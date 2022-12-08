STATE CHAMPS: Prince Avenue wins second title in three seasons

ATLANTA — Josh Britt had his best performance in the most important game of his life.

The senior was Prince Avenue’s brightest star, of many stars, on offense and defense Thursday night as the Wolverines defeated Swainsboro 52-34 to win their second state title in three seasons.

Britt, named the game's MVP, hauled in three touchdowns on 201 yards receiving and led the Wolverines in tackles while forcing a fumble and bringing down an interception.

Prince Avenue football is back on top

Quarterback Aaron Philo was 21 of 32 for 477 yards and six touchdowns while receiver Bailey Stockton scored a pair of touchdowns while hauling in 145 yards receiving for the Wolverines after returning from a broken collarbone suffered three weeks ago.

"This young man broke his collarbone three weeks ago, and his Dad signed a waiver so that he could play tonight," head coach Greg Vandagriff said. "But we couldn't have won it without him."

Ethan Christian had 109 yards receiving and a touchdown while picking off a pass, proving how much talent the 14-0, top-ranked Wolverines possessed this season.

The Wolverines scored the final three touchdowns to grab ahold of a game they trailed 34-31 after Swainsboro's Ty Adams rushed for his fourth touchdown of the game. The UNC commit led Swainsboro with 259 yards rushing.

The Class A Division I championship was a seesaw affair for the first three quarters. Swainsboro led 20-7 in the first half before Prince Avenue closed the contest to 20-17 at halftime. Swainsboro took a 27-17 lead early in the second half before Britt took a 51-yard screen pass to the end zone.

Christian's 65-yard touchdown pass on the next possession gave Prince Avenue its first lead of the night, but it was short lived as Adams scored 50 seconds later for the Tigers' final score of the game.

