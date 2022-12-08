Read full article on original website
A Big Tattoo Convention Will Return to Iowa Next Spring
Tattoo artists and enthusiasts will be gathering in Iowa for a huge event next April! For the third year in a row, the Middle of the Map Tattoo Convention will be back at the Iowa Event Center in Des Moines. If you're not familiar with the Middle of the Map...
[WATCH] 12,000 Iowans Sing With Grammy Winners
One Des Moines concert took audience engagement to a whole new level!. The music group Pentatonix made their way to Des Moines last week. This a cappella gained international recognition after winning the NBC singing competition show 'The Sing Off' in 2011. Over the past decade, the pop vocal group...
