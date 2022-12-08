Read full article on original website
Related
Santa stops in downtown Ithaca Saturday
This is a Community Announcement from the Downtown Ithaca Alliance. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please sehdnt ehm to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Santa Claus will make his annual trip to Downtown Ithaca as part of various holiday season festivities set for this...
CCE receives $3.5 million grant to become “clean energy hub”
ITHACA, N.Y. — The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has announced that Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tompkins County has been named the “clean energy hub” for the Southern Tier, a designation that comes with a sizable grant to help it fulfill that mission.
Former Emerson Power site on South Hill gets new ownership, new branding
ITHACA, N.Y.—The long-incubating Chainworks District planned for Ithaca’s South Hill has a new name and a new primary developer as of this month. Goodbye “Chainworks,” hello “Southworks.”. The announcement, made last week in tandem with the finalization of the real estate deal, states that the...
Cayuga Heights steps up enforcement against unlicensed short-term rentals
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y.—The Village of Cayuga Heights has been a leading municipality in terms of short-term rental (STR) legislation locally for several years, serving as a sort of test case for surrounding towns, villages and cities in Tompkins County that are grappling with the presence and prominence of Airbnb and other similar services locally.
Reimagining internal investigation released: Transparency issues abound but no ethical violations found
ITHACA, N.Y.—One of the two investigations into the Reimagining Public Safety (RPS) process has concluded, finding no ethical violations committed by City of Ithaca officials during the formulation of the report and its recommendations. The internal investigation, conducted by Syracuse lawyer Kristen Smith and released Thursday, generated a detailed...
Ithaca mourns death of Eric Lovett, the “Saint of State Street”
ITHACA, N.Y.—When the man in the cowboy hat told a joke, people could not help but laugh. When he bragged about his son, they could not help but listen. And when they saw how hard he worked, they could not help but admire his hustle. Eric Lovett, the hard-working...
2022 Chowder Cook-Off winners announced
ITHACA, N.Y.—Simeon’s American Bistro won big at the 2022 Chowder Cook-Off, taking home two of the first place awards in the four categories. The event, held Saturday, Dec. 3, was organized by the Downtown Ithaca Alliance and accompanied the Ice and Lights Festival, sponsored by Maguire Hyundai Subaru Genesis. It is unclear who sponsored the rather unpopular neon Christmas tree adorning the center of the Commons for the holiday season.
Portion of Linden Ave closed Friday
ITHACA, N.Y.—Linden Avenue between Dryden Road and Bool Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, for the installation of a new fire hydrant. Residential and business access will still be possible, and it is recommended that College Avenue be used to bypass the construction zone aside from accessing buildings within that area.
Grassroots fined $22,000+ by Board of Health for 2022 permit violations
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Board of Health has approved fines for the Grassroots Festival of Music and Dance after several violations of large event regulations and health codes were found ahead of the 2022 festival. Despite a lack of permits, the event was held in July without interruption, but the penalties include language that could threaten future festivals if more violations are found this year.
Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers return to Ithaca College for holiday concert
This is a community announcement from the Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers (DCJS) will be coming to Ithaca College’s Ford Hall again for the first time...
Weather: Cold if quiet conditions to follow snowy Sunday
ITHACA, N.Y. — A quick-moving low pressure storm system is delivering a volley of fresh snow across much of Upstate today, and temperatures over the next few days will be below normal as cold Canadian air is pulled down on the backside of the low. On the bright side, literally and figuratively, it should be sunny in the days to follow, though another storm system will saunter through from Thursday evening into the weekend.
City facing resistance over reopening police chief search
ITHACA, N.Y.—The City of Ithaca’s clumsy police chief search looks poised to reopen, though if it does it will be over the objections of those who think the Ithaca Police Department needs immediate assistance in the form of a permanent leader. The topic was, obviously, a primary discussion...
Floral Avenue residents start petition for traffic safety as city mulls solutions
ITHACA, N.Y.—Residents of Floral Avenue, Five Mile Drive and nearby have penned a petition with hundreds of signatures calling for reforms to be made on the thoroughfare through their neighborhood, one of the busiest in the city of Ithaca and, tragically, the site of the city’s most recent traffic death.
Health department has located dog in biting incident
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to locate a dog that bit a person at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at Stewart Park. The dog is described as a brown pit bull or pit bull mix, possibly named Chico and being walked on a leash by a woman with glasses and long, salt and pepper-colored hair.
Fire on Washington Street leaves residence damaged
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Fire Department extinguished a fire in downtown Ithaca this morning, leaving no one injured but damaging a residence. The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 6 in the 100 block of Washington Street. Engines from Central Station initially arrived, reporting “heavy smoke with fire in the rear of the house.”
County legislature continues debate over distribution of $6 million in recovery funds
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—When there’s a pot of $6.5 million dollars up for grabs, and $34 million in requests for it, things can get a little tense. Such was the case at the Tompkins County Legislature meeting on Tuesday night, which was sidetracked for an extended period by another discussion about the Community Recovery Fund approvals that are currently moving through the committee level.
The 2022 Santa Run is almost here
For better or worse, the forecast is looking like 40 degrees and rain for this Saturday’s YMCA Santa Run 5k and Elf Mile family fun run. While we may not be walking (and running) in a winter wonderland, we look forward to seeing everyone for an amazing morning at Stewart Park!
Weather: Staying green as we head into the holiday season
ITHACA, N.Y. — For those looking for a layer of snow to make the holiday season festive, this isn’t your week. While conditions will be unsettled for much of the week ahead, precipitation will largely be in the form of rain as temperatures top out in the 40s or higher over the next several days. Bing Crosby can keep dreaming for now.
Construction to reduce part of Floral Avenue for Friday
ITHACA, N.Y.—One block of Floral Avenue will partially close for the day Friday as crews work to fix a water main issue. The road will remain open, but one lane will close as a result. Crews will be working on the 200 block of Floral Avenue south of Elm...
Argos Inn plans addition to downtown Ithaca digs
ITHACA, N.Y.—Life as a boutique hotel has had its ups and downs for the Argos Inn. But overall, business has been good—so much so that ownership now wants to add a new rear wing to the historic building. Located at 408 East State Street on the east end...
The Ithaca Voice
Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
785K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.https://ithacavoice.com/
Comments / 0