Read full article on original website
Related
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittney Griner Lands in U.S. After Russian Prison Release: 'Welcome Home BG!'
Griner landed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas around 6:00 a.m. Friday following her release from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange for a convicted arms dealer Brittney Griner is back on U.S. soil. Shortly after the WNBA star, 32, was released from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange for a convicted arms dealer, after spending nearly ten months under arrest, Griner touched down at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas around 6:00 a.m. Friday, reported NBC News. Images show Griner walking down the steps of a private jet shortly after it arrived wearing...
Detroit News
Biden: Brittney Griner 'on the way home' from Russia, Paul Whelan 'not forgotten'
Washington — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a high-profile prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years. The deal, the second in eight...
Advocate
Brittney Griner Release Major Diplomatic Victory for U.S.
Brittney Griner was released today from Russian custody after President Vladimir Putin’s government reached a deal with the United States that included a prisoner swap. While one family is sure to experience immense relief, a second family remains hopeful to soon be reunited with a loved one detained in Russia.
GQMagazine
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Look Sharp. Live Smart.http://gq.com
Comments / 0