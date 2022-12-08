Read full article on original website
22-year-old victim identified in north Minneapolis fatal crash
A 22-year-old man has been identified as the person who died in a north Minneapolis two-vehicle crash Sunday morning. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Josiah Robert Oakley, of Minneapolis, died from multiple blunt force injuries. According to an autopsy, he was pronounced dead at the scene of 42nd Avenue N. and Lyndale Avenue N. at 12:40 a.m..
2 dead after downtown St. Paul shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police say two people are dead after a shooting in downtown St. Paul Monday evening.It happened inside a building at Fifth Street East and Cedar Street around 8:30 p.m., the city's police department said. Two people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, but did not survive.Police said no one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.
St. Paul PD seeking tips related to murder of 20-year-old Maplewood man
Investigators on scene of a homicide in the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane in the Greater East Side neighborhood on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Courtesy of Saint Paul Police. Police in St. Paul are investigating the death of a 20-year-old Maplewood man who was fatally shot in the city's Greater East Side neighborhood earlier this month.
An overnight crash on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis left one person dead and three others hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. It happened around 2:26 a.m. Monday the ramp to Johnson Street from northbound I-35W. The State Patrol says the 41-year-old man from St. Paul who was driving the Chevy Suburban at a "high rate of speed" lost control and rolled from the freeway onto Johnson Street.
Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in stolen car crash in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a teenager is fighting for his life after crashing a stolen car in north Minneapolis Sunday night.The single-vehicle crash happened around 10:40 p.m. at 39th and Upton avenues. Responding officers found a 14-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries in a crashed Kia, per the Minneapolis Police Department.The teen was the only person in the vehicle and was taken to North Memorial Medical Center.Police said speed contributed to the crash.Authorities connected the crash to a vulnerability in Kia vehicles which makes them easier to steal.
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Mailing Drugs to State Prisons
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for attempting to mail drugs into several state prisons. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced Monday that 40-year-old Walter Disney Davis was also sentenced to five years of supervised release after being convicted of distribution of drug analogue, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and illegally possessing a firearm as a felon. The conviction was the result of a multi-agency investigation that began in March 2021.
St. Paul man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shipping drugs into Minnesota Correctional Facilities
ST. PAUL, Minn – A St. Paul man is going to jail for 20 years after he was caught shipping drugs into a Minnesota Department of Corrections facility, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger Monday.According to court documents, the DOC initiated an internal investigation into the introduction of narcotics into several of their facilities in March of 2021. Investigators discovered Walter Davis, a 40-year-old man from St. Paul, as the source.On April 12, 2021, Davis attempted to mail six letters to DOC inmates that contained newspaper articles printed on chemically-soaked paper that, if ingested, would produce hallucinogenic effects. Investigators intercepted the letters before they reached the DOC facility.A search of Davis's primary and secondary residences turned up over 400 grams of fentanyl, scales, guns, and other substance distribution equipment.Davis went to trial in June, where he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted distribution of a controlled substance analogue, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon. Davis was sentenced Friday to 240 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
Argument over marijuana led to fatal shooting in Minneapolis apartment: Charges
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An argument over marijuana left on a table led to the fatal shooting of a woman in Minneapolis on Thursday, according to court documents. On Dec. 8, Minneapolis Police officers were called to a reported shooting at an apartment complex on Banneker Avenue North in the Near North neighborhood. When officers arrived at the scene, they heard someone yelling for help and found a woman lying on the living room floor, unconscious and not breathing, according to the criminal complaint.
Rally calls for more transparency in St. Paul police shooting investigation
Family members of the man shot and killed by St. Paul police joined other community members at a Saturday rally in calling for more transparency in the investigation. 24-year-old Howard Peter Johnson was shot by a St. Paul officer Monday evening in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood, after officers responded to reports of a domestic assault, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Man "in crisis" threatened people at Minneapolis gas station, police say
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police were called to a south Minneapolis gas station Sunday afternoon after a man who was "reportedly in crisis" was threatening people.It happened at the Speedway on the 2200 block of Lyndale Avenue South, in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood. Police say when officers arrived, the man ran into traffic. But then "officers were able to pull him back to the sidewalk."The man was taken to HCMC. It is not clear if he was injured in the encounter.
Stearns County police chase leads to stolen construction vehicle
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A complaint about a possibly intoxicated driver led to a police chase with a man who authorities say stole a construction vehicle before crashing it in Stearns County. According to authorities, at approximately 10:51 a.m. Monday, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center...
Annandale Man Pleads Guilty to Murder in Fatal Drug Overdose
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An Annandale man has pleaded guilty to murder in the drug overdose death of another man in 2021. Court records show 26-year-old Zachary Wolf pleaded guilty in Stearns County District Court to one count of 3rd-degree murder for providing the victim the meth/fentanyl mixture that led to his death.
Charges: Argument over marijuana led to woman's shooting death
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say an argument over marijuana led to a woman's death Thursday in the city's Near North neighborhood.Clifton Ingram, 23, was charged Friday with one felony count of second-degree murder.The shooting occurred on the 1200 block of Banneker Avenue North around 12:30 p.m.The victim's roommate told police they had a friend, Ingram, over when the victim got upset at him for having marijuana on the table. The two got into an argument when he pulled out a revolver.Police say Ingram made a comment that "when he pulls out a gun, he'll use it," before he fired at...
In face of increased danger on the job, paramedics send 'plea for help' to leadership
Two blocks away from a gunfight, Dmitriy Stalmakov pulled over and looked at where a bullet had ricocheted off the back of his ambulance. If it had hit 2 inches higher, the 28-year-old paramedic doesn't know if he'd be here to tell the story. "If it would have pierced the...
Fatal Stearns Co Crash
One person died in a single vehicle crash south of St. Cloud Saturday night. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Charlie Boike of St. Augusta died at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says at about 10:30pm, they received a report of a crash with injuries near 21879 23rd...
