Raiders vs. Rams: How to Watch, Stream Thursday Night Football

Another week of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday night. This time, the Las Vegas Raiders travel to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Rams. While it may not look too appealing on paper, there are some new reasons to watch Thursday Night Football.

Former No. 1 NFL draft pick Baker Mayfield has been picked up by the Rams after being waived by the Carolina Panthers. There’s a chance we see the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback on the field just two day after the acquisition.

Las Vegas enters this game on a bit of a hot streak, having won three-straight games. If the Raiders add another victory on Thursday, they’ll be just one game behind the .500 mark.

Now that we’ve talked you into watching, here’s how you can view Thursday Night Football this week:

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) vs. Los Angeles Rams (3-9)

Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) vs. Los Angeles Rams (3-9) Kickoff Time: 7:15 PM CT

7:15 PM CT Location: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium TV/Stream: Amazon Prime Video/ Twitch

Raiders -2

Rams Claim Baker Mayfield Ahead of Game vs. Raiders

It’s been a rocky year for Baker Mayfield. First, the Cleveland Browns decided to offer Deshaun Watson a fully-guaranteed five-year contract that basically ended Mayfield’s run with the franchise. Things didn’t go much better after he was traded to the Carolina Panthers, either.

In seven games with Carolina, Mayfield threw for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions. He was sacked 19 times during his time on the field.

Carolina decided to move forward with P.J. Walker under center. After a few weeks with Mayfield on the sidelines, the franchise decided to waive him. The Rams claimed the quarterback and will be responsible for the remaining $1.35 million of his contract.

With Los Angeles out of the playoff hunt — and in need of help at quarterback — right now is the perfect time for an experiment. Who knows, if Mayfield plays well, he might have a new contract in L.A. in the near future.