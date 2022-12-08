Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Marengo Police: Sprinkler system in C6-Zero facility not activated
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - Marengo Police are still looking for the cause of the explosion in an industrial building last Thursday. According to officials, they know a crew was working on a conveyor system when the explosion happened, but are not sure at this time if that was the cause.
KCRG.com
Armed robbery in Iowa City
KCRG.com
Replacing damaged gear from Marengo plant explosion could cost fire dept. $80K
kwayradio.com
Wild Crash in Waterloo
A pickup truck ran into a building in Waterloo after colliding with another vehicle on Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The initial crash happened in the intersection of Kimball Avenue and Brookeridge Drive. The pickup then lost control, traveled across a grass lawn before striking the Black Hawk County Economic Development building on Peoples Square. The driver was treated for minor injuries. Nobody in the building was injured.
KCRG.com
Hospital staff in Marengo recall response after plant explosion
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - Marengo’s local hospital is recalling the actions it took after an explosion caused a massive fire last Thursday. Chief Nursing Officer, Teresa Sauerbrei has worked with Compass Memorial Healthcare for 27 years. Thursday’s event was something she had never experienced before. Even so, she...
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Cedar Rapids Police Department
KCRG.com
Program in central Iowa trains reserve sheriff’s deputies as paramedics
KCRG.com
Damages fighting C6-Zero fire could cost Marengo Fire Department $80,000
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marengo Fire Department is taking stock after the explosion at a shingle recycling plant Thursday that injured at least 10 people. Mark Swift, treasurer for the Fire Department and firefighter since 1986, said, “I’ve never been to a fire like this and never been that long at a fire scene.”
KCRG.com
Solon Fire Department moves into new fire house
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
1650thefan.com
One Injured after Pickup Crashes Into Waterloo Building
One person was injured after a pickup truck crashed into a building in Waterloo Monday morning. A crash first occurred at the intersection of Brookeridge Drive and Kimball Avenue. The pickup truck then lost control, went across the lawn and hit the brick building where Black Hawk County Economic Development is located. No one in the building was injured, but Waterloo Police say the truck driver was treated for minor injuries.
KCRG.com
Situation resolved after man with gun spotted near Univ. of Iowa campus
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:00 p.m., Iowa City Police responded to a welfare check at the Court Street Parking Ramp bus depot. Information received by police indicated that a man was possibly armed and that a woman and children were involved. The University of Iowa then sent out an alert warning students to avoid the area.
cbs2iowa.com
Names released in fatal Benton County Crash
Benton County — Monday night, the Iowa Department of Public Safety (IDPS) released names of the individuals involved in Sunday evening's fatal crash. At 6:20 p.m. Sunday evening, Iowa State Patrol (ISP) was dispatched to a head-on collision on US 30 at 14th Avenue. Tyler J Rosenthal of Cedar...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man killed in Benton County wrong-way crash
BENTON CO., Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man died in a crash in Benton County on Sunday night. The Iowa State Patrol identified the man as 21-year-old Tyler Rosenthal. ISP said it happened at about 6:20 p.m. when Rosenthal was driving in the wrong lane on Highway 30. Officials said he hit a semi head-on at the intersection with 14th Avenue.
KCRG.com
Iowa BIG students plan parade of lights in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -High school students in Cedar Rapids are working with three neighborhood associations to offer something new this holiday season. Students with Iowa BIG are planning a parade of lights for the public to enjoy. It hasn’t been easy getting the word out. ”Yeah that was...
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa responds to reports of man with gun near campus
kchanews.com
Two-Vehicle Crash West of Cedar Rapids Involves Chickasaw County Man
A Chickasaw County man was involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash about 30 miles west of Cedar Rapids over the weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred on Highway 30 near the intersection with 14th Avenue in Benton County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. A Honda CRV was westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Coronado Freightliner semi driven by 52-year-old John Schaufenbuel of Fredericksburg. Both vehicles then came to rest in the ditch.
Daily Iowan
Gunman shoots self in Iowa City Court Street parking ramp incident
Content warning: This article references gun violence and suicide. A man is in stable condition after a shooting incident in the Court Street parking ramp just south of downtown Iowa City Monday afternoon. Law enforcement surrounded the area of the ramp quickly, establishing a one-block perimeter and ordering nearby locations,...
KCRG.com
Leaders estimate up to $12,000 in equipment stolen from Cedar Rapids waterskiing club
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaders of the Five Seasons Ski Team said someone stole $10,000 to $12,000 worth of sound equipment from the team’s trailers. Ryan Furnish, the president of the team, is the one who discovered the theft on Thursday. Amps, speakers, microphones, and other pieces of the sound system for the show were gone.
KCJJ
Report: First responders had been trying to determine which chemicals were stored at site of Marengo blast in weeks leading up to explosion
Marengo’s police chief says first responders had been unsuccessfully trying to determine which chemicals were stored at the site of an explosion that sent nearly a half-dozen people to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Marengo Police Chief Ben Gray told The Cedar Rapids Gazette that the owners...
