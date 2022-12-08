Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Jets QB White says ribs 'good,' waiting on docs' clearance
EAST HANOVER, N.J. (AP) — A few sore ribs didn't get in the way of Mike White doing some serious shopping. The New York Jets quarterback joined several of his teammates Tuesday night in hosting 25 students from Brooklyn Community Services’ Jets Academy in a shopping spree at a Dick's Sporting Goods.
Citrus County Chronicle
Column: PGA Tour year in review based on shots from 14 clubs
One swing can go a long way, whether the shot ends up in the water, on the green or in the hole. One swing cost Mito Pereira his first major championship. It validated the rise of Tom Kim. And for Jordan Spieth, it had observers on the edge of their seats as he stood on the edge of a cliff.
Comments / 0