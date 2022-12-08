Read full article on original website
Permian Panther Paws donate hygiene supplies to Permian High School
ODESSA, Texas — The award-winning Permian Panther Paws recently donated women hygiene items to the newest project called the "Pink Pantry". "Pink Pantry" is collaborating with schools in the Permian Basin to make these products more accessible for female students. Products like soap, pads, tampons, wipes and shampoo were donated by the Panther Paws to these pantries at several secondary schools in the area.
Commissioners pass proclamation making Midland Co. a safe place for the unborn
MIDLAND, Texas — In a 4-1 vote Monday morning, Midland County Commissioners approved an action item to proclaim Midland County a safe place for the unborn. "I think it was important to acknowledge what the state of Texas has already said, and that is, we’re not in favor of abortion," said Judge Terry Johnson. "And I think our founding fathers said it best when they said that life, liberty and pursuit of happiness was everybody’s inalienable rights, so we just want to again reaffirm what’s already in a constitution and what our governor and the great state of Texas has deemed appropriate."
Ellen Noel Art Museum settles in to Presidential Archives
ODESSA, Texas — The Ellen Noel Art Museum relocated into the UTPB Presidential Archives recently while the original building is being expanded and upgraded. Over the past couple of months the museum has settled in, and on Monday it announced it has reopened its Little Free Library. The library...
NewsWest 9
Beyond the Bow: Midland Quilters Guild quilts for multiple causes, not just fun
MIDLAND, Texas — Every Tuesday at the Thompson House next to St. Luke’s Methodist, the Midland Quilters Guild meets up to do what they do best, quilt. There is no shortage of enthusiasm for the art of quilting in this group. “I like the company… It’s the social...
Odessa man proposes to girlfriend at Starbright Village
ODESSA, Texas — One couple in Odessa has the Christmas memory they’ll always remember. It’s not the presents under the tree that made this particular gift special, but this gift was the gift of love. Derek Judkins proposed to his girlfriend, Brittney Alvarez on Dec. 8, 2022....
Dr. Stephanie Howard already has plans as lone finalist for Superintendent
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD school board held a press conference Thursday to officially announce Dr. Stephanie Howard as their lone finalist for district Superintendent. “We’re super excited to welcome Dr. Howard as our lone finalist at MISD,” said Bryan Murry, Board President. Just moments after being...
ECISD superintendent elected vice chairman of SBEC
ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD announced Friday that superintendent Dr. Scott Muri was elected vice chairman of the State Board for Educator Certification. The SBEC oversees the preparation, certification and standards of conduct of teachers in Texas public schools. Muri was initially appointed to the board by Governor Greg Abbott in March of 2022.
MISD school board chooses lone finalist for superintendent position
MIDLAND, Texas — In a school board meeting Wednesday night, the Midland ISD Board of Trustees announced the lone finalist for its superintendent position. The finalist named in the meeting is Dr. Stephanie Howard. Howard's most recent position was superintendent of Crane ISD, according to board president Bryan Murry.
4 students arrested at San Jacinto Junior High following altercation
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has released a statement concerning multiple incidents that occurred at San Jacinto Junior High on Thursday. According to the district, the school went on hold twice during the morning so Midland ISD police could arrest three students that were involved in an altercation. Later...
Junior League of Odessa to hold 5th annual Christmas Carriage Rides
ODESSA, Texas — The Junior League of Odessa will be holding their 5th annual Christmas Carriage Rides from December 12-14. The rides will take place at the Emerald Forest Subdivision from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the dates listed above. These rides are part of a fundraiser to...
Midland Development Corporation unveils plans for new family entertainment center
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Development Corporation unveiled plans to develop a 17.2 acre plot of land into a family entertainment center. The plot of land was supposed to be used for a Costco, but the lot has been empty ever since the Costco deal went away. A non-binding letter...
Permian High freshman arrested for threatening violence against another student
ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD announced Friday that a freshman at Permian High School was arrested for threatening violence against another student. The boy told the other student he would "have his brother come and shoot him." He now faces the class A misdemeanor charge of threat or...
Midland Lighted Christmas Parade brings the holiday spirit to Downtown
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland’s Lighted Christmas Parade went off without a hitch tonight. The air was filled with music, dancing, revving engines and cheers, along with special appearances from iconic Christmas characters like Santa Claus and the Grinch. The parade started near the YMCA on North Big Spring...
Wilson & Young student arrested for making school threat
ODESSA, Texas — A Wilson & Young Middle School student was arrested Thursday for making a school threat. According to an Ector County ISD spokesperson, the 13-year-old boy threatened to get a gun and “shoot up the school.”. He was arrested for the class A misdemeanor charge of...
Beyond the Bow: Former addict turns to sobriety and faith, becomes Salvation Army officer
MIDLAND, Texas — Captain Robert Coriston has a passion for serving the clients at the Midland Salvation Army shelter. It's a place where those who are struggling need somewhere to stay until they get back on their feet. From addiction to homelessness, sometimes the people there need someone to...
Big Spring police investigate shooting incident
BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on December 10 at 9:10 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Chanute regarding two gunshot victims. Once they arrived, they found a male and a female lying on the ground. They were both immediately transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center.
Comanche Trail Festival of Lights open through Christmas
BIG SPRING, Texas — The Comanche Trail Festival of Lights is open in Big Spring. Every night from Dec. 4 to Dec. 25, visitors can stop by Comanche Trail from 6-10 p.m. and enjoy the Christmas lights. The festival has been ongoing since 1997. Admission is free but donations...
Life-size Coca-Cola snow globe coming to United Supermarkets in Midland and Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Two United Supermarkets stores in the Midland-Odessa area will be hosting a free holiday photo experience on Saturday, courtesy of Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. The events will feature a life-size snow globe and free samples of Coca-Cola products. The display will be set up at the store...
H-E-B teams up with Meals on Wheels for Feast of Sharing
ODESSA, Texas — Meals on Wheels of Odessa received a gift from H-E-B Wednesday. The grocery store donated holiday meals to the organization, which regularly distributes food Monday through Friday to around 600 homebound or disabled residents. These meals are packaged at Odessa Regional Medical Center before being delivered...
Bush Convention Center unveils life-sized sculpture of former President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush
MIDLAND, Texas — The Bush Convention Center in downtown Midland was opened a little over three years ago, and Monday night, a special addition was placed inside the building. The new feature on the first floor of the building is absolutely amazing. The Midland Chamber of Commerce unveiled a...
