Cleveland Jewish News
Cuyahoga County STIMulus grant winners announced
Fifty-five small businesses are to receive financial awards through the Cuyahoga County Small Business STIMulus Grant Program, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish announced on Dec. 1. Over 2,800 businesses applied for the grant. A committee of 13 reviewed all applications and made final decisions on awards, which included representatives from...
Double dipping, lawsuit and federal charges: MetroHealth controversies back 3 decades: The Wake Up for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. How does a volunteer board oversee the massive MetroHealth System?. The ousting of CEO Dr. Akram Boutros, accused of giving himself $1.98 million in unauthorized bonuses, isn’t the first time that the...
South Euclid reaches settlement in 2019 lawsuit brought by former judge Williams-Byers
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The subject of South Euclid Municipal Court played a big part in Monday’s (Dec. 12) City Council meeting. First, it was stated that Timothy Sterkel will become the court’s judge when he officially takes the bench on Dec. 16. Second, council passed a resolution...
Man dies hours after he’s booked in Ohio jail; 2 medical workers on leave
A man who had been in the Cuyahoga County Jail for less than 24 hours was found unresponsive in his cell early Friday morning, according to the director of communications for Cuyahoga County.
ideastream.org
Civilian Police Review Board recommends discipline for Cleveland officer who killed Desmond Franklin
The Civilian Police Review Board (CPRB) is recommending discipline for Cleveland Police officer Jose Garcia, who shot and killed 23-year-old Desmond Franklin on April 9, 2020. In a 4-3 vote, the board members found that Garcia had failed to identify himself as a police officer before shooting seven times from his unmarked vehicle into the car Franklin was driving, striking him in the right temple.
cleveland19.com
Prosecutor announces new scam squad in Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County prosecutor and the Medina County Office for Older Adults (MCOOA) have joined forces to create the Medina County Scam Squad. Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson said the goal of the squad is to educate Medina County residents about the different types of scams, encourage residents to report scams, and connect victims with the agency best suited to investigate.
Eviction looms, as Grace worries about returning to the homeless shelter: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Grace’s mom, Lee, usually can’t wait for her kids to come home from school, but today, she has bad news to break. Her 10-month fight with her landlord culminated with a letter left on her door this morning – a notice of eviction. Month...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of East Cleveland murder suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and East Cleveland police are looking for the man wanted for a recent murder. According to East Cleveland police, Michael Sheppard is responsible for a murder in the 1800 block of Garfield St. Sheppard, 43, was last known to...
theeastcountygazette.com
The Ohio Cops Use COVID-19 Funds to Upgrade Their Number of Cameras and Plate Readers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol uses COVID-19 funds to upgrade its surveillance equipment, specifically its number plate readers and body cameras. Ohio law enforcement agencies use federal COVID funding for sophisticated video monitoring equipment. They think it’s an intelligent approach to make more out of less. Authorities in Akron,...
whbc.com
Separate shootings wound 4 people in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Four people were wounded in separate shootings during the weekend, including three males who were shot while sitting in a vehicle in the West Akron neighborhood. The shootings are in addition to a shooting early Monday morning at a skate park in the Ellet neighborhood in...
cleveland19.com
Driver crashes into Cleveland home after chase with Parma police
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police chase ended with a crash into a home in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood Tuesday morning. Parma police said officers were called to the American Red Cross in the 5500 block of Pearl Road around 8 a.m. for a suspicious car parked in their lot.
wqkt.com
Stefanko has bond reduction request denied as she awaits new trial
A Rittman woman’s request to have her bond lowered while she awaits a new trial has been denied. A judge in Summit County recently opted to continue Erica Stefanko’s bond at $200,000. The 39-year old was convicted of aggravated murder in November of 2020 for the 2012 killing of 25-year old Ashley Biggs. Police say Stefanko made a bogus pizza delivery call that lured Biggs to the spot where she was killed by Stefanko’s now ex-husband. The 9th District Court of Appeals overturned Stefanko’s conviction in July though, finding that her rights were violated when her ex, who is now serving life in prison, was permitted to testify at her trial via video.
State lawmakers cross party lines to work together, pushing for clemency for Cleveland prisoner on death row
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is pushing to free a Cleveland man who is on death row for a 1984 rape and murder that he maintains he didn’t commit. Anthony Apanovitch, who was freed for nearly two-and-a-half years after a judge in 2015 determined DNA...
Cleveland Jewish News
Youngstown federation raises $22,000, 1,200 pounds of food for Second Harvest
Youngstown Area Jewish Federation's Jewish community relations council held its 30th annual High Holiday food drive for Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, receiving $22,495 and 1,287 pounds of food. The monetary donations included a $20,000 grant from the Thomases Family Endowment of the federation as the committee,...
Photo of Streetsboro student holding gun near school found on social media
A photo of a Streetsboro Schools student that looks like a person holding a gun near the school was found on social media Sunday, according to a post on the Streetsboro Police Department Facebook page.
Cleveland Jewish News
Bikur Cholim receives new wheelchair accessible van
Gloomy skies and cold temperatures couldn’t stop Bikur Cholim of Cleveland’s supporters from celebrating the organization’s new wheelchair-accessible van at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 11 at one of Bikur Cholim’s guest homes in Cleveland Heights. Held at the Dessler Guest Home on Shannon Road, the new...
cleveland19.com
2 shot, 1 killed on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person has died after two people were shot in Cleveland’s St Clair-Superior neighborhood Monday evening, according to Cleveland EMS. Police were called to the 1100 block of East 74th Street around 7:55 pm for the two people shot. A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead...
How teen got gun past school metal detectors
Police dogs search Akron schools after the second incident in a week in which a student was armed on campus.
Two students found with guns; district responds
Akron Public Schools has released a statement after a 17-year-old student was arrested Friday evening after he brought a gun to Firestone Community Learning Center.
