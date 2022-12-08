Read full article on original website
Related
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
GM's trying to fix the worst part of buying an electric car by turning an old Target into a new kind of call center
One of the biggest barriers to EV adoption is a lack of education about owning a plug-in car. GM wants EV Live, its new call center, to solve that.
Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets
Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Bricked After Charging At Electrify America Station
The Ford F-150 Lightning has enjoyed tremendous success since its launch, and remains in such high demand to this day that FoMoCo is still working to fulfill all of its initial orders for the EV pickup. Aside from winning universal praise from critics and some pretty prestigious awards, the F-150 Lightning is also a strategically critical vehicle for The Blue Oval itself as it pivots more toward electric vehicles and away from gas-powered models. However, Ford F-150 Lightning owners must rely on third-party charging networks while on the road, and one of them – an Electrify America station – reportedly bricked one person’s pickup while it was charging recently.
Toyota’s New Hydrogen-Powered Pickup Is a Testbed for Sustainable Future Trucks
ToyotaA new fuel-cell Hilux and a hydrogen combustion Corolla Cross are the latest in a slew of hydrogen test cars from the Japanese automaker.
insideevs.com
Ford To Have One Of The Largest DC Fast-Charging Networks In US
Ford's recent announcement that 65 percent of its US dealers (1,920 of a total of 2,968) have accepted the company's terms and conditions to sell EVs is significant in two major ways. Firstly, the dealerships that accepted Ford Model e's strict terms will be able to sell and service the...
electrek.co
Honda unveils $7,300 light electric van to meet the high demand for commercial EVs
An electric vehicle for around $7,300? You heard that right. Honda announced today a new light commercial electric van set to launch in spring 2024 that’s ideal for both personal and business use. Honda unveils electric “N-VAN” light commercial van. With a starting price of 1 million...
A game-changing new hybrid EV battery recharges in only 72 seconds
A new battery technology developed by Swiss startup Morand could see electric vehicle (EV) batteries charge in less time than it takes to fill an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle at a gas station, the company reveals. The new technology, which can charge electric cars in only 72 seconds, is...
GM's building its own kind of Tesla Supercharger network — and it's using car dealers as its secret weapon
GM is counting on its dealer network to help build out a network of Level 2 EV charging stations in North America.
Broken EV chargers are a huge turnoff for electric car drivers and prospective buyers. That signals a growing business opportunity for startups racing to keep those plugs up and running.
If a driver makes the switch to an electric car and finds themselves at a plug that doesn't work, it could confirm all their fears about EV ownership.
gmauthority.com
Hybrid Vehicles Unnecessary On Path To EV-Only Future, Says Mark Reuss
As electric vehicles become more commonplace across the automotive landscape, questions abound over the right direction in which automakers should progress the technology. According to GM President Mark Reuss, the best way to make the transition is to completely bypass hybrid vehicles, and bring EV models directly to market instead.
teslarati.com
Lyft challenges drivers to switch to EVs with new incentive program
Lyft’s ride-sharing service is challenging its drivers to switch to electric vehicles by incentivizing their use with a new incentive program. Lyft is offering a $150 cash bonus to drivers who complete 50 rides with pickups in the State of California. The only stipulation is you must use one of the company’s qualifying EV models to qualify.
Detroit News
Toyota’s new Prius won’t be its last. Here's why
Toyota aired a Super Bowl commercial almost 18 years ago that opened with cars in traffic, their wheels spinning but going nowhere. “It’s been a long time since transportation has truly advanced,” a narrator intoned. “We’ve been moving; we just haven’t been moving forward.”
MotorTrend Magazine
GM Announces Massive Plan for EV Chargers In Rural Communities
There's already been plenty of discussion around the infrastructure limitations and concerns regarding the adoption of electric vehicles. Can the grid handle all that energy drain? Are there enough chargers along my road trip route to get me where I want to go? If I don't live in a city with lots of charging options, how will I recharge? Well, that last issue is being addressed directly by a new plan from General Motors and Flo to install up to 40,000 new chargers in rural communities (and other areas underserved by charging infrastructure) across the U.S. and Canada.
teslarati.com
GM doubles down on Ultium battery production plant investment
GM and LG will invest an added $275 million into their Ultium battery production facility in Tennessee. Much like the rest of the automotive industry, General Motors is currently supply-constrained regarding battery cells that will go into electric vehicles. Matching the moves of numerous other automakers, GM has chosen to work with LG to expand its battery production capabilities as fast as possible. According to The Detroit News, GM and LG are increasing their investment in one such plant to boost production. GM hopes its Ultium battery production brand can supply up to 130GWh of battery cells by the decade’s end.
What Will eVTOLs Look Like With Major Carmakers like Porsche and Toyota as Partners?
The automotive and aviation industries are coming together faster than at any time since the 1920s, when auto magnate like Henry Ford built an airport and started running passenger and freight services by air. Ford even created a single-seat Flivver aircraft—dubbed the “model T of the Air”—but both Ford’s aircraft and air services had faded by the early 1930s. The collaboration between carmakers and the budding eVTOL market today is significantly different; several auto giants are either spinning off their own eVTOL divisions while others are investing significant money into promising startups. Here are the major partnerships. Another dozen auto badges have...
teslarati.com
Tesla approval rating dips into negative territory: survey
Tesla’s approval rating among consumers seems to be dropping. The downtrend happened this year amidst CEO Elon Musk’s increasingly vocal political statements on social media. Musk’s polarizing political leanings have become apparent following his turbulent takeover of social media company Twitter. According to a survey by UK-based...
teslarati.com
Tesla ships more Model S, X Plaid to Europe en route to first 1M delivery year
Tesla shipped more Model S and Model X Plaid and Long Range units to Europe yesterday en route to the company’s first year delivering one million cars. Last week, Tesla started delivering Model S and Model X Plaid and Long Range vehicles in Europe for the first time since the cars were refreshed by the automaker last year.
Comments / 0