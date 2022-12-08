ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Cuyahoga County STIMulus grant winners announced

Fifty-five small businesses are to receive financial awards through the Cuyahoga County Small Business STIMulus Grant Program, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish announced on Dec. 1. Over 2,800 businesses applied for the grant. A committee of 13 reviewed all applications and made final decisions on awards, which included representatives from...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
ideastream.org

Civilian Police Review Board recommends discipline for Cleveland officer who killed Desmond Franklin

The Civilian Police Review Board (CPRB) is recommending discipline for Cleveland Police officer Jose Garcia, who shot and killed 23-year-old Desmond Franklin on April 9, 2020. In a 4-3 vote, the board members found that Garcia had failed to identify himself as a police officer before shooting seven times from his unmarked vehicle into the car Franklin was driving, striking him in the right temple.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Prosecutor announces new scam squad in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County prosecutor and the Medina County Office for Older Adults (MCOOA) have joined forces to create the Medina County Scam Squad. Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson said the goal of the squad is to educate Medina County residents about the different types of scams, encourage residents to report scams, and connect victims with the agency best suited to investigate.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
theeastcountygazette.com

The Ohio Cops Use COVID-19 Funds to Upgrade Their Number of Cameras and Plate Readers

The Ohio State Highway Patrol uses COVID-19 funds to upgrade its surveillance equipment, specifically its number plate readers and body cameras. Ohio law enforcement agencies use federal COVID funding for sophisticated video monitoring equipment. They think it’s an intelligent approach to make more out of less. Authorities in Akron,...
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Five Shot in Akron Over 15 Hours, One Dead

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five people were shot in Akron over a 15-hour period from Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. The last police call on Monday was the worst though, with a 19-year-old man dropped off at Summa Health – Barberton. He was dead...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Separate shootings wound 4 people in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Four people were wounded in separate shootings during the weekend, including three males who were shot while sitting in a vehicle in the West Akron neighborhood. The shootings are in addition to a shooting early Monday morning at a skate park in the Ellet neighborhood in...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Driver crashes into Cleveland home after chase with Parma police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police chase ended with a crash into a home in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood Tuesday morning. Parma police said officers were called to the American Red Cross in the 5500 block of Pearl Road around 8 a.m. for a suspicious car parked in their lot.
CLEVELAND, OH
wqkt.com

Stefanko has bond reduction request denied as she awaits new trial

A Rittman woman’s request to have her bond lowered while she awaits a new trial has been denied. A judge in Summit County recently opted to continue Erica Stefanko’s bond at $200,000. The 39-year old was convicted of aggravated murder in November of 2020 for the 2012 killing of 25-year old Ashley Biggs. Police say Stefanko made a bogus pizza delivery call that lured Biggs to the spot where she was killed by Stefanko’s now ex-husband. The 9th District Court of Appeals overturned Stefanko’s conviction in July though, finding that her rights were violated when her ex, who is now serving life in prison, was permitted to testify at her trial via video.
RITTMAN, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Youngstown federation raises $22,000, 1,200 pounds of food for Second Harvest

Youngstown Area Jewish Federation's Jewish community relations council held its 30th annual High Holiday food drive for Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, receiving $22,495 and 1,287 pounds of food. The monetary donations included a $20,000 grant from the Thomases Family Endowment of the federation as the committee,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Bikur Cholim receives new wheelchair accessible van

Gloomy skies and cold temperatures couldn’t stop Bikur Cholim of Cleveland’s supporters from celebrating the organization’s new wheelchair-accessible van at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 11 at one of Bikur Cholim’s guest homes in Cleveland Heights. Held at the Dessler Guest Home on Shannon Road, the new...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 shot, 1 killed on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person has died after two people were shot in Cleveland’s St Clair-Superior neighborhood Monday evening, according to Cleveland EMS. Police were called to the 1100 block of East 74th Street around 7:55 pm for the two people shot. A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead...
CLEVELAND, OH

