New variants continue to crop up as we enter the third of December since the arrival of COVID-19. Earlier this year, the omicron subvariant BA.2, or “stealth omicron,” was at the helm of coronavirus cases. In the summer, BA.5, deemed one of the worst subvariants, steered infections. Now, two new subvariants are dominating cases in California and across the country — BQ.1 and BQ.1.1.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO