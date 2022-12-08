ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

NY Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ These New York lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Take 5 Midday

01-16-25-28-34

(one, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-four)

Numbers Midday

3-7-2

(three, seven, two)

Win 4 Midday

0-1-0-4

(zero, one, zero, four)

Numbers Evening

5-9-8

(five, nine, eight)

Win 4 Evening

3-5-1-1

(three, five, one, one)

Take 5 Evening

04-07-13-16-38

(four, seven, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-eight)

Pick 10

03-07-12-17-19-21-23-25-30-33-36-38-39-41-44-46-49-69-75-79

(three, seven, twelve, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-four, forty-six, forty-nine, sixty-nine, seventy-five, seventy-nine)

Cash4Life

24-33-46-51-54, Cash Ball: 1

(twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-four; Cash Ball: one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 379,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000

