Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Slow drip of transfers having bigger impact on WVU football
West Virginia's football team continues to see pieces of its anticipated 2023 roster disappear, and while not all of the exiting players would have likely had a big impact on that squad, the steady drip of those bailing out is, like the work of water in a cave system, going to alter the landscape significantly.
WVNews
WVU graduations are Saturday
MORGANTOWN — In gold and blue caps and gowns, more than 2,600 West Virginia University graduates will celebrate their accomplishments during two December commencement ceremonies Saturday. Presidential Honorary Degrees will be given to Larry Groce, founder and longtime artistic director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s “Mountain Stage” and Carrie...
WVNews
West Virginia Wesleyan women fall in overtime to Notre Dame
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — The West Virginia Wesleyan (1-6, 0-6) women’s basketball team lost a tough 75-65 overtime decision to MEC foe Notre Dame of Ohio (2-7, 2-4) on Saturday afternoon in the Murphy Gymnasium. Emma Witt led the Bobcats with 20 points and brought down seven rebounds....
WVNews
$50K memorial gift aids West Virginia University's William A. Neal Museum of the Health Sciences
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — A West Virginia University faculty member’s $50,000 gift to support the new William A. Neal Museum of the Health Sciences celebrates the life and legacy of its namesake. Dr. Larry Rhodes and his wife, Terry, made their gift in memory of Neal, a pioneering...
WVNews
The History of Taylor County Chapter 383
The passing of the beloved Miss Mary King, daughter of John M. King, prominent citizen of Grafton who died at the family home on Washington street April 30, 1910, was heard with sorrow by the whole people of the community. Born at Fairmont, she came with her parents to Grafton, when a mere child and here she ended her days on the above date. In her passing the town lost one of the most kindly Christian women, an earnest and faithful member in church circles to whom no appeal for those in distress went unheeded. Although not a native, her heart was devoted to Grafton and its people. She had the distinction of being one of the young girls among the 36 who met and welcomed the Federal army under the command of Colonel B. F. Kelly, which took possession of the town on that historic Thursday May 30, 1861, and doubtless met two men, one a captain, Rutherford B. Hayes, and the other a 19-year-old private, William McKinley, both in after years destined to occupy the highest place in the American nation. The death of her mother in the early years of her young womanhood placed the care of her elderly father, brothers and sister upon her and well did she perform her duties toward them. Her sweetness of character and loving qualities was genuinely bestowed on those who knew her immediately and who would miss this grand woman from the circles in which she moved. Her obsequies were attended by so many friend the church was unable to accommodate them and who followed all that was mortal of her to Bluemont and with tear dimmed eyes saw the friend they knew so intimately lowered into the earth, in that silent place of the dead.
WVNews
ISP PRODIGI receives West Virginia LEAD grant
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Internet service provider PRODIGI, in collaboration with the Preston County Commission and Economic Development Authority, has been awarded two Line Extension Advancement and Development grants to construct 150 miles of fiber optic network in Preston County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The grants are...
WVNews
$10M gift comes in for new Freshman Village at D&E
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Within a few weeks of announcing plans to begin raising money to construct a Freshman Village, Davis & Elkins College received a $10 million gift. Former trustee and long-time supporter of the college, Jim McDonnell, stepped up to lead the effort that will provide students with an enhanced residential college experience and upgraded housing options, officials said.
WVNews
Edgell layup gets Cougars first win of season
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Brayden Edgell made a driving layup with a little over one minute remaining to give Lincoln its first win of the season with a 53-51 victory over Buckhannon-Upshur in Big 10 Conference boys basketball action Tuesday night at Lincoln High Gymnasium. The game was...
WVNews
13 bridges on Interstate 79 between Lost Creek & Morgantown, West Virginia, set for renovations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A construction project to renovate 13 different bridges along a 40-mile stretch of Interstate 79 between Lost Creek and Morgantown was among 21 contracts recently awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways. The contracts were awarded from a Nov. 15 bid letting.
WVNews
Frank William Corathers
WESTON — Frank William Corathers, 71, of Weston, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Weston. He was born in Clarksburg, WV on September 8, 1951, son of the late Frank Warren Corathers of Weston and Mary Frances (Brown) Yeager of Zelianople, PA, who survives. Forever cherishing the...
WVNews
James C. Hull
JANE LEW — James C. Hull, 91, of Weston, passed away at his home after a brief illness on December 12, 2022. James was born on August 14, 1931, in Freemansburg, WV, a son of the late Virgil and Cora Ruth Hull. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his sister, Edythe JoAnn McKinley, and daughter, Allison Ann Hull.
WVNews
Davis & Elkins College
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Within a few weeks of announcing plans to begin raising money to c…
WVNews
Suspect charged with arson in connection with Morgantown, West Virginia, fire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A man suspected of starting a fire in Morgantown last month has been charged with arson. The Morgantown Fire Department has been investigating a fire that occurred at approximately 2:18 p.m. on Nov. 28, according to a press release from the department.
WVNews
Beverly June Kelley
WESTON — Beverly June Kelley, 93, of Horner, WV, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, December 9, 2022, at her son’s home. She was born in Ft. Wayne, IN, on November 12, 1929: daughter of the late John Driskell and Eva (Harrell) Driskell. On July 11, 1956, she married Ai Kelley, Sr, who preceded her in death on June 9th, 1997.
WVNews
West Virginia DEP surveying counties and towns interested in dilapidated building grants
CHARLESTON — Due to the continued interest in the pilot phase of its newly established Dilapidated Properties Program, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) distributed a second online survey to county and municipal leaders across the state Friday to gather information and seek input as it works to expand the program.
WVNews
Florence M. 'Flo' Cassidy
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Florence M. “Flo” Cassidy, 96, of Bridgeport, passed away December 13, 2022. She was born April 17, 1926, in Swissvale, PA, a daughter of the late John J. Matta and Josephine J Kalup Matta. She was preceded in death by her husband,...
WVNews
Chestnut Ridge Church in Morgantown, West Virginia, giving 200 Christmas meals to families in need
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Chestnut Ridge Church is giving away 200 Christmas dinner kits to families in need this holiday season. Over the past few weeks, anyone in need has been invited to reserve a meal kit for their family by completing an online form. Every meal has been reserved.
WVNews
ATC
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced water system improvement projects at its meeting on Dec. 7, including approval for a request to pursue funding made by Preston County Public Service District No. 4. The council approved technical reviews and requests to pursue funding...
WVNews
Valley District Lions sponsor Peace Poster Contest
MASONTOWN — The Valley District Lions Club sponsored the Peace Poster contest with Kim Shaffer’s drawing class at West Preston School. The Lions International Peace Poster contest is an international competition that encourages children, ages 11 to 13, to creatively express what peace means to them. This year’s contest theme is “Lead with Compassion.”
WVNews
Joel Beane thanked for his years as Kingwood Librarian
KINGWOOD — Joel Beane received handshakes and a plaque honoring his 50 years of service as head librarian at the Kingwood Public Library, Sunday, with about 30 people attending the event. Beane retired in August, and said he has missed being at the library and interacting with the public.
Comments / 0