Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Related
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson indicates he'll miss College Football Playoff
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After battling injury throughout the season, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson indicated on Tuesday that he will miss the College Football Playoff. "As much as I wanted to finish out the season with my brothers, I know god have bigger and better plans for...
WSYX ABC6
Peach Bowl to add extra 2,000 seats after OSU sold ticket allotment in 2 days
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State may not be at home against Georgia, but that doesn't mean the Buckeyes will be underrepresented in the stands. Peach Bowl CEO and President Gary Stokan said Tuesday that Ohio State sold out its ticket allotment in two days and that the bowl will add an extra 2,000 standing-room seats because of the demand.
WSYX ABC6
OSU-Georgia Peach Bowl the hottest ticket in college football
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Peach Bowl matchup of No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is shaping up to be the hottest ticket in the market of bowl games. Mercedes Benz Stadium typically holds 76,000 people. However, because this heavyweight match-up is in high demand, Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan said they added 2,000 seats in the standing room and he anticipates welcoming 78,000-79,000 fans.
WSYX ABC6
OSU-Georgia: The paths QBs C.J. Stroud, Stetson Bennett took to College Football Playoff
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two of the top quarterback in the nation will square off when No. 4 Ohio State takes on No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl in a College Football Playoff semifinal. Buckeye quarterback C.J. Stroud and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett both led their teams to...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State's Cotie McMahon named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off of two standout performances, Ohio State freshman forward Cotie McMahon has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. The No. 3 Buckeyes are coming off a pair of wins over New Hampshire and Michigan State that moved them to 10-0 on the season. It's the first time since the 2011-12 season that Ohio State has started 10-0.
WSYX ABC6
Peach Bowl CEO looking forward to hosting Buckeyes for the first time ever
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fourth-seeded Ohio State is making its fifth appearance in the College Football Playoffs taking on top-seeded Georgia in Atlanta. The Buckeyes have played in 13 different bowl games over a span of 132 years of football, however, Dec. 31 will mark the first time ever they play in the Peach Bowl.
WSYX ABC6
Peach Bowl CEO goes one-on-one with The Football Fever
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Less than 19 days until the fourth-seeded Buckeyes take on the top dawgs, Georgia, with a national title berth on the line. While Ohio State is makings its fifth appearance in the College Football Playoff, this will be the first time ever that the Buckeyes are playing in the Peach Bowl. The Football Fever's Kellyanne Stitts caught up with Peach Bowl CEO, Gary Stokan who detailed how excited he is to welcome the Buckeyes to Atlanta.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State's Zach Harrison heading to 2023 Senior Bowl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State defensive lineman and true senior Zach Harrison will suit up for the Reese's Senior Bowl. The Senior Bowl takes place on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Organizers said Monday he has accepted his invitation. The Lewis Center native has had 30 tackles, three sacks,...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Chilly morning, nicest day on the 7-day forecast
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tuesday's glorious sunshine won't last long. The clouds already are coming back and the winds will get much stronger tonight and Wednesday. A giant storm system slamming across the country will push rain and gusty winds into Ohio by Wednesday morning. TUESDAY NIGHT: increasing clouds,...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio AG Dave Yost elected president of National Association of Attorneys General
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has been elected to serve as president of the National Association of Attorneys General in 2023. The unanimous vote was held by the association membership during a recent NAAG Capital Forum in Washington. “The trust of my colleagues is both...
WSYX ABC6
SZA to open first-ever arena tour in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — SZA announced the dates and locations of her historic first arena tour on Tuesday. The American singer will open her S.O.S. North American Tour at the Schottenstein Center on February 21, 2023. The exclusive 17-city tour kicks off in Columbus, making stops in Chicago, Toronto,...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus doctor discusses ways to staying healthy this winter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Respiratory illnesses and the Flu are showing no signs of slowing down this winter. OhioHealth Dr. Steve Auciello director of family medicine shares tips on how people can stay healthy during the winter months with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Chilly and dry with wet days soon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Even today's filtered sunshine is better than just steely grey! We're going to see more clouds on Tuesday. Then a much larger system arrives with rain and gusty winds for the second half of the work week. Temps will drop below average again by the end of the week... and looking like they may stay below average for the next couple of weeks.
WSYX ABC6
Early Learning Center the first of its kind in west Columbus; will teach 240 Pre-K kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s not just daycare; it’s “school” school. That’s how the grandparent of a 5 year old describes the Early Learning Center set to open in January. On Monday, officials -- and a group of 5 year-olds -- cut the ribbon on the facility on The Hilltop, which was paid for partially by voter-approved city bonds.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus marks construction completion of Hilltop Early Learning Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus city officials are marking the completion of construction of the Hilltop Early Learning Center Monday. Mayor Andrew Ginther will be joined by Franklin County Commissioner President Erica C. Crawley, CEO of the Columbus Early Learning Centers Dr. Gina Ginn, and Director of the Hilltop Partnership Paula Neal.
WSYX ABC6
2 injured in separate shootings in Columbus Sunday evening
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after two people were shot in separate incidents Sunday. The first shooting victim came to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and hand around 5:50 p.m. The victim told Columbus police that they were in the area of Mt....
WSYX ABC6
CCS board president said mental health prompted departure of Superintendent Talisa Dixon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Days after the Columbus City Schools superintendent and her right-hand man announced they were on their way out, the head of the school board said it was time to talk about the future. "We are not in a state of crisis," Columbus City School Board...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus leaders announce proposal for $1 million tobacco cessation effort
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council members and health leaders announced on Monday a proposal for a $1 million public-private partnership to help residents stop smoking. The announcement was made just hours before Columbus City Council was set to vote on a flavored tobacco and menthol ban in...
WSYX ABC6
Family of Columbus woman injured during NYC taxi crash speaks following her death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time, Miesha Wallace's family is speaking out following her death. Wallace was injured in June after a taxi cab jumped a curb, slamming into 6 people. Wallace was one of the victims critically injured and would lose her life in late November.
WSYX ABC6
Case dismissed against man charged with murder of brother in Amanda, Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Prosecutors indicate they want to investigate a man's self-defense claim after he was charged with murder in connection with his brother's death. Fairfield County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Witt filed to have the murder case against Mickey L, Enmen, 39, dismissed without prejudice, writing, "additional investigation is needed on the issue of self-defense."
Comments / 0