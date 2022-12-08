ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brain plasticity study: Oxytocin drives development of neural connections in adult-born neurons

By Baylor College of Medicine
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
fox26houston.com

Houston doctor who suffered brain aneurysm celebrating her gift of life

HOUSTON - How many Christmas miracles have you witnessed this holiday season? Here’s one that's certainly worth sharing. A Houston doctor who has helped patients rehab at TIRR Memorial Hermann for 30 years became a patient herself, and she says it truly is a miracle that she’s still here.
HOUSTON, TX
MedicalXpress

Examining moral courage in the operating room

Danielle Quintana, certified perioperative nurse and assistant clinical professor at the University of Houston College of Nursing, has conducted the first concept analysis on surgical conscience among perioperative nurses, those charged with overseeing surgical safety and sterile fields, or asepsis (the absence of bacteria, viruses and other organisms), inside hospital operating rooms.
spacecityweather.com

Temperatures are going to plummet before Christmas. The question is how low they will go

The month of December has started off ridiculously warm. Through Monday the region has recorded an average temperature of 69 degrees, which is 12 degrees above normal. However, after one more day the greater Houston region will see a shift toward more winter-like weather. It is not going to get spectacularly cold, rather temperatures will just slip back toward our typical December pattern of highs generally in the 60s, with lows in the 40s. The real question is what comes after that. Looking at the big picture, we can see that the coldest air mass on the planet, at present, lies over the Siberia region of Russia, where surface temperatures in some locations are in the -55 to -75 degree Fahrenheit range.
HOUSTON, TX
thecutoffnews.com

Former Missouri cornerback Gibson killed in Houston

Former Missouri cornerback John Gibson was killed Friday in Houston. Several of Gibson’s family members and former teammates shared the news on various social media platforms. Gibson appeared in 49 games for the Tigers from 2013-16 after redshirting in 2012. The Missouri City, Texas, product totaled 86 tackles and...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Major rain coming to Houston, possible flash flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) We might see Flash Flooding in Houston this week, according to the National Weather Service. They have issued a hazardous outlook for Houston that is expected to impact our area Tuesday into Tuesday night. On average, less than an inch of rainfall is expected with the frontal passage...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake

HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
HOUSTON, TX
KIII 3News

Houston woman killed in Alice crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died after a crash in Jim Wells County Saturday morning. The crash occurred on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m., officials with the DPS said. A black Toyota Corolla was headed north on the main street crossover and ran a...
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy