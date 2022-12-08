Read full article on original website
berkeleyside.org
Great East Bay restaurants and markets ready to make your Christmas feast
According to multiple sources, spending Christmas sequestered in a kitchen baking, cooking and washing up isn’t everybody’s idea of a delightful holiday. While this reporter cannot relate to such findings, I suspect many of you — who must navigate ornery in-laws, scheduling snafus and children strung out on peppermint bark — wish to be unburdened from as many culinary duties as possible this season. That’s why we’ve compiled this list to help you order your Christmas feast to go at one of these reliable and delicious local markets or restaurants. In turn, you’ll help to make their Christmas merry, too.
How San Francisco’s legendary It’s-It ice cream was almost lost to history
"People are going to know what you're talking about: cookies, ice cream and chocolate."
NBC Bay Area
Burglars Break Into ‘Curry Up Now' Locations in San Jose, Oakland
A Bay Area restaurant chain was hit by burglars at two locations over the weekend. Managers at "Curry Up Now" said that someone broke into the San Jose restaurant Saturday and the Oakland location Sunday. According to the managers, the thieves smashed windows, broke into cash registers and even cut...
HipHopDX.com
Too $hort Honored With His Own Day In Oakland At Street-Naming Ceremony
Too $hort has been honored with his own day in his hometown of Oakland and where a street on the city’s Eastside has been renamed “Too $hort Way” as well. According to TMZ, the West Coast rapper received a proclamation from Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf officially making December 10 “Too $hort Day” during a rainy ceremony over the weekend. The event also marked the unveiling the new street sign, which now appears along a portion of Foothill Boulevard .
TMZ.com
Too Short Gets Street Sign and His Own Holiday in Oakland
Too Short is officially getting his flowers from his hometown of Oakland -- he now has a street sign in his honor for his years of community service!!!. The ceremony was a full circle moment … the Bay Area rap legend was honored inside his '84 alma mater Fremont High School, where he was a standout drum player.
Chef-owner behind San Francisco restaurant Dear Inga dies at 41
The chef-owner died last month after complications with cancer.
Eater
This Oakland Brewery Transformed Into a Pop-Up Ski Village
Now there’s a place in Oakland for all the snowboarders and skiers stuck at home to hit while Tahoe accumulates glorious powder. The team at Temescal Brewing just turned their taproom and outdoor patio into the No Jerks Ski Village. Until February guests can order flaming hot cocoa and infinite pretzels, hang out in the heated outdoor tent dubbed the “Festive Ballroom,” and take photos at the meticulously constructed “Mistletoe Nook,” a mosaic of more than 2,400 gift bows plastered to the wall.
Oakland street named after Bay Area rap icon Too $hort
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Too $hort Way. That’s the new name of a stretch of Foothill Boulevard in East Oakland. It was renamed Saturday during a ceremony honoring Bay Area rapper Too $hort and the work he’s done over the years to help the community. Just outside Fremont High School in East Oakland where Bay […]
Bay Area rap legend Too $hort honored with street renamed after him in Oakland
"Thank you, Oakland," the hip-hop artist wrote.
Nobody knows hair like Bayview’s Angela Chung
Angela Chung reigns over her San Francisco wig empire with an elegant flair. Her makeup is meticulous, she favors dresses over pants and, on a recent Sunday, immense, globular earrings gave the impression of a woman in her fifties. No matter that she is 73, a Korean immigrant and unlikely...
Alameda City Hall Christmas tree no longer on display
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – The City of Alameda has changed its holiday decorations and the Christmas tree will no longer be on display outside city hall. City leaders said they have been working for years to try and make their decorations equitable and inclusive of all cultures and faiths. They felt the best way to […]
These restaurants in Oakland's Jack London Square are worth the trip
From traditional seafood to fiery Thai, there's something for everyone.
berkeleyside.org
Share your ideas for Berkeley’s flag, song and motto
Berkeley could soon choose an official city motto, song and flag. It’s an idea that Councilmember Ben Bartlett, who is leading the effort, hopes will spark civic pride and provide a fun way for people to think about what makes their city special. Before that official process, we thought...
passporttoeden.com
Here’s Where To See Christmas Lights In The Bay Area
Wreaths, gingerbread houses, garlands, nutcrackers, Santa, reindeer, snow, and Christmas trees wrapped in a string of lights all make me think of the most wonderful time of the year. Where can you see holiday decorations and vibrant Christmas lights in the Bay Area? Everywhere from Los Gatos to San Francisco. And there’s also no better time like the present (no pun intended) to visit!
reelsf.com
Dirty Harry - A Masochistic Beating
It’s rare for CitySleuth to post about a location that he hasn’t yet found. He’s not alone, none of the other online Dirty Harry location sites have found it either. So he turns to his readers to help with this one. Scorpio has had enough of being...
Oracle reportedly puts large chunk of Bay Area campus up for sale
The company appears to be cutting its Bay Area square footage broadly.
79-year-old woman kicked in stomach on San Francisco bus
"I get in the bus, need to scan my Clipper. I saw him standing up - he kicked me with his foot." Lisa, who stands barely over 5-feet-tall, says it was a straight up random attack - the man in the red hooded jacket did not take anything from her.
sfstandard.com
Cirque du Soleil Will Return to Bay Area for the First Time in Three Years
Next August, the famed troupe Cirque du Soleil returns to the Bay Area for the first time in three years with the production of Corteo, a carnival-like show that centers a clown imagining their own funeral in a space between heaven and earth. The largest contemporary circus company in the...
East Bay woman feeds unhoused people every week, now she is facing homelessness
Sharon Alexander is set to be evicted at the end of January.
Two shot at Empire’s SF recording studio
Two men were shot in a barrage of gunfire at Empire Distribution’s SoMa recording studio on Monday night, after at least one shooter fired into the Bryant Street building around 9:30 p.m. The two victims were around 30 years old, and one was facing life-threatening injuries, according to the...
