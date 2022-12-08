Read full article on original website
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
Love Actually: Richard Curtis says Alan Rickman was driven ‘insane’ by one particular scene
Richard Curtis has revealed which Love Actually scene drove Alan Rickman “insane”.In a 20th anniversary special for the 2003 film, Diane Sawyer interviews Curtis, as well as cast members, including Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Laura Linney, and Bill Nighy.During the special, Curtis revisited the memorable scene in which Rickman’s character Harry sneaks away from his wife (Thompson) on a shopping trip in order to purchase a necklace for his younger colleague Mia (Heike Makatsch). When he attempts to pay for the jewellery, however, Harry is served by Rowan Atikinson’s eccentric shopping clerk Rufus.Rufus promises to have Harry’s gift wrapped...
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
Harrison Ford Says Reuniting with Mosquito Coast Costar Helen Mirren for 1923 Was a 'Pleasure'
The pair, who appeared together in the 1986 film directed by Peter Weir, opened up about working with one another again at the 1923 premiere in Los Angeles on Friday After first appearing on-screen together 36 years ago, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are back at it for the Yellowstone franchise's latest offering, 1923. The Yellowstone prequel series sees the actors reunite decades after Peter Weir's 1986 film The Mosquito Coast. As Ford, 80, explained at the Hollywood Legion Theater Post 43 series premiere on Friday evening, his respect...
Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s Film Based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt
The movie won't be a remake; rather, the director plans a new take on the tough San Francisco cop that McQueen played in 1968's 'Bullitt.'. Bradley Cooper is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s next film, which will be based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt character, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
Tom Cruise eyes 4th and possibly 5th Oscar nom (and his 1st in 23 years) for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
If it seems like it’s been light years since a fella named Tom Cruise has tasted any Oscar attention, its because it has — 23 years to be precise. His last Academy Award nomination came in 2000, a supporting nod for the 1999 film “Magnolia.” But that all figures to change thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick.” Cruise not only stars in the film but is also one of the credited producers, so a Best Picture nom would bring him his fourth overall Oscar nomination even if he’s shut out of the Best Actor race. If he’s honored for his performance...
Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
Collider
'Moving On': Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin-Led Revenge Comedy Gets Release Date
The upcoming film Moving On is the latest project from Oscar nominee Paul Weitz, the writer and director of 2002's About a Boy. The film is described as an "original comedy of humor and heart" and once again sees Weitz both holding the pen and standing behind the camera with an all-star cast that features Academy Award Winner Jane Fonda, Academy Award Nominee Lily Tomlin, Malcolm McDowell, and Richard Roundtree. Now, news of the project has just been released by Roadside Attractions, confirming that the film will be released theatrically on March 17, 2023.
Tom Cruise to Receive Major Honor Following Success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Tom Cruise’s epic comeback as fighter pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell continues to help land him new hardware for the trophy case. The movie Top Gun: Maverick has already racked up an impressive list of honors. In 2023 he will receive the Producers Guild of America’s highest honor in part for his role in producing the film.
Tom Cruise to Receive PGA’s David O. Selznick Award
Tom Cruise will receive the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Feb. 25, the Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced on Thursday. The award recognizes a producer or producing team for their work in motion pictures. Past recipients include Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Brian Grazer, David Heyman and Kevin Feige. More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: Nine Awards Strategists Weigh In About Ceremony's Upcoming Return to TV'The Good Nurse' Star Eddie Redmayne Found Humanity in the Inhumane for the Netflix True Crime Drama'Armageddon Time' Stars Banks Repeta and Jaylin Webb...
ComicBook
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
Tom Cruise’s Awards Season Takes Flight: ‘Top Gun’ Star Set for 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award
Tom Cruise will indeed be making the rounds this awards season. The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced that the “Top Gun: Maverick” producer and star will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton. The Producers Guild of America’s Selznick Achievement Award recognizes a producer or producing team for their extraordinary body of work in motion pictures. Past recipients of The Selznick Award include legendary filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Brian Grazer, David Heyman, and Kevin Feige. “Beginning with ‘Mission: Impossible,’...
Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh to Be Featured in Season 17 of Variety and PBS SoCal’s ‘Actors on Actors’
Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series returns for a new season, featuring the biggest stars in this year’s films. The four episodes will debut on PBS SoCal on Thursday, Jan. 12, starting at 8:00 pm, and they will encore on KCET and public television stations across the country and the WORLD Channel (check local listings). All episodes will stream on pbssocal.org and the free PBS App following their premieres. Variety’s “Actors on Actors” issue will hit newsstands on Dec. 7, and the conversations will start airing on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on Variety.com and its social media channels. This year’s “Actors on Actors” lineup...
Catalina Sandino Moreno Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’
Catalina Sandino Moreno has boarded Ballerina, Lionsgate’s John Wick spinoff that will see her appear opposite Ana de Armas. An Oscar nominee for her debut performance in Maria Full of Grace, Moreno will next be seen as the female lead in John Woo’s feature Silent Night. She also recently starred in the indie Barbarians, opposite Iwan Rheon and Tom Cullen, and currently stars in the Epix horror series From, which is shooting its second season.More from The Hollywood ReporterAndrew Dominik Blames 'Blonde' Backlash on Americans Wanting Marilyn Monroe Portrayed as "Empowered Woman"Lance Reddick Joins Lionsgate's 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina'Anjelica Huston Joins Ana de Armas...
Reese Witherspoon to Star in and Produce ‘Election’ Sequel at Paramount+
Reese Witherspoon will star in and produce “Election” sequel “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” at Paramount+. The “Big Little Lies” actress will reprise her role as Tracy Flick in the adaptation based on Perrotta’s latest novel of the same name. “Tracy Flick Can’t...
Jessie Buckley of ‘Women Talking’ to Be Honored at Oscar Wilde Awards (Exclusive)
Jessie Buckley, the Oscar-nominated Irish actress soon to be seen in theaters in the Sarah Polley written and directed drama Women Talking, is getting saluted at the 2023 Oscar Wilde Awards. The 17th annual event, held on the Thursday night before the Academy Awards, is set for March 9 at J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath’s Bad Robot production company in Santa Monica.More from The Hollywood ReporterCBC Execs Talk Inclusive Storytelling to Reflect Changing Canada: "We Have to Double Down"How 'We're All Going to the World's Fair' Grew Out of the Internet's Subconscious'Cha Cha Real Smooth' Writer-Director Cooper Raiff on Directing Himself:...
Taylor Swift sets feature film directorial debut based on her own original script
Searchlight Pictures is set to produce
Read Cooper Raiff’s ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ Screenplay
The rise of Cooper Raiff continues following the buzzy Sundance and then Apple TV+ debuts of his feature film “Cha Cha Real Smooth” this year. Also in 2022, the “Shithouse” director announced a new film, “The Trashers,” starring David Harbour and Cooper Hoffmann, and launched production company Small Ideas with former Black Bear Pictures executive Clementine Quittner. The outfit will aim to develop and produce independent film and television projects from emerging filmmakers and creators, as well as writer-director Raiff’s own work. The first project at Small Ideas will be an undisclosed TV series written, directed, and produced by Raiff, with...
Albany Herald
Olivia Colman and Sam Mendes on the Comfort and Magic of the Movies in 'Empire of Light'
Empire of Light harkens back to audiences' first film experiences that drew them back again and again. The film, starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman, is a moving drama about the power of human connection that takes place during extremely turbulent times.
Popculture
Margot Robbie Reveals She Snuck in Unscripted Brad Pitt Kiss in 'Babylon' Scene
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt already made two movies together where the two did not kiss, and she was not about to make another one. While working on the new Hollywood epic Babylon, Robbie snuck in an unscripted kiss with her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star. In a new interview with E! News, Robbie said the kiss was improvised on the spot.
