The passing of the beloved Miss Mary King, daughter of John M. King, prominent citizen of Grafton who died at the family home on Washington street April 30, 1910, was heard with sorrow by the whole people of the community. Born at Fairmont, she came with her parents to Grafton, when a mere child and here she ended her days on the above date. In her passing the town lost one of the most kindly Christian women, an earnest and faithful member in church circles to whom no appeal for those in distress went unheeded. Although not a native, her heart was devoted to Grafton and its people. She had the distinction of being one of the young girls among the 36 who met and welcomed the Federal army under the command of Colonel B. F. Kelly, which took possession of the town on that historic Thursday May 30, 1861, and doubtless met two men, one a captain, Rutherford B. Hayes, and the other a 19-year-old private, William McKinley, both in after years destined to occupy the highest place in the American nation. The death of her mother in the early years of her young womanhood placed the care of her elderly father, brothers and sister upon her and well did she perform her duties toward them. Her sweetness of character and loving qualities was genuinely bestowed on those who knew her immediately and who would miss this grand woman from the circles in which she moved. Her obsequies were attended by so many friend the church was unable to accommodate them and who followed all that was mortal of her to Bluemont and with tear dimmed eyes saw the friend they knew so intimately lowered into the earth, in that silent place of the dead.

