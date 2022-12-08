Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Democrats open essay contest
The El Dorado County Democratic Party announces its 17th annual essay contest for public high school juniors and seniors in El Dorado County. First prize is a cash award of $1,500, second prize is $750 and third prize is $500. The topic is: “Bullying is increasing in our culture and...
Mountain Democrat
Supes make a stink over organic waste
“Throwing food waste in your green waste container and letting it sit there, it’s almost a chemistry experiment.”. — ROSS REAKSECKER, El Dorado Disposal site manager. The situation stinks, county leaders agreed, but Tuesday the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors approved plans to increase garbage rates and join the SB 1383 mission of diverting organic waste from landfills.
Mountain Democrat
Plans for Bass Lake continue to flux
Final designs for the future Bass Lake Regional Park presented at the El Dorado Hills Community Services District November board meeting showed design shifts met with concern from the sports community in particular. Stantec Senior Principal Paul Marcillac began by showing revised plans for the park’s west side, which included...
Mountain Democrat
Barton Memorial gets an ‘A’
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Barton Memorial Hospital received another “A” grade for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group. The Leapfrog Group uses more than 30 evidence-based measures of publicly available hospital safety data — including data related to medication administration, falls and trauma, and hand hygiene — that are peer-reviewed by a national panel of medical experts to assign grades to more than 2,900 U.S. acute care hospitals. This “A” grade is a result of collaborative, team-driven systems in place at Barton Health that protect patients from harm.
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Dec. 12
Folsom Lake College Vocal & Choral Program hosts a voice recital at 3 p.m. at Harris Center for the Arts on the Folsom Lake College campus in Folsom. For tickets and more information call (916) 608-6888 or visit harriscenter.net/events. Dec. 15. Pamela Hayes Classical Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” with performances...
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Nov. 28-Dec. 1
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 6:04 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 44-year-old man suspected of vehicle theft on Red Hawk Parkway in Placerville. He was later released. 6:06 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 38-year-old man suspected of possession of a controlled...
Mountain Democrat
Child molester convicted
An El Dorado County jury has convicted Randy James Rivard, 53, of multiple counts of child molestation. He was arrested in Placerville in January 2018. According to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office, the victim testified about years of sexual abuse at the hands of Rivard, a man she viewed as a father figure.
Mountain Democrat
No rain on this parade
Mother Nature delivered a respite from wet weather and answered wishes from the 2022 Hangtown Christmas Parade committee members. Parade participants walked the route along Broadway and Main Street in Placerville under intermittent sun and clouds but no rain on the parade. The float carrying Grand Marshal Albert Fausel created...
Mountain Democrat
First flu death reported in 3 years
El Dorado County has seen its first flu-related death in three years as reported cases of respiratory illnesses continue to rise. Influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 cases are up statewide and locally. The report of a seasonal influenza-related death came in November, according to a news release from El...
Mountain Democrat
Local teen launches ‘swift giving’ startup
Tanish Shenoy has had a heart for giving since he played elf to his father’s Santa to distribute gifts at local toy drives. “One of my favorite traditions, that I absolutely loved since childhood, was gifting during Christmas,” the 16-year-old insisted. “Being able to help others allowed me to see the beauty in serving others.”
Mountain Democrat
South Lake Tahoe brothers find success telling dad jokes
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — In the hierarchy of comedy, dad jokes are often seen as lesser, being greeted with eye rolls and groans. However, South Lake Tahoe siblings have proven that dad jokes are loved. When Dock Tok first started posting videos, it would get 100 views at most...
