Athens ASALH Hosts 2023 Virtual Founders Event
The Athens branch of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History or ASALH, is inviting Athenians and others to join their last event of the year; a reading of the play “Behind the Sheet,” by Charly Evon Simpson. UGA professor emerita, Dr. Freda Scott Giles says the play is about the women who were experimented on by Dr. Marion Sims, who is called the father of modern gynecology.
The Georgia Health Report: The Connection between Housing and Health
Robin Whetstone is a local writer and storyteller who loves Athens, cats, and podcasts. She came to WUGA in 2018 to serve as our Operations Assistant, checking programs for broadcast and assisting the Operations Director with day-to-day scheduling and technical processes. She is now Senior Content Producer, and she reports for Athens News Matters, is the local host for All Things Considered and the Georgia Health Report.
ACC Commissioners to vote on making Prince Ave. pilot program permanent
Tuesday night, Athens-Clarke County commissioners are expected to decide whether to keep the Prince Avenue pilot program as a permanent installation. In September, ACC put a section of Prince spanning Milledge Avenue to Pulaski Street on a “road diet” by converting four auto traffic lanes to three, and by adding separated bike lanes.
Two Clarke County schools make statewide list of low performers
Two Clarke County schools are on a list of 175 low performing schools statewide, identified as needing additional support to improve student performance this school year. Alps Road Elementary and Classic City High School are both Title I schools where at least 40% of the students are from low income families, and are listed as schools needing support.
Qualifying in District 2 seat to being next week
As Georgia settles down after a contentious runoff election, elections officials in Clarke County are preparing for a March special election to fill a vacant seat on the Athens-Clarke County Commission. The District 2 seat, which will represent a large swath of in-town Athens, was vacated by Mariah Parker this...
