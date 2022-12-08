Read full article on original website
Change your Google Chrome settings now or it could cost you
CHANGING your Google settings is one of the best ways to stay safe online. If you're constantly panicking about being hacked, you should take take advantage of one of the best Google Chrome features. It could prevent hackers from breaking into your accounts. Not just your Google account either –...
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
How to hide your home from Google Maps
If you've encountered a Street View car in real life, there's a chance you made a silly face while it drove past you, hoping you'll be featured on Google Maps. Or maybe you turned away from it and tried to avoid it completely. Depending on how much you value your privacy, you may be uncomfortable with people being able to recognize you while using Street View, even if your face is blurred. The same might apply to your house being publicly visible on the web, as Google's cars automatically take pictures to feed its service.
CNET
Is Google Tracking You? Here's How to Check and Stop It
If someone kept a log of where you go every day you'd probably be a little creeped out, and that's what some companies do. If you have one of Google's apps on your iPhone or Android device, for example, there's a chance the company knows your location. Even though your Google account's location history is disabled by default, some Google apps could be storing your location with a timestamp.
Google finally realizes the Maps and Waze teams would be better off combined
Google offers just so many online services, tools, and apps, that it's inevitable we'll find functions and features overlapping. Sometimes that ends up leading to a merger, as we've seen recently with Google Meet and Duo, or Hangouts combining with Google Chat. Now, the search titan is undergoing an internal restructuring to unite the teams developing Waze and Google Maps, although the apps will stay separate for now.
AOL Corp
Google merges Maps and Waze teams, says apps will remain separate
As part of recent cost-cutting measures, Google is planning to merge its Waze and Maps divisions, The Wall Street Journal has reported. The move is aimed at reducing duplicated work across the products, but Google said it will still keep the Waze and Maps apps separate. "Google remains deeply committed...
Android Authority
Google merges its Waze and Maps teams into one in latest cost-cutting measure
The restructuring may lead to Waze losing its independence. Google is still searching for ways to make the company more cost-efficient. The latest cost-cutting measure will see its Waze and Maps teams become a single unit. The restructuring doesn’t bode well for Waze’s independence. Earlier this year, Google...
Google is reportedly bringing the Maps and Waze teams under one roof
Google is reportedly planning to merge the teams working on its Maps and Waze products in what appears to be the company's latest cost-cutting measure.
Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids
When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
Google uses 30th anniversary of SMS texting to pressure Apple over 'green vs. blue bubble' texting, says iPhones are 'stuck in the 1990s'
Google has repeatedly called out Apple for not adopting the Rich Communications Services texting standard over SMS, which was invented in the 1990s.
Ars Technica
Google’s cost-cutters come for Waze, will lose status as independent company
Is Waze in trouble at Google? The Wall Street Journal broke the news last night that Google is merging the 500-person Waze team into Google's "Geo" division, aka Google Maps. Waze's current CEO, Neha Parikh—who has only been at the helm since 2021 after the long-term CEO, Noam Bardin, quit Google—will step down after a transition period. Under Maps, Waze won't have a CEO.
Business Insider
How to remove Bing from your Chrome browser's default search engine
Your Chrome web browser can use Bing, Google, or some other search engine as its default. To change the default search engine, go to Chrome's Settings menu and click the Search Engine section, then choose a different search engine. On the desktop, you may also need to disable or delete...
The creator of Gmail says this AI chatbot could kill off Google search
ChatGPT, the newest and most advanced AI chatbot rising in popularity may give Google Search a run for its money, according to the creator of Gmail. Since being released last week by OpenAI, ChatGPT has impressed and startled users with how comprehensive its ability to decipher prompts and deliver answers. Examples of users engaging with ChaptGPT have gone viral on Twitter, with people believing it could be the future of advanced AI."Google may be only a year or two away from total disruption," Paul Buchheit, the computer engineer who helped created Gmail tweeted in response to some of the examples.Sign...
Android Headlines
New Google Photos search button replaces Lens
Google has done a lot of work integrating Lens into many of its services. One of the most sensible integrations is with Google Photos. However, the company may replace Google Lens with a new search button in Google Photos. Google unveiled Google Lens back during Google I/O 2017. Since then,...
You’re using Google Maps wrong – all the hidden iPhone features you need to know
RECKON you're a Google Maps pro? There might be a few tricks that you've missed. Here are five tips to instantly upgrade your Google Maps game on iPhone. You can long-press on the Google Maps app to gain quick access to several tricks. It's thanks to an Apple feature called...
New Google Maps update for Android Auto users goes live
Google Maps issue prevented rotary control knobs from working properly
Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google
Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
Google to merge mapping service Waze with maps products teams
Google said on Thursday it will merge teams working on mapping service Waze and products like Google Maps, effective Dec. 9, in a bid to consolidate processes.
Android Authority
New Google Camera update revives a key Pixel feature for older phones
The Frequent Faces feature was disabled earlier this year, but it's back on older phones. The Google Camera 8.7 update is now being pushed out to older Pixel phones. This camera app update revives Google’s previously disabled Frequent Faces feature. The Google Camera 8.7 update has been available on...
Gizmodo
Musk, the Anti-Censorship Crusader, Allegedly Shadowbanned an Account Tracking His Private Jet
The owner of a Twitter account that’s spent the past two years tracking billionaire Elon Musk’s flight location says his account is being “shadow banned.” That accusation comes despite recent public assurances from Musk that he wasn’t taking action against the account. The account’s owner,...
