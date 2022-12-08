Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in February of 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of
Arizona, New England both lose offensive stars to injuries in 1st half
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field during the team’s first offensive drive after a knee injury Monday night in Arizona’s game against the New England Patriots. The fourth-year quarterback was flushed out of the pocket on the third play of the...
Philadelphia Eagles sign 3-time Pro Bowl punter to replace injured starter
The Eagles are signing three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern to replace Arryn Siposs, according to nbcsportsphiladelphia.com. Siposs was hurt late in the second quarter of Sunday’s win over the New York Giants as he advanced a punt of his own that he recovered after it was blocked. Coach Nick Sirianni said Monday that Siposs will be out “a little longer than we expected.”
Fantasy Football: Ollie says weather could place hot players on ice as playoffs approach
Keep a watchful eye on the weather. For example, great players in a blizzard are going to be worse than good players in the sun.
Updated NFL playoff picture after Chargers beat Dolphins: Eagles clinch, Steelers in the mix
Week 14 in the NFL began with three teams having opportunities to clinch playoff spots: The Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs. However only one team walked away from its game Sunday with a spot in the postseason guaranteed as the Eagles pounded the New York Giants, 48-22.
Mega Millions $400M jackpot (12/13/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
There was no mega winner of the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday. So tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 11 p.m. ET, the lottery has reset and you’ll have a chance to win the new top prize. Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really).
NBC names SEC grad as studio host for Big Ten coverage
Maria Taylor is going back to college. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reports “NBC plans to use Taylor as its studio host on Saturdays for its forthcoming Big Ten package this fall, according to sources.”. Taylor joined NBC in 2021 and is the host for “Football Night...
NFL Q&A: Super Bowl LVII start time, channel, date, and the halftime show
Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals. It is
New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals FREE live stream (12/12/22): How to watch, channels, details
Two teams that have had disappointing seasons guided by a pair of young quarterbacks who have played similarly below expectations wrap up the NFL’s Week 14 tonight. The New England Patriots have been off 10 days since losing at home 24-10 to the Buffalo Bills at home on Dec. 1. Absent from the gridiron even longer have been the Arizona Cardinals, who are coming off a bye week. They last played on Nov. 27, losing at home to the Los Angeles Chargers 25-24.
