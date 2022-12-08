Florida Jobless Claims Inch Up

First-time unemployment claims in Florida increased last week after dipping around Thanksgiving, according to a report released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Florida had an estimated 6,071 claims during the week that ended Dec. 3, up from a revised count of 4,109 during the holiday-shortened week that ended Nov. 26.

Last week’s total reflected a more-average pace.

The state had averaged 6,685 claims in the three weeks before the holiday week. Before Hurricane Ian crashed into Southwest Florida in late September, the state averaged 6,120 claims a week going back to the start of July.

Nationally, 230,000 claims were filed last week, an increase of 4,000 from the prior week. Florida had a 2.7 percent unemployment rate in October, reflecting an estimated 285,000 Floridians qualifying as unemployed from a workforce of 10.75 million.

The state Department of Economic Opportunity will release November numbers on Dec. 16.

