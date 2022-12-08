Read full article on original website
Tyreek Hill wanted to stay with Mahomes, Kelce & Chiefs but didn't feel valuable | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek’s departure from the Kansas City Chiefs. Tyreek shares the moments he knew he career would not end as member of the Chiefs. Tyreek shares: “I talked to coach Andy Reid and I told him I don’t need to be highest paid receiver, I just want to be taken care of and stay with my brothers Pat & Kelce.” Tyreek later goes onto share how the Miami Dolphins came into the picture once the he and the Chiefs came to an impasse: “I told them to match me with AJ Brown at $25M and I’m cool with that. They got the deal up to $25M but the guaranteed money wasn’t right. Miami calls and says they’ll go all out and I couldn’t turn it down.“
Brock Purdy leads the 49ers to a dominant victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers
Quarterback Brock Purdy led the San Francisco 49ers to a dominant victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Purdy had 185 passing yards and two passing touchdowns, he also added one rushing touchdown.
2022 NFL playoff picture: Which teams are in, who's still in the hunt
As we wrap up Week 14 of the NFL season, the playoff picture is starting to come into focus. Which teams have clinched, which teams are in the hunt, and who's out? We've done the math for you to figure out all the clinching and elimination scenarios. If the playoffs...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Bengals, 49ers join top 5 as Dolphins fall
It really feels like there's going to be some wildcard madness in 2022. Let's be honest: the top tier of the NFL is feeling a bit predictable as we move inside of a month until the playoffs. The true contenders are who they are, and we can comfortably write 9-10 names into the tournament right now.
What's next for Cardinals after Kyler Murray suffers season ending ACL injury? | SPEAK
Monday night vs. the New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Klyer Murray suffered a season ending ACL injury. Joy Taylor weighs in on the situation and explains this is a perfect opportunity for the Cardinals to regroup and decide what their identity should be moving forward with or without head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Tyreek Hill calls out the Chiefs and wants to face them in the playoffs | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek’s former team the Kansas City Chiefs. Tyreek shares he would love the opportunity to face his former team and warns them he’s going to show out. Tyreek said: “I still got love for all them boys but when we meet it’s showtime. They better have two people on me because the cheetah will be arriving!”
Josh Allen suffers 7th-straight bad game, Nick says 'I told you so' | What's Wright?
Buffalo bills barely scrape out a win against the New York Jets and maintain the No. 1 seed, but Josh Allen once again was less than stellar in the Week 24 matchup. Nick Wright would like to take this moment to announce that he was right about Josh Allen, and in this All-In or Fold segment, he explains why he would take the Bills as the Kansas City Chiefs' opponent over the Cincinnati Bengals or the Los Angeles Rams.
Lions hot against the spread; Sportsbooks win thanks to Jets late field goal
There was only one notable game on the college football odds board over the weekend, the annual Army-Navy showdown. But even with just one game, there was noteworthy betting news. We will have more on that game in a bit. The NFL Week 14 odds market provided plenty of moments,...
Mets reportedly ink Kodai Senga to 5-year, $75M deal
The Mets have done it again. New York's spending spree continued Saturday as the club signed Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga to a five-year, $75 million contract, per multiple reports. Following 11 seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball, Senga is finally slated to pitch in the majors after exercising his international...
Tyreek Hill on chasing 2,000 receiving yards: 'I want to continue to get better'
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is chasing down Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson and his NFL record for receiving yards in a single season. Johnson posted a whopping 1,964 receiving yards in 2012 with the Detroit Lions, becoming the first wideout in league history with more than 1,900 receiving yards in a single season. It wasn't until last season that another receiver accomplished the feat, with Los Angeles' Cooper Kupp racking up 1,947 receiving yards.
Where do Bills, Cowboys land in latest 'Herd Hierarchy'?
Another captivating week of the 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, which means it's time for Colin Cowherd to drop his "Herd Hierarchy" following Week 14. Many of the teams remained the same at the top, while there's some movement in the back half of the top 10. Here is the "Herd Hierarchy" following Week 14, with insights from FOX Bet.
NFL MVP odds on the move; Eagles' Jalen Hurts new favorite to win award
It took 14 weeks of games, but the NFL MVP odds board finally has a new name on top. All season long, it’s been either Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen, and at fairly short odds, no less. Now, Jalen Hurts — who was a sizable long shot when this...
Was Tua Tagovailoa exposed in 23-17 loss to Chargers on SNF? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Greg Jennings and Nick Wright discuss the Miami Dolphins 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14. Nick weighs in on the Dolphins offense and explains Tua Tagovailoa was exposed by the Chargers defense.
How dangerous are Brock Purdy, 49ers after a win vs. Bucs? | SPEAK
'Mr. Irrelevant' had a Purdy good starting QB debut. Brock Purdy scored three total touchdowns and threw for 185 yards in the San Francisco 49ers 35-7 win over Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Bucs. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, Dave Helman and Will Blackmon share how confident they are in the Niners with Purdy behind center.
Cowboys sign 4x Pro Bowl WR T.Y. Hilton amid Odell Beckham Jr. rumors | UNDISPUTED
Following the Dallas Cowboys win over the Houston Texans, Jerry Jones was asked if the team had moved on from the idea of signing Odell Beckham Junior, Jerry responded saying quote, “Not at all, with a big exclamation point!” Well yesterday the Cowboys didn’t sign OBJ but signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton who spent the previous 10 seasons with the Colts. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Cowboys signing TY Hilton and talk Odell Beckham Jr.
Dallas Cowboys sign T.Y. Hilton after high-profile pursuit of OBJ
The Dallas Cowboys signed free agent wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday, adding the former longtime Indianapolis Colts player after their much-publicized courting of Odell Beckham Jr. Hilton had gone unsigned after his 10-year run with the Colts ended following the 2021 season. The 33-year-old played 10 games for the...
Are Cowboys actually legitimate Super Bowl contenders this season? | SPEAK
The Dallas Cowboys are on a four-game win streak and have reached two consecutive 10-win seasons for the first time since 1995 and 1996 (the last time America's Team was in the NFC Championship Game). They also have a Top 5 defense for the first time since 2003. David Helman discusses how different this year's Cowboys squad is compared to previous playoff contending ones.
Browns lose another LB, Owusu-Koramoah (foot) out for season
CLEVELAND (AP) — For Cleveland's linebackers, it's been an especially painful season. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah became the fourth Browns starting linebacker to sustain a season-ending injury when he hurt his left foot late in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Owusu-Koramoah was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, joining...
What's really wrong with the Titans? Optimism in Houston? AFC South analysis
There's a reality starting to cement for the Titans. It was reinforced Sunday, when Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence diced up their secondary — a 71.4% completion rate for a career-high 368 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and a 121.9 passer rating — as Tennessee failed to inch closer to securing a third straight division title.
