Oregon governor calls death penalty ‘immoral,’ commutes sentences for all 17 inmates on death row
Outgoing Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is commuting the sentences of all 17 people on death row to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, according to a news release Tuesday from her office. “Since taking office in 2015, I have continued Oregon’s moratorium on executions because the death penalty is...
DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state’s Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential...
Recount reconfirms GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s victory in Colorado’s 3rd District
A recount reconfirmed that GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert defeated Democrat Adam Frisch in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, the Colorado secretary of state said this week. Boebert received 50.06% of the final vote total, while Frisch received 49.89%, Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in a news release Monday. The net change in votes gave Frisch an additional vote, while Boebert lost three votes.
3 WVa reporters who condemned interview of ex-coal CEO fired
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three newspaper reporters in West Virginia say they have been fired after publicly criticizing their company’s video interview with a convicted former coal executive. Charleston Gazette-Mail reporters Caity Coyne, Lacie Pierson and Ryan Quinn confirmed their dismissals. The video feature is posted regularly on the Gazette-Mail’s website and hosted by HD Media President and state lawmaker Doug Skaff. The interview is with Don Blankenship, ex-CEO of Massey Energy. Massey owned a mine where a 2010 explosion killed 29 in southern West Virginia. Blankenship was sentenced to a year in federal prison for a misdemeanor safety violation in connection with the disaster.
Correction: Keystone Spill-Kansas story
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — In a story published Dec. 8, 2022, about an oil spill from the Keystone pipeline in Kansas, The Associated Press misspelled the first name of Bold Nebraska’s founder. She is called Jane Kleeb, not Janet. Article Topic Follows: AP Kansas. BE PART OF THE...
Men and dog missing for 10 days found on powerless sailboat
The U.S. Coast Guard says two men and a pet dog have been rescued from a sailboat more than 200 miles off Delaware’s coast and 10 days after friends and family last heard from them. Kevin Hyde and Joe Ditomasso were sailing from New Jersey Florida. But they disappeared after their boat departed North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Dec. 3. The Coast Guard was notified Sunday that the men were overdue and launched a search that would stretch from Florida to New Jersey. The sailors were rescued Tuesday by the Silver Muna tanker ship off Delaware’s coast. The sailboat was without fuel and power. And their radios and navigation equipment were inoperable.
