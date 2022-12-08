Sometimes when you're making a movie, everything just seems to come together. That would seem to be the case with "Empire of Light," with acclaimed director Sam Mendes having Olivia Colman and Colin Firth on board, along with legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins, for his period drama set in a 1980s seaside cinema. It kind of feels like the sort of thing that's failure-proof. This is why it's such a shock to the system that "Empire of Light," sad to say, is not just disappointing, not just flawed, but actively bad. It somehow manages to take what is initially a compelling subject and suck all the charm out of it. "Empire of Light," which screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, is a victim of too many subplots. Where any one of them might have made for an enjoyable film, the fact that they are all together make the final product so hopelessly muddled that it borders on incoherent.

4 DAYS AGO