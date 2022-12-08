ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

The Spun

Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday

Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
PennLive.com

Kings vs. 76ers prediction, betting odds for NBA on Tuesday

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers square off with the Sacramento Kings in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. EST. This...
PennLive.com

Philadelphia Eagles sign 3-time Pro Bowl punter to replace injured starter

The Eagles are signing three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern to replace Arryn Siposs, according to nbcsportsphiladelphia.com. Siposs was hurt late in the second quarter of Sunday’s win over the New York Giants as he advanced a punt of his own that he recovered after it was blocked. Coach Nick Sirianni said Monday that Siposs will be out “a little longer than we expected.”
PennLive.com

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals FREE live stream (12/12/22): How to watch, channels, details

Two teams that have had disappointing seasons guided by a pair of young quarterbacks who have played similarly below expectations wrap up the NFL’s Week 14 tonight. The New England Patriots have been off 10 days since losing at home 24-10 to the Buffalo Bills at home on Dec. 1. Absent from the gridiron even longer have been the Arizona Cardinals, who are coming off a bye week. They last played on Nov. 27, losing at home to the Los Angeles Chargers 25-24.
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

