ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Swift

Comments / 0

Related
Ok Magazine

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Overplayed Their Hand' By Attempting To 'Disrupt' Prince William & Kate Middleton's American Visit With Netflix Trailer: Source

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly-anticipated trailer for their upcoming Netflix documentary was released on Thursday, December 1, in what some sources are calling a "coordinated campaign" to attempt to take away attention from Prince William and Kate Middleton's ongoing visit to America. Article continues below advertisement. "Surprise, surprise, how...
SheKnows

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reportedly Broke Royal Protocol By Snapping Intimate BTS Photos From the Palace

Ahead of Meghan Meghan and Prince Harry’s six-part Netflix docuseries hitting the streaming service on Dec 8, it seems like many hidden details are coming to light. From how Harry and Prince William feel about each other right now to the inner workings of “Megxit,” it’s all rising to the surface. However, Harry and Meghan’s BTS actions are being brought to light as well: including how they were able to get behind-the-scenes snapshots from inside the palace. According to a royal insider who spoke with Daily Mail, it’s alleged that Harry and Meghan “took their own private photographer into Buckingham Palace...
Cheryl E Preston

Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth says the royal staff gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an unflattering nickname

Prince Harry and MeghanPhoto byTown and Country screenshot. Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, several royal insiders have written books about the royal family with excerpts appearing in various news media. The latest is Gyles Brandreth a royal biographer who was a friend of Prince Phillip. Yahoo indicates that in his upcoming publication Queen Elizabeth: A Royal Biography he shares that the palace had an unflattering nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
In Style

The Royal Staff Has a Low-key Rude Nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

It's no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have some unresolved beef with the royal family. Whether you heard it from the tabloids, Markle's podcast Archetypes, or that bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, we've gotten the Sussexes' side of the story. But now, an undisclosed nickname reportedly given to the husband-and-wife duo by the royal staff is coming to light — and it's actually kind of rude.
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Simon Cowell's 'Melting Face' From His Latest Video—Fans Think He’s Doing Botox Again

Just a few months ago, Simon Cowell sensationally revealed that he was going to ditch the Botox and fillers and start ageing gracefully due to his son Eric’s apparent disapproval of his appearance after his cosmetic procedures. However, the 63-year-old music mogul appears to have gone against his word, as he has sparked fresh plastic surgery concerns from fans after he looked more unrecognizable than ever in a brand new (but since deleted) promotional video for Britain’s Got Talent that was posted to its official Twitter account.
In Style

Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Thought Prince Harry Was "Over-In-Love" with Meghan Markle

Despite the public's negative perception of Meghan Markle over the years, Queen Elizabeth was fully supportive of her grandson Prince Harry's relationship with Markle from the very beginning, according to royal author Gyles Brandreth. In his new royal biography, titled Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, which will be released in December, the Queen never spoke poorly of Meghan — even during the most trying of times — and was "truly delighted" when she learned she and Harry were getting married.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KXLY

Thomas Markle responds to claims made in Harry and Meghan docuseries

Thomas Markle has insisted it is “simply not true” that his phone was “compromised” before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding. The retired lighting director was shocked when his daughter, who was known as Meghan Markle before her marriage, claimed in the third episode of her docuseries ‘Harry and Meghan’ that she didn’t think the tests she’d received from her dad telling her he wouldn’t be able to make her big day after having a heart attack had been written by him.
The Independent

Royals to unite at Kate’s carol concert on day of Harry and Meghan series finale

The royal family will put on a united front at the Princess of Wales’s carol concert on the day the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final Netflix episodes air.The King, Queen Consort, Prince of Wales, Kate and other family members will be out in force in public to support the princess’s Together At Christmas festive celebration at Westminster Abbey on December 15.The royals will be bracing themselves for bombshells when Harry and Meghan’s six-part docuseries premieres this Thursday with the first three episodes, with the last three coinciding with Kate’s Christmas service next week.In a trailer released on Monday, Harry...
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

48K+
Followers
37K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy