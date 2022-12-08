Read full article on original website
Upstate New York Holiday Festivals Not Far From Binghamton
I sometimes complain about how long the holiday season is, but really, it goes by fast. I guess as I get older, it's nice to see and experience all that holiday spirit in our community. Especially since we know the following three months (at least) are going to be the most boring months of the year, at least in my opinion.
How Many of Binghamton’s Historical Landmarks Have You Seen?
As I drive around the Triple Cities area every day, I tend to forget some of the beauty of our area. More specifically, I mean buildings that are architecturally beautiful. And I should be more aware since I originally pursuing a career in Architecture. Well, somehow that path went off the rails, but that's another story.
Are Ames Department Stores Being Resurrected in New York?
Ames department store opened its doors in 1958 and closed them for good on October 19, 2002. Or did they?. Ames began as a discount department store popular in towns in the Northeast where there wasn’t much competition from other discount stores. At its peak, Ames operated 700 stores in 20 states however, slow sales were the cause of two two bankruptcy filings which led to the end of the much-loved store.
4 of the Coziest Winter Getaways from Binghamton
Ah, the last four months of the year are so busy. September brings us the end of the summer season, the end of vacations, the beginning of school, a two-month Halloween season, followed by a two-month or longer Christmas season, along with the Thanksgiving holiday as well. Finally, we top...
Nobody Loves Late Night McDonald’s Like New York
McDonald's released their end of the year fan report, and New York set the pace in the most predictable category, late night McDonald's orders. New York City is world-renown as the city that never sleeps, but Binghamton doesn't get too much sleep either. The bars in downtown Binghamton are opened well past midnight, and everyone knows that the ideal time to order some fast food is in those early hours in the morning. So I have zero doubt that Binghamton played a hefty role in getting New York the prestigious honor of ordering more late night McDonald's than any other state in the country.
New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students
Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
Fake Vestal Police Swag is Being Offered for Sale
A scam where a company is selling fake local police agency swag is rearing its ugly head again. This time, the Vestal Police Department is advising people they are NOT selling VPD “merch.”. In a post on Facebook, the Vestal Police warn: “It has been brought to our attention...
Pa. Quietly Approves Resumption of Fracking in Dimock
One of the largest natural gas extraction companies in the country is being allowed to resume drilling operations in a Susquehanna County community that has become synonymous with fracking and pollution from the high-volume hydraulic fracture drilling technique. The Associated Press reports Houston-based Coterra Energy, Inc. is being cleared by...
Utica, New York Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Charges
According to a United States Attorney's Office Northern District of New York press release, a Utica man has pled guilty to two charges for possessing and conspiring to distribute fentanyl in Central New York. According to the press release, 37-year-old Eric Ares of Utica, New York pled guilty to one...
Owego Man Accused of Following Woman Home from Casino
Pennsylvania State Police say an Owego man is accused of following an elderly Bradford County woman home from a day at the casino and robbing her. According to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police Towanda barracks, authorities say on November 22nd they responded to a home on Upper Mountain Road in Canton for a home invasion robbery.
Most of Iconic IBM Country Club Knocked Down by Demolition Crews
Over the past month, workers using heavy equipment have removed the majority of the structures that made up the old IBM Country Club complex near Johnson City. While most of the graffiti-decorated buildings are no longer standing, the demolition project is expected to take several more weeks to complete. A...
Tioga County Charity Looking at 3X Rent Hike
A Tioga County Charity is trying to drum up public support after it says it learned its rent may be going up over three-fold. Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga says it was informed last month the rent on the building it has leased in the Nichols Elementary School on Roki Boulevard in Nichols for ten years would increase from $17,712 a year to $48,348 a year with additional charge for use of the kitchen space.
Broome, Tioga, Susquehanna, Bradford High COVID Transmission Risk
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention has moved Broome, Tioga, Bradford and Susquehanna Counties in the Twin Tiers into the “HIGH” category for risk of community transmission of COVID-19. The CDC updates its weekly COVID-10 County Check on Thursdays. Prior to the weekly revision dated December...
First Look Inside Binghamton’s $8.5 Million Fire Headquarters
Major construction work has been completed on the new Binghamton Fire Department headquarters complex. The 20,000-square-foot facility is located between Court and Pine streets. The site is just east of Chapman Street and west of North Shore Drive. Inside the bay area of the new Binghamton Fire Department headquarters complex....
Man arrested in Otsego County found to be 'wanted' in Florida
OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Otsego County Sheriff's Office arrested 47-year-old, Matthew Coley of Roseboom New York, in connection with another complaint and then found to be wanted in Florida. Coley has multiple felony probation warrants in Florida and was remanded to the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment...
Will 2022 Make It Seven Years In A Row Of A Binghamton White Christmas?
It's no secret that I am not a fan of winter. Or late fall, or early spring. You get the idea - warm weather months are my favorite in the Southern Tier of New York State and Northeast Pennsylvania. Would I be happier living in other parts of the country...
After Nearly 200 Years, New York’s Cazenovia College To Close
It’s the end of an era for one private college in Upstate New York. After nearly 200 years, Cazenovia College has announced it will soon permanently close. Named one of "America’s Best Colleges" by U.S. News for nineteen consecutive years, Cazenovia College has produced some incredible minds. Alumni include Carole Cole, daughter of Nat King Cole and CEO of King Cole Productions, Leland Stanford, co-founder of Central Pacific Railroad; Governor of California, and founder of Stanford University, and Lucinda L. Combs, the first female physician to serve in China with the Women's Foreign Ministry Society.
Binghamton Murderer Will Never be Free
A Binghamton resident will never again walk the streets a free man following sentencing for the murder of one woman and the wounding of another two years ago. 47-year-old Lance Johnson was convicted in July of the murder of Alison Salisbury, and attempting to murder Shannon Brooks, who was in a relationship with Salisbury at the time of the attack by Johnson August 7, 2020 at an apartment building on Conklin Road in Conklin.
Former Waverly Rec. Director Misappropriated Funds
The former recreation director in the Village of Waverly admits he altered and destroyed Village Recreation League documents to cover up his misappropriation of funds. New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office has announced that 67-year-old David Shaw of Sayre, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to official misconduct, confessing he misappropriated $16,525 in village funds. He has been sentenced to one year conditional discharge and has paid restitution.
Suspect in custody, Sheriff did not order lockouts
Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder tells NewsChannel 34 that a man was arrested in Chenango Forks today.
