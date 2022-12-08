Read full article on original website
newsfromthestates.com
Local officials blast Republicans for blocking home heating, emergency housing assistance
Beacon reporter Evan Popp contributed to this article. Advocates and local officials in Maine are blasting Republican state lawmakers for blocking emergency legislation last week that would have helped Mainers struggling to afford home heating oil and supported Maine’s towns and cities trying to prevent people from experiencing homelessness this winter.
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
75 years of history along the Maine Turnpike
PORTLAND, Maine — It was only the country’s second superhighway when it was built, and on Dec. 13 the Maine Turnpike turns 75 years old. Hundreds of Mainers worked to cut down trees, design, and build a highway system from Kittery to Portland, then later to Augusta. Thousands more have spent careers maintaining it and collecting the tolls that keep it running.
WMTW
Maine getting tens of millions of dollars from opioid settlement
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine is getting tens of millions of dollars as part of a new multistate settlement with pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens as part of investigations and lawsuits against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid crisis. Under the new settlement announced Monday, CVS is...
railfan.com
State Ponders Future of Former Maine Central ‘Lower Road’ Main Line
AUGUSTA, Maine — Stakeholders in central Maine are asking the state to do something with 33 miles of former Maine Central track through the scenic Kennebec Valley. The trackage is owned by the state and was once part of the MEC’s “Lower Road” main line. MEC maintained two main lines connecting Portland and Waterville. Guilford Rail System used both into the late 1980s but then decided to abandon the middle section of the Lower Road in favor of what was called the “Back Road,” which served a number of papermill branches. The state specifically owns the section of track between Brunswick and Augusta.
How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?
Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
Curious New Mainer Wants to Know Why It’s So Dark, Gets Roasted Instead.
Ok, to be fair, this person complained about a lot more than the dark. When you move to a new state, you likely expect a few things to be different. Heck, the amount of culture shock I felt moving from Portland to Bangor almost ten years ago, took some time to get over and adjust to. But this person who recently moved to Bath from California seems a bit confused as to our way of life.
Drivers Regularly Break This Law While Driving on the Maine Turnpike
You may remember sitting in driving school many years ago and learning highway etiquette from antiquated video or a monotone instructor. That etiquette goes something like this: stay to the right unless you're planning on passing another vehicle. For decades in Maine, this simple piece of etiquette applied to every...
Maine Can Expect A Whopper Of A Winter Winter Storm On Friday
So far, we have had a really mild fall. We started off November with a heatwave, after all. It definitely looks like that is changing, though. We had shocking cold over the weekend and some parts of Maine had snow on Monday morning. Now, it is looking like we are...
WGME
Police searching for Maine man who disappeared in Massachusetts
PEABODY, MA (WGME) – Police in Massachusetts say they are searching for missing Maine man. Peabody Police are asking for help in finding 31-year-old Michael Gray. A family member reported him missing on Sunday around 10:30 a.m. Police say Gray called them Saturday night after getting locked out of...
mainepublic.org
A fish that's swum in Maine ponds since the Ice Age faces an uncertain future
It’s a brisk late-October morning, with a bright sun breaking through the fog clinging to the surface of Floods Pond, in Otis. Brad Erdman and Fred Seavey load gear into an aluminum skiff, and head out across the water. A series of net floats comes into view in shallow...
Surprising Blue Crab Population Develops in Maine
Around the Chesapeake Bay, the blue crab, Callinectes sapidus, is an immediately recognizable and. iconic species. It is the Maryland State Crustacean, the namesake and mascot of a team in the Atlantic. League of Professional Baseball, and the base of the most valuable fishery in the Bay. Up in the...
mainebiz.biz
Branching out: $14M in state grants to support forest industry
Nineteen Maine forestry companies will share $14 million in state grants for a range of improvement projects, Gov. Janet Mills announced. Funding comes from the final round of the $20 million Forest Recovery Initiative of the governor's Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan. Recipients include ND Paper in Rumford, which will...
Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas
If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
southarkansassun.com
Maine Residents To Receive $500 Heating Relief Payments This Week
Selected residents of Maine will be receiving $500 worth of heating relief payments which started rolling out on December 12. This assistance is provided help in bearing the rising costs of heating resources, says King. On December 7, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced that the one-time...
mainebiz.biz
Widgets, workers and wages: Maine manufacturers get more strategic about recruiting
Manufacturing is not an easy industry to hire for these days, as Franklin Printing can attest. The Farmington-based commercial printing firm started as the in-house production facility for the Livermore Falls Advertiser and the Franklin Journal newspapers in the late 1960s. Today with a focus on commercial printing, the family-owned...
12 Central Maine Roads You Want To Avoid During A Snowstorm
For the most part, we have had a very mild fall, but don't be fooled, we will see piles and snow and sheets of ice before too long. One of the worst parts about Maine, and the rest of New England, during the winter is having to travel during our winter storms. Sure, the pandemic has taught us all how to work remotely when we need to... But, sometimes, you still need to get to the office, the store, or wherever.
A ‘Box Of Maine’ Is The Perfect Holiday Gift Idea
Do you have friends or family who are from Maine, but have moved away, and miss some of the comfort of home? Let’s face it, there are some things that are so unique to this state, that sometimes you have to come here to enjoy them...This is why Box of Maine the perfect idea for a gift, for Christmas, or any time of the year.
30 Things Maine Drivers Do That Makes Everyone Hate Us
There is no denying it, people tend to always piss us off on the road. There is at least one person that does something that really just gets on your nerves. It could be as simple as someone not using a blinker (turn signal) when taking a turn or not using them when they are entering or exiting a rotary.
Here Are 30 Mountains in Maine Worth Making Your Next Hike
I don't have to tell anyone that Maine is a mountainous state. Numerous ranges call Maine home, and many mountains have national appeal. There are 4,000 footers, 360 degree summits, coastal gems, challenging climbs, and picturesque terrains. What's best is the incredible variety of mountains Maine has. All shapes, sizes,...
