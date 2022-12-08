ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Permian Panther Paws donate hygiene supplies to Permian High School

ODESSA, Texas — The award-winning Permian Panther Paws recently donated women hygiene items to the newest project called the "Pink Pantry". "Pink Pantry" is collaborating with schools in the Permian Basin to make these products more accessible for female students. Products like soap, pads, tampons, wipes and shampoo were donated by the Panther Paws to these pantries at several secondary schools in the area.
ODESSA, TX
Commissioners pass proclamation making Midland Co. a safe place for the unborn

MIDLAND, Texas — In a 4-1 vote Monday morning, Midland County Commissioners approved an action item to proclaim Midland County a safe place for the unborn. "I think it was important to acknowledge what the state of Texas has already said, and that is, we’re not in favor of abortion," said Judge Terry Johnson. "And I think our founding fathers said it best when they said that life, liberty and pursuit of happiness was everybody’s inalienable rights, so we just want to again reaffirm what’s already in a constitution and what our governor and the great state of Texas has deemed appropriate."
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
Ellen Noel Art Museum settles in to Presidential Archives

ODESSA, Texas — The Ellen Noel Art Museum relocated into the UTPB Presidential Archives recently while the original building is being expanded and upgraded. Over the past couple of months the museum has settled in, and on Monday it announced it has reopened its Little Free Library. The library...
ODESSA, TX
Odessa man proposes to girlfriend at Starbright Village

ODESSA, Texas — One couple in Odessa has the Christmas memory they’ll always remember. It’s not the presents under the tree that made this particular gift special, but this gift was the gift of love. Derek Judkins proposed to his girlfriend, Brittney Alvarez on Dec. 8, 2022....
ODESSA, TX
ECISD superintendent elected vice chairman of SBEC

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD announced Friday that superintendent Dr. Scott Muri was elected vice chairman of the State Board for Educator Certification. The SBEC oversees the preparation, certification and standards of conduct of teachers in Texas public schools. Muri was initially appointed to the board by Governor Greg Abbott in March of 2022.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Big Spring police investigate shooting incident

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on December 10 at 9:10 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Chanute regarding two gunshot victims. Once they arrived, they found a male and a female lying on the ground. They were both immediately transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center.
BIG SPRING, TX
H-E-B teams up with Meals on Wheels for Feast of Sharing

ODESSA, Texas — Meals on Wheels of Odessa received a gift from H-E-B Wednesday. The grocery store donated holiday meals to the organization, which regularly distributes food Monday through Friday to around 600 homebound or disabled residents. These meals are packaged at Odessa Regional Medical Center before being delivered...
ODESSA, TX
Odessa, TX
Odessa and Midland local news

