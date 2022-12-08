SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Barton Memorial Hospital received another “A” grade for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group. The Leapfrog Group uses more than 30 evidence-based measures of publicly available hospital safety data — including data related to medication administration, falls and trauma, and hand hygiene — that are peer-reviewed by a national panel of medical experts to assign grades to more than 2,900 U.S. acute care hospitals. This “A” grade is a result of collaborative, team-driven systems in place at Barton Health that protect patients from harm.

