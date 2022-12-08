Read full article on original website
Historic US treasurer’s memorabilia on display in Ohio
MARION, Ohio (AP) — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat’s signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
Michigan man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes
KINGSFORD, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Army veteran who turned his life around with a bike shop died in a crash while delivering free bikes to children in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian, his family said. Steven Pringle, 57, was killed in Punta Gorda, Florida, on Nov. 23, a...
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers on Monday advanced sweeping GOP legislation intended to shore up the state’s struggling home insurance market in the year’s second special session devoted to the topic. The proposal would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some...
Youngkin sets special election to fill Rep. McEachin’s seat
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin set a special election for Feb. 21 to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late Democratic Rep. A. Donald McEachin, as the field of candidates seeking the post grew on Monday. An experienced state lawmaker was among those launching...
What it’s like living in Alaska, home of the most unique weather in the country | Across the Sky podcast
Yes, there is a lot of snow in Alaska. But can you build a snowman? Does anyone have a swimming pool or play golf? And what weather does it take for schools to close?. Our guest this week is Brian Brettschneider, a climatologist working for the National Weather Service in Anchorage, Alaska. He is famous in weather circles for his social media presence (Twitter: @Climatologist49) and the weather maps he produces, from the serious to the silly.
Fallout from LA racism scandal keeps shaking City Council
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two months after becoming entangled in a racism scandal that shook public trust in Los Angeles government, disgraced City Councilman Kevin de Leon has refused calls to resign and is attempting to rehabilitate his reputation as he faces a politically uncertain future. As of Monday,...
