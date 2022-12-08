ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Man who killed 2 Cobb County deputies sent to 2 consecutive life terms in prison

The man accused of killing two Cobb County sheriff’s deputies will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to murder charges in superior court Thursday morning.

Christopher Patrick Golden, 30, entered a negotiated guilty plea for the Sept. 8 murder of Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samual Ervin Jr.

Superior Court Judge Julie Adams heard victim impact statements from family members before accepting Golden’s guilty plea, sentencing him to serve two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole plus 55 years.

Prosecutors said they were prepared to pursue the death penalty, but after consulting with family members, they agreed to proceed with the maximum sentence.

Golden kept his head down, showing no emotion as he listened to the impact statements. He also declined to make a statement before being led away by deputies.

Sheriff’s deputies packed the courtroom in support of their fallen brothers.

