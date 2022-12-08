Read full article on original website
Suspects in Pizza Man Hold-Up Arrested
(Michigan City, IN) - Arrests have been made in Michigan City for robbing a pizza delivery man at gunpoint over the weekend. Police said both suspects are juvenile males. According to police, a worker for Domino’s was delivering an order when approached early Sunday in the 700 block of Washington Street. They were all talking when one of the suspects displayed a gun and pointed it at the victim. The delivery driver handed over some property and the suspects fled on foot.
South Bend man arrested after running from officers during attempted traffic stop
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was arrested on Monday after police say he tried to run away from them during an attempted traffic stop. Officers with the South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit were on patrol around 4 p.m. when they attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 2100 block of Prast Boulevard.
Former Elkhart police officer sentenced to prison in connection to suspect’s beating
A former Elkhart police officer will start the year serving a 15 month prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to deprivation of civil rights and aiding and abetting. The case stems from the beating of a handcuffed suspect back in 2018. The beating was caught on video. Cory Newland was placed on unpaid leave in 2019.
South Bend police investigating continued rise in theft of Kia-brand vehicles
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officials with the South Bend Police Department are investigating a recent rise in thefts of Kia-brand vehicles. According to police, SBPD officers have responded to multiple reports of theft or attempted theft of newer-model Kia vehicles in the past 24 hours. Police believe that the rise...
Juveniles arrested in connection with armed robbery investigation
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Two juveniles were arrested after they allegedly stole from a delivery driver at gunpoint, according to the Michigan City Police Department. At 12:27 a.m. on Sunday, dispatch received a 911 call from a pizza delivery driver who said he was robbed at gunpoint. The victim said...
Another Alleged Meth Dealer Arrested
(Michigan City, IN) - Another suspected meth dealer in La Porte County is facing potential time in prison. Mark Thomas, 34, was allegedly caught selling over two grams of the drug in Michigan City. Police said the $140 exchange occurred in a parking lot along U.S. 421 just south of U.S. 20.
Vehicle allegedly leads deputies on brief pursuit, arrested on multiple charges in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind, -- Officials attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Saturday around 2:15 a.m. after witnessing a black 2012 Ford F150 run a red light at the intersection of Michigan Street and Jefferson Street, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. The vehicle allegedly continued west on Jefferson Street,...
Two arrested after Domino’s delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Michigan City
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were arrested after a Michigan City delivery driver working for Domino’s was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday. According to the Michigan City Police Department, officers were dispatched to a Domino’s Pizza to speak to a delivery driver who was robbed at gunpoint around 12:27 a.m.
Roberts Arrested On Multiple Drug Charges
WARSAW — A Pierceton woman was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs. Angel Michelle Roberts, 23, 406 S. Washington St., Pierceton, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, both level 4 felonies; possession of a syringe and resisting law enforcement, both level 6 felonies; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony; and possession of paraphernalia with a sentence enhancement, a class A misdemeanor.
Michigan City Police investigating fake report of bank robbery
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -The Michigan City Police Department is investigating a report of a bank robbery on Monday that turned out to be false, according to police. At 4:30 p.m., police were called to a bank in the 3600 block of Franklin St. for an armed robbery. When units arrived...
Charges in Nursing Home Assault
(Michigan City, IN) - A local nursing home worker is accused of physically assaulting and injuring a resident with dementia. Corine Hudson, 47, of Walkerton has been charged with two counts of battery causing serious bodily injury. According to court documents, she was working at Aperion Care on East Coolspring...
Deputies: Suspect takes off clothes after chase
A man who led deputies on a chase from Centreville to Colon stripped nude after crashing, authorities say.
Chase Leads to Manhunt and Capture
(La Porte County, IN) - An arrest was made following a high-speed chase and search in Union Mills over the weekend. James Brinsfield, 46, of Trail Creek was charged with resisting law enforcement. According to La Porte County Police, officers were called about a suspicious vehicle on Saturday night and...
Suspect arrested in deadly Indiana police pursuit crash that killed 2 teens
MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed two teenagers during a police pursuit in northern Indiana in 2020 has been taken into custody after evading authorities for two years. Warrant officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department arrested Jesse Lottie Jr., 24, on Thursday...
Juvenile pedestrian killed in crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- First responders were dispatched to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at Oak Road and Pidco Drive on Monday around 8:40 p.m., according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office. Officials arrived to find a 16-year-old male with serious injuries at the scene. The juvenile was...
Elkhart Police Department to increase pay in 2023
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Board of Public Safety approved a new collective bargaining agreement on Tuesday to increase pay for Elkhart Police officers. The bargaining agreement is between the Fraternal Order of Police #52 and the City of Elkhart for sworn law enforcement. The contract is for 2023-2025. The...
Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The executive director of the Mishawaka Food Pantry was arrested in October after throwing items at a police car. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 29, authorities responded to the 4400 block of E. Shore Drive, at Lake of the Woods in Bremen, for an intoxicated man destroying a home. When first responders arrived, they noticed the suspect, Wesley Spain, intoxicated and “throwing items at an officer’s vehicle.”
Search continues for missing South Bend teen
Centreville man arrested after leading police on chase, stripping naked, assaulting deputy. The 38-year-old man is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, assault on an officer, resisting and obstructing, indecent exposure, and driving while license suspended. 4 hurt, including police officer, in 2 separate crashes outside Castle Point Apartments. Updated:...
Police: Chase reaches 100 mph on I-94, ends in Battle Creek
A driver was arrested after a high-speed chase along I-94 between Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Sunday.
Two same-day vehicle stops for infractions lead to arrests
If you have drugs, stolen guns or are wanted on a warrant, you’d better make sure you’re obeying the traffic laws in South Bend. It was around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, when an officer stopped a vehicle for an infraction near Olive and Roger Streets. The driver, Blake Kimbrough, 23, was arrested on charges including theft and possession of a controlled substance.
