provide female entrepreneurs with a variety of resources. What began as an informal mixer of 50 friends (and a few cold-email invitees) has grown into a bicoastal adult sorority of sorts with 120 perennial attendees at their annual flagship soiree in...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO