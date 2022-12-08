The Athens branch of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History or ASALH, is inviting Athenians and others to join their last event of the year; a reading of the play “Behind the Sheet,” by Charly Evon Simpson. UGA professor emerita, Dr. Freda Scott Giles says the play is about the women who were experimented on by Dr. Marion Sims, who is called the father of modern gynecology.

ATHENS, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO