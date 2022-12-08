ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

hometownnewsnow.com

Suspects in Pizza Man Hold-Up Arrested

(Michigan City, IN) - Arrests have been made in Michigan City for robbing a pizza delivery man at gunpoint over the weekend. Police said both suspects are juvenile males. According to police, a worker for Domino’s was delivering an order when approached early Sunday in the 700 block of Washington Street. They were all talking when one of the suspects displayed a gun and pointed it at the victim. The delivery driver handed over some property and the suspects fled on foot.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Juveniles arrested in connection with armed robbery investigation

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Two juveniles were arrested after they allegedly stole from a delivery driver at gunpoint, according to the Michigan City Police Department. At 12:27 a.m. on Sunday, dispatch received a 911 call from a pizza delivery driver who said he was robbed at gunpoint. The victim said...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Another Alleged Meth Dealer Arrested

(Michigan City, IN) - Another suspected meth dealer in La Porte County is facing potential time in prison. Mark Thomas, 34, was allegedly caught selling over two grams of the drug in Michigan City. Police said the $140 exchange occurred in a parking lot along U.S. 421 just south of U.S. 20.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Roberts Arrested On Multiple Drug Charges

WARSAW — A Pierceton woman was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs. Angel Michelle Roberts, 23, 406 S. Washington St., Pierceton, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, both level 4 felonies; possession of a syringe and resisting law enforcement, both level 6 felonies; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony; and possession of paraphernalia with a sentence enhancement, a class A misdemeanor.
PIERCETON, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City Police investigating fake report of bank robbery

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -The Michigan City Police Department is investigating a report of a bank robbery on Monday that turned out to be false, according to police. At 4:30 p.m., police were called to a bank in the 3600 block of Franklin St. for an armed robbery. When units arrived...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Nursing Home Assault

(Michigan City, IN) - A local nursing home worker is accused of physically assaulting and injuring a resident with dementia. Corine Hudson, 47, of Walkerton has been charged with two counts of battery causing serious bodily injury. According to court documents, she was working at Aperion Care on East Coolspring...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Chase Leads to Manhunt and Capture

(La Porte County, IN) - An arrest was made following a high-speed chase and search in Union Mills over the weekend. James Brinsfield, 46, of Trail Creek was charged with resisting law enforcement. According to La Porte County Police, officers were called about a suspicious vehicle on Saturday night and...
UNION MILLS, IN
abc57.com

Juvenile pedestrian killed in crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- First responders were dispatched to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at Oak Road and Pidco Drive on Monday around 8:40 p.m., according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office. Officials arrived to find a 16-year-old male with serious injuries at the scene. The juvenile was...
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police Department to increase pay in 2023

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Board of Public Safety approved a new collective bargaining agreement on Tuesday to increase pay for Elkhart Police officers. The bargaining agreement is between the Fraternal Order of Police #52 and the City of Elkhart for sworn law enforcement. The contract is for 2023-2025. The...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The executive director of the Mishawaka Food Pantry was arrested in October after throwing items at a police car. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 29, authorities responded to the 4400 block of E. Shore Drive, at Lake of the Woods in Bremen, for an intoxicated man destroying a home. When first responders arrived, they noticed the suspect, Wesley Spain, intoxicated and “throwing items at an officer’s vehicle.”
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Search continues for missing South Bend teen

Centreville man arrested after leading police on chase, stripping naked, assaulting deputy. The 38-year-old man is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, assault on an officer, resisting and obstructing, indecent exposure, and driving while license suspended.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Two same-day vehicle stops for infractions lead to arrests

If you have drugs, stolen guns or are wanted on a warrant, you’d better make sure you’re obeying the traffic laws in South Bend. It was around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, when an officer stopped a vehicle for an infraction near Olive and Roger Streets. The driver, Blake Kimbrough, 23, was arrested on charges including theft and possession of a controlled substance.
SOUTH BEND, IN

