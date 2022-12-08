Read full article on original website
Abortion rights on the table ahead of Kan. legislative session
TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans haven’t discussed new abortion legislation yet, but they do plan to address the subject when the legislative session starts in January. During a GOP caucus meeting on Tuesday to nominate new House of Representatives leadership, House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins said he hadn’t had any discussions about a potential 15-week abortion ban that some anti-abortion activist groups have been advocating ahead of the legislative session.
Medical marijuana proposal expected in Kansas Legislature
TOPEKA — After months of meetings, compiling data and listening to research, lawmakers say they’re ready to take another shot at legalizing medical marijuana. Sen. Rob Olson, R-Olathe, and chair of the 2022 Special Committee on Medical Marijuana, said he planned to introduce a medical marijuana bill at the beginning of the January legislative session. Olson said passing legislation out of committee would be too difficult, and he planned to introduce it in the Senate as an alternative approach.
Kobach to nominate ex-primary rival Mattivi as KBI director
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach says he is nominating a former longtime federal prosecutor who also was among his Republican primary rivals to be the Kansas Bureau of Investigation's next director. Kobach announced Tuesday that he has picked Tony Mattivi for the key state law...
AG: Kan. to receive at least $77M in opioid settlement
TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Monday announced that his office has secured at least $77 million for Kansas as part of settlements with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies to resolve allegations that the companies contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores, according to a statement from the AG's office.
K-State president visits central-Kansas as part of community tour
Citizens of central Kansas, Kansas State University students, alumni, and community leaders discussed K-State Salina's role in K-State's overall strategic plan, high school education pathways to encourage students to pursue a college degree or post-secondary training, and the future of land grant schools during a community conversation on Dec. 5.
Leiker to be president of SportsKS
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Holly Leiker, Director of National Sales & Sports Events for Visit Hutch has been elected to serve as President of SportsKS for a two-year term beginning in January 2023. SportsKS is a statewide coalition of sports sales professionals at Destination Marketing Organizations (DMO’s) that collaborate to...
1 member of the Kan. delegation voted to protect same-sex marriage
WASHINGTON —Kansas 3rd District Representative Sharice Davids on Thursday applauded bipartisan passage of legislation she help introduce to enshrine marriage equality in federal law. The Respect for Marriage Act passed in the House 258-169 with almost 40 Republican votes. It also protects interracial unions by requiring states to recognize...
🎤Justices skeptical of elections case that could alter voting
WASHINGTON (AP) — At least six Supreme Court justices sound skeptical of making a broad ruling that would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked when making rules for elections for Congress and the presidency. In arguments this past week, both liberal and conservative members of the high court appeared to...
Crupper's Corner cell tower case back in court next week
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next court date on the contested cell tower near Crupper's Corner is now Monday, December 19th. The attorney for the City of South Hutchinson is contesting the fact that the applicant did not first seek out a variance to the set-back requirements. The council...
New judge sworn in Friday in Newton
NEWTON, Kan. — Michael Llamas was sworn in as a judge for the Ninth Judicial District in Newton on Friday. Llamas was sworn in to the judgeship by Chief Judge Marilyn Wilder. Prior to being nominated and selected to become a judge, Llamas operated a local law practice for more than a decade.
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, becoming the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years and surpassing all the previous ones on the same pipeline system combined, according to federal data.
USD 308 buildings to be closed starting next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. —All USD 308 schools will be closed to the public for winter break, December 19, 2022, through January 3, 2023. Staff return for a professional development day on January 3, 2023, but there will be no school for students. School resumes on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, for all grade levels.
Addition to neighborhood development sought
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch Rec is in search of a full-time professional that embraces collaboration, innovation, and community involvement as the Neighborhood Development Manager, a position that is a collaboration between Hutch Rec and the City of Hutchinson. The Neighborhood Development Manager will work collaboratively with residents, community partners,...
250 deployed to Kan. pipeline spill; cleanup's end isn't in sight
The largest inland oil spill in nearly a decade has prompted the owner of the Keystone pipeline to build an earthen dam three miles downstream from the release in an attempt to limit the contamination in north-central Kansas. Canadian company TC Energy also said it’s deployed some 250 workers to...
Eagle Media Adopt-A-Child a success once again
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Eagle Media and Allen Samuels CDJR came together again on Friday evening for the 2022 Adopt a Child turn in party. Throughout the holiday season, Country 102.9 and the Hutchinson Eagle Media stations called on the community to adopt 214 children from Reno, Harvey and McPherson counties whose families needed assistance to give them a better Christmas. The stations were given the names thanks to the Kansas Department of Children and Families.
South Hutch raises water rates
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — All residential and commercial water utility customers with monthly usage exceeding the minimum monthly charge in South Hutchinson have paid the same rate since January 1, 2018, without any increase, until City Council action on Monday. This means that the overwhelming majority of South Hutchinson...
Hutch High students use new kitchen classroom
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Students at Hutchinson High School used their newly renovated kitchen classroom to prepare a full holiday meal on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. In August of 2022, the USD 308 Board of Education approved renovation plans for one of the kitchen classrooms at Hutchinson High School. The plans included updates that support the needs of students with disabilities.
TEFAP distribution is Dec. 18
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP commodity distribution is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the KMS Warehouse at 3401 E. 4th. This program is for low-income people of all ages. TEFAP commodities are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no need to pre-register. You are not allowed to pick up boxes for anyone other than yourself.
Welch out at Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Effective December 9, 2022, the chief strategy officer position at Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS) has been eliminated as part of an executive team reorganization. The restructure impacted Charles (Chuck) Welch who served as the health system’s chief strategy officer. Welch joined the organization in April...
New BBBS website launched; match still ongoing
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Big Brothers, Big Sisters has a new website design. Between now and the end of the year, BBBS is doubling every donation that comes in over $50. If you give in the name of a mentor, they will get a card of thanks. There's also a...
