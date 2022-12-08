Brain plasticity study: Oxytocin drives development of neural connections in adult-born neurons

Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Houston doctor who suffered brain aneurysm celebrating her gift of life
HOUSTON - How many Christmas miracles have you witnessed this holiday season? Here’s one that's certainly worth sharing. A Houston doctor who has helped patients rehab at TIRR Memorial Hermann for 30 years became a patient herself, and she says it truly is a miracle that she’s still here.
MedicalXpress
Examining moral courage in the operating room
Danielle Quintana, certified perioperative nurse and assistant clinical professor at the University of Houston College of Nursing, has conducted the first concept analysis on surgical conscience among perioperative nurses, those charged with overseeing surgical safety and sterile fields, or asepsis (the absence of bacteria, viruses and other organisms), inside hospital operating rooms.
fox26houston.com
Father of 5-year-old Houston boy who will die without bone marrow transplant in search of lifesaving hero
HOUSTON - "We can't save our own kids' life. We need help from somebody else to save our own children's life," said Marco Gonzalez. Gonzalez has dedicated his life to saving others. "I don't like to ask for help," he said. "But now I've got to ask for help, I...
KHOU
Houston cancer patient marries fiancé in surprise hospital wedding
HOUSTON, Texas — It's a love story so strong, not even cancer can break it. A Houston woman battling stage four colon cancer finally got what she’s been waiting for - the wedding of her dreams. But the venue may have been a little unconventional. After four years...
spacecityweather.com
Temperatures are going to plummet before Christmas. The question is how low they will go
The month of December has started off ridiculously warm. Through Monday the region has recorded an average temperature of 69 degrees, which is 12 degrees above normal. However, after one more day the greater Houston region will see a shift toward more winter-like weather. It is not going to get spectacularly cold, rather temperatures will just slip back toward our typical December pattern of highs generally in the 60s, with lows in the 40s. The real question is what comes after that. Looking at the big picture, we can see that the coldest air mass on the planet, at present, lies over the Siberia region of Russia, where surface temperatures in some locations are in the -55 to -75 degree Fahrenheit range.
'Tremendously traumatized' Houston police face the growing problem of domestic violence
The number of homicides in Houston continues to rise each year, and, in many cases, the victims are being killed by someone they know and love.
cw39.com
Severe storms, including tornadoes, possible in Southeast Texas | Who is most at risk
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful storm system is bringing widespread impactful weather across much of the U.S. Locally, Greater Houston sees a risk of thunderstorms that could produce hail, damaging winds and even a few tornadoes. Most of Houston, and areas south and west, are in a marginal (level...
Woman tells party-planning neighbors 'This is Texas' when she pointed fake gun, court docs read
A good neighbor warns others about an upcoming apartment party ... right? One couple got a not-so-neighborly reaction from a proud Texan that was taken to court.
This odd-shaped $2.4M mansion provides privacy in the heart of Houston
The River Oaks home's architecture separates it from Kirby Drive's traffic.
'Been like this since the 90s' | Neighbors want vacant NE Houston shopping center to be redeveloped
HOUSTON, Texas — It’s been a long time since the last blue light special was held at what was Houston's fourth-ever Kmart store at Homestead and Parker roads. "It looks bad,” neighbor Karen Mack said. "I have out-of-state family. When they come here, it’s like 'huh?'”
Caught on camera: Robbers attack employees, threaten customers, steal $3,000 at trendy sushi spot
Houston police are looking for two men who were caught on camera robbing a trendy Washington Avenue sushi restaurant.
The richest person in Houston is giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
Mom fatally hit by Porsche while walking with her children in N. Houston, HCSO says
Investigators said the dad saved their kids from being hit by the SUV that fatally struck their mom while out on a walk along Rankin Road.
KSAT 12
Small church bus carrying 25 people flips over in Houston, several injured, sheriff says
HOUSTON, Texas – A small church bus carrying 25 people flipped over near an apartment complex in Houston, sending many to area hospitals, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 1 p.m. Sunday at 90 Uvalde Road. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez,...
thecutoffnews.com
Former Missouri cornerback Gibson killed in Houston
Former Missouri cornerback John Gibson was killed Friday in Houston. Several of Gibson’s family members and former teammates shared the news on various social media platforms. Gibson appeared in 49 games for the Tigers from 2013-16 after redshirting in 2012. The Missouri City, Texas, product totaled 86 tackles and...
Pasadena father charged with capital murder following disappearance of 2-year-old Nadia Lee
Little 2-year-old Nadia Lee hasn't been seen since October. Despite extensive searches of waterways and a landfill, her body has not been found.
fox26houston.com
Wife of HPD Officer hit by a train whispers in his ear the gender of their first baby
HOUSTON - A Houston police officer is in critical condition after he was hit by a train on Wednesday morning. Sr. HPD Officer Vidal Lopez was hit by the train while in uniform, as he headed to work just before 7 a.m. in his own personal vehicle on Fulton at Stokes Street.
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Houston, possible flash flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) We might see Flash Flooding in Houston this week, according to the National Weather Service. They have issued a hazardous outlook for Houston that is expected to impact our area Tuesday into Tuesday night. On average, less than an inch of rainfall is expected with the frontal passage...
fox26houston.com
Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake
HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
KIII 3News
Houston woman killed in Alice crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died after a crash in Jim Wells County Saturday morning. The crash occurred on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m., officials with the DPS said. A black Toyota Corolla was headed north on the main street crossover and ran a...
