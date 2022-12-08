ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

'Home for the Holidays': 77th Army Band brings Christmas cheer to Amarillo

By Michael Cuviello, Amarillo Globe-News
 5 days ago
The 77th Army Band out of Fort Sill Oklahoma, performed live Tuesday night at the Amarillo Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, with a free Christmas concert in downtown Amarillo.

This concert was part of a two-state “Home For The Holidays” tour to bring good cheer and Christmas spirit to Oklahoma and Texas. During the show, the soldier musicians performed a mix of traditional favorites such as "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" and 'White Christmas" to contemporary classics such as "All I want for Christmas is You" by Mariah Carey.

