Great East Bay restaurants and markets ready to make your Christmas feast

According to multiple sources, spending Christmas sequestered in a kitchen baking, cooking and washing up isn’t everybody’s idea of a delightful holiday. While this reporter cannot relate to such findings, I suspect many of you — who must navigate ornery in-laws, scheduling snafus and children strung out on peppermint bark — wish to be unburdened from as many culinary duties as possible this season. That’s why we’ve compiled this list to help you order your Christmas feast to go at one of these reliable and delicious local markets or restaurants. In turn, you’ll help to make their Christmas merry, too.
UC strike: Parent workers tell Cal ‘learn to share’

Vincente Perez calculates his days “down to the minute.”. On weekdays, he rises at 7:30 a.m. and starts breakfast, which usually consists of cereal and fruit or a Pop-Tart. He wakes up his twins, Kaiyo and Mikai, at 7:45 a.m., and they get dressed, have breakfast, clear dishes, and pack their bags. Perez styles their hair, hands them their masks, and, at 8:20 a.m. they leave the house to walk to Ocean View Elementary School in Albany. At 8:30, the bell rings.
Teatro Jornalero aims to bring its immigrant stories to a larger audience

Nonprofit news. Free for all, funded by readers. Read this story in Spanish. It’s a cold Monday night at Peralta Hacienda Historical Park in Fruitvale, where seven members of Teatro Jornalero are gathered to watch a recording of their October performance of Undocumented Heart. The production, directed by Michael Moran at Oakland Theater Project, explores the immigrant experience from the perspective of the actors themselves, most of whom are Mexican and Central American day laborers from Oakland.
UC postdocs, academic researchers went back to work on Monday

Postdoctoral fellows and academic researchers across the University of California went back to work Monday morning after a four-week strike, while 36,000 UC student instructors and researchers remain on strike though an agreement may be getting closer. Two unions representing 12,000 postdocs and academic researchers — including 1,500 at UC...
