Houston, TX

Rockets Coach Stephen Silas On Recent Success: 'We Do Not Want To Have A Letdown'

By Coty M. Davis
 5 days ago

After winning four of their last seven games, coach Stephen Silas says the goal for the Houston Rockets will remain the same in hopes of winning more games.

HOUSTON — When the Houston Rockets concluded Wednesday's practice inside the Toyota Center, coach Stephen Silas said the emotions from the previous game had brought new energy to the team.

"Everyone was upbeat, happy and attentive — we had a really good practice," Silas said. "That kind of momentum does carry over from game to game, but we do not want to have a letdown. It has been an up-and-down season. We have not had the teachings of success. But that is the next step. And it is a good step to have."

Behind a combined 51-point performance from Jalen Green (27) and Kevin Porter Jr. (24), the Rockets recorded a 132-123 double-overtime victory against James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night.

The win marked Houston's seventh victory of the season. But more notably, their fourth victory over the previous seven games. In addition to the 76ers, the Rockets recorded two more wins against other playoff-caliber teams in the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns.

Silas believes his team is starting to receive the fruits of their hard work. But the objective for Silas remains the same despite their most recent success.

"We are going to try and win every game for sure, but doing what it takes to win the game," Silas said. "It's how we play — making sure we do all of the right things that produce winning. Not the other way around. I want us to play well."

Silas said winning has validated the improvements he has seen in the Rockets since the start of training camp. But above all, the steady improvements Houston has illustrated since their 1-9 start.

"With that comes not only confidence for the players, but confidence in how we do things, in our culture," Silas said. "When you kind of fight through these games and beat some good teams, you’re like, 'Oh, we’re moving in the right direction.' I want what is best for them."

