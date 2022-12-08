ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Scarlet Nation

Nebraska OL Kevin Williams enters the transfer portal

Nebraska offensive lineman Kevin Williams has entered the transfer portal, Inside Nebraska has confirmed. Williams, a graduate of Omaha North High School, played in four games and made one start at right tackle, against Oklahoma, in 2022 before sustaining a season-ending foot injury. The 6-foot-5, 325-pounder transferred to Nebraska last offseason as a graduate from FCS Northern Colorado, where he spent four seasons.
LINCOLN, NE
Scarlet Nation

Recapping Jay Foreman Q&A on the Inside Nebraska message board

Three-time national champion Jay Foreman was a star linebacker for the Huskers under Tom Osborne, and now he has teamed up with us at Inside Nebraska!. Jay and Inside Nebraska staff writer Steve Marik hold a live chat every Monday night from 8-9 p.m. on the Inside Nebraska message board to answer YOUR questions about the Huskers program. Head to the link below for a recap of Monday night's most recent chat on the Insider's Board!
LINCOLN, NE
Scarlet Nation

Oregon State Dips Back Into Florida to Land Safety Harlem Howard

Oregon State's coaching staff for the third time in the 2023 recruiting cycle has dipped into Florida, specifically the Fort Lauderdale area to land a future Beaver. After landing wide receiver Tastean Reddicks and defensive Zakaih Saez earlier in the cycle, the Beavers had a late cycle addition in safety Harlem Howard on (DAY). The three-star commitment announced his decision just coming off his official visit to Corvallis.
CORVALLIS, OR

