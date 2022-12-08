ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tyreek Hill wanted to stay with Mahomes, Kelce & Chiefs but didn't feel valuable | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek’s departure from the Kansas City Chiefs. Tyreek shares the moments he knew he career would not end as member of the Chiefs. Tyreek shares: “I talked to coach Andy Reid and I told him I don’t need to be highest paid receiver, I just want to be taken care of and stay with my brothers Pat & Kelce.” Tyreek later goes onto share how the Miami Dolphins came into the picture once the he and the Chiefs came to an impasse: “I told them to match me with AJ Brown at $25M and I’m cool with that. They got the deal up to $25M but the guaranteed money wasn’t right. Miami calls and says they’ll go all out and I couldn’t turn it down.“
What's next for Cardinals after Kyler Murray suffers season ending ACL injury? | SPEAK

Monday night vs. the New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Klyer Murray suffered a season ending ACL injury. Joy Taylor weighs in on the situation and explains this is a perfect opportunity for the Cardinals to regroup and decide what their identity should be moving forward with or without head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Josh Allen suffers 7th-straight bad game, Nick says 'I told you so' | What's Wright?

Buffalo bills barely scrape out a win against the New York Jets and maintain the No. 1 seed, but Josh Allen once again was less than stellar in the Week 24 matchup. Nick Wright would like to take this moment to announce that he was right about Josh Allen, and in this All-In or Fold segment, he explains why he would take the Bills as the Kansas City Chiefs' opponent over the Cincinnati Bengals or the Los Angeles Rams.
Mets reportedly ink Kodai Senga to 5-year, $75M deal

The Mets have done it again. New York's spending spree continued Saturday as the club signed Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga to a five-year, $75 million contract, per multiple reports. Following 11 seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball, Senga is finally slated to pitch in the majors after exercising his international...
Tyreek Hill on chasing 2,000 receiving yards: 'I want to continue to get better'

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is chasing down Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson and his NFL record for receiving yards in a single season. Johnson posted a whopping 1,964 receiving yards in 2012 with the Detroit Lions, becoming the first wideout in league history with more than 1,900 receiving yards in a single season. It wasn't until last season that another receiver accomplished the feat, with Los Angeles' Cooper Kupp racking up 1,947 receiving yards.
Where do Bills, Cowboys land in latest 'Herd Hierarchy'?

Another captivating week of the 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, which means it's time for Colin Cowherd to drop his "Herd Hierarchy" following Week 14. Many of the teams remained the same at the top, while there's some movement in the back half of the top 10. Here is the "Herd Hierarchy" following Week 14, with insights from FOX Bet.
How dangerous are Brock Purdy, 49ers after a win vs. Bucs? | SPEAK

'Mr. Irrelevant' had a Purdy good starting QB debut. Brock Purdy scored three total touchdowns and threw for 185 yards in the San Francisco 49ers 35-7 win over Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Bucs. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, Dave Helman and Will Blackmon share how confident they are in the Niners with Purdy behind center.
Cowboys sign 4x Pro Bowl WR T.Y. Hilton amid Odell Beckham Jr. rumors | UNDISPUTED

Following the Dallas Cowboys win over the Houston Texans, Jerry Jones was asked if the team had moved on from the idea of signing Odell Beckham Junior, Jerry responded saying quote, “Not at all, with a big exclamation point!” Well yesterday the Cowboys didn’t sign OBJ but signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton who spent the previous 10 seasons with the Colts. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Cowboys signing TY Hilton and talk Odell Beckham Jr.
Dallas Cowboys sign T.Y. Hilton after high-profile pursuit of OBJ

The Dallas Cowboys signed free agent wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday, adding the former longtime Indianapolis Colts player after their much-publicized courting of Odell Beckham Jr. Hilton had gone unsigned after his 10-year run with the Colts ended following the 2021 season. The 33-year-old played 10 games for the...
Are Cowboys actually legitimate Super Bowl contenders this season? | SPEAK

The Dallas Cowboys are on a four-game win streak and have reached two consecutive 10-win seasons for the first time since 1995 and 1996 (the last time America's Team was in the NFC Championship Game). They also have a Top 5 defense for the first time since 2003. David Helman discusses how different this year's Cowboys squad is compared to previous playoff contending ones.
Browns lose another LB, Owusu-Koramoah (foot) out for season

CLEVELAND (AP) — For Cleveland's linebackers, it's been an especially painful season. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah became the fourth Browns starting linebacker to sustain a season-ending injury when he hurt his left foot late in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Owusu-Koramoah was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, joining...
What's really wrong with the Titans? Optimism in Houston? AFC South analysis

There's a reality starting to cement for the Titans. It was reinforced Sunday, when Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence diced up their secondary — a 71.4% completion rate for a career-high 368 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and a 121.9 passer rating — as Tennessee failed to inch closer to securing a third straight division title.
