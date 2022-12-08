ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

The Ithaca Voice

Santa stops in downtown Ithaca Saturday

Santa Claus will make his annual trip to Downtown Ithaca as part of various holiday season festivities set for this...
ITHACA, NY
Reimagining internal investigation released: Transparency issues abound but no ethical violations found

ITHACA, N.Y.—One of the two investigations into the Reimagining Public Safety (RPS) process has concluded, finding no ethical violations committed by City of Ithaca officials during the formulation of the report and its recommendations. The internal investigation, conducted by Syracuse lawyer Kristen Smith and released Thursday, generated a detailed...
ITHACA, NY
2022 Chowder Cook-Off winners announced

ITHACA, N.Y.—Simeon’s American Bistro won big at the 2022 Chowder Cook-Off, taking home two of the first place awards in the four categories. The event, held Saturday, Dec. 3, was organized by the Downtown Ithaca Alliance and accompanied the Ice and Lights Festival, sponsored by Maguire Hyundai Subaru Genesis. It is unclear who sponsored the rather unpopular neon Christmas tree adorning the center of the Commons for the holiday season.
ITHACA, NY
Portion of Linden Ave closed Friday

ITHACA, N.Y.—Linden Avenue between Dryden Road and Bool Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, for the installation of a new fire hydrant. Residential and business access will still be possible, and it is recommended that College Avenue be used to bypass the construction zone aside from accessing buildings within that area.
ITHACA, NY
Grassroots fined $22,000+ by Board of Health for 2022 permit violations

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Board of Health has approved fines for the Grassroots Festival of Music and Dance after several violations of large event regulations and health codes were found ahead of the 2022 festival. Despite a lack of permits, the event was held in July without interruption, but the penalties include language that could threaten future festivals if more violations are found this year.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Weather: Cold if quiet conditions to follow snowy Sunday

ITHACA, N.Y. — A quick-moving low pressure storm system is delivering a volley of fresh snow across much of Upstate today, and temperatures over the next few days will be below normal as cold Canadian air is pulled down on the backside of the low. On the bright side, literally and figuratively, it should be sunny in the days to follow, though another storm system will saunter through from Thursday evening into the weekend.
ITHACA, NY
Health department has located dog in biting incident

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to locate a dog that bit a person at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at Stewart Park. The dog is described as a brown pit bull or pit bull mix, possibly named Chico and being walked on a leash by a woman with glasses and long, salt and pepper-colored hair.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Fire on Washington Street leaves residence damaged

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Fire Department extinguished a fire in downtown Ithaca this morning, leaving no one injured but damaging a residence. The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 6 in the 100 block of Washington Street. Engines from Central Station initially arrived, reporting “heavy smoke with fire in the rear of the house.”
ITHACA, NY
County legislature continues debate over distribution of $6 million in recovery funds

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—When there’s a pot of $6.5 million dollars up for grabs, and $34 million in requests for it, things can get a little tense. Such was the case at the Tompkins County Legislature meeting on Tuesday night, which was sidetracked for an extended period by another discussion about the Community Recovery Fund approvals that are currently moving through the committee level.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The 2022 Santa Run is almost here

For better or worse, the forecast is looking like 40 degrees and rain for this Saturday’s YMCA Santa Run 5k and Elf Mile family fun run. While we may not be walking (and running) in a winter wonderland, we look forward to seeing everyone for an amazing morning at Stewart Park!
ITHACA, NY
Weather: Staying green as we head into the holiday season

ITHACA, N.Y. — For those looking for a layer of snow to make the holiday season festive, this isn’t your week. While conditions will be unsettled for much of the week ahead, precipitation will largely be in the form of rain as temperatures top out in the 40s or higher over the next several days. Bing Crosby can keep dreaming for now.
ITHACA, NY
Ithaca, NY
