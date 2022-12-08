There's already been plenty of discussion around the infrastructure limitations and concerns regarding the adoption of electric vehicles. Can the grid handle all that energy drain? Are there enough chargers along my road trip route to get me where I want to go? If I don't live in a city with lots of charging options, how will I recharge? Well, that last issue is being addressed directly by a new plan from General Motors and Flo to install up to 40,000 new chargers in rural communities (and other areas underserved by charging infrastructure) across the U.S. and Canada.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO