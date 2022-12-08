NY Lottery
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ These New York lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Take 5 Midday
01-16-25-28-34
(one, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
Numbers Midday
3-7-2
(three, seven, two)
Win 4 Midday
0-1-0-4
(zero, one, zero, four)
Numbers Evening
5-9-8
(five, nine, eight)
Win 4 Evening
3-5-1-1
(three, five, one, one)
Take 5 Evening
04-07-13-16-38
(four, seven, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-eight)
Pick 10
03-07-12-17-19-21-23-25-30-33-36-38-39-41-44-46-49-69-75-79
(three, seven, twelve, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-four, forty-six, forty-nine, sixty-nine, seventy-five, seventy-nine)
Cash4Life
24-33-46-51-54, Cash Ball: 1
(twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-four; Cash Ball: one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 379,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
