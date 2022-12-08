Read full article on original website
When It Comes To Progress, How Much Is Too Much For Montana?
I was watching the first episode of the new season of Yellowstone and had the thought, "whoever writes the scripts for the show certainly has a pretty good understanding of what is really happening in Montana." (Spoiler Alert) In the first episode, the newly sworn Governor John Dutton says that...
Montana AG Says ‘Liberal Lawyers Own the State Supreme Court’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen appeared on Monday’s Talk Back show to take calls from KGVO listeners, and one of the first questions referenced the Montana Supreme Court, that Knudsen said is owned by liberal attorneys in the state. Knudsen said the Montana Supreme...
Would Montanans Support the Rent-a-Christmas Tree Concept?
Christmas trees are awesome. Real trees smell good and the tradition of putting up a tree is so ingrained in our culture that I doubt we'll ever not put one up at the holidays. It's estimated that around 35 million Christmas trees are harvested each year in the United States, with another 50 million in Europe. That's a lot of trees! Most Christmas trees in the US are grown sustainably by tree farms that plant 1 to 3 trees for each one harvested. The top tree-growing states are Oregon, North Carolina, and Michigan.
Packs of Homeless Dogs in Montana Need Our Help
Social media is a gem- if you use it wisely. With the age of the internet and social media at our finger tips, it’s easy to get lost in “the highlight reel” of people’s lives. But if we use social media to spread awareness and help others in need, it’s a great tool to get information. I was scrolling through Instagram and noticed photos of extremely skinny dogs eating a deer carcass. Gnarly... And sad.
Important Montana Documentary To Debut At Sundance
This documentary will hit home with a lot of folks here in Montana, and hopefully shed light on the subject at hand. Sundance Film Festival in Utah is the most elite film festival in the United States, debuting the best new films and documentaries. These films are usually highly anticipated award contenders or looking to get picked up by distributors. It's a massive festival for movie stars, directors, and people who love cinema.
Caves, Candles and Christmas Converge at a Montana State Park
True, a Christmas event perhaps not for the claustrophobic, but I am imagining the lighting effects being totally ethereal. If you're looking to marvel at some unique holiday beauty, by the warm, festive glow of candle lanterns, Montana Fish, Wild and Parks has announced that Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park will once again be hosting holiday candlelight tours of the entire developed cave route. What an amazing way to enjoy the caverns!
Vodka or Whiskey? This is the Top Selling Booze Brand in Montana
Last week I shared with you what I thought were pretty impressive sales numbers for Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana. And while those numbers are significant (nearly $1 million per day in rec and medicinal cannabis sales), booze is still king in Big Sky Country. By a landslide. The 2022 (fiscal year) alcohol sales report from the Montana Department of Revenue reveals some interesting tidbits.
Montana Gas Prices Continue to Plunge: Are You Happy Now?
6-months ago, you'd blink and miss Montana gas prices jumping 10-to-20 cents per day. Now, prices are dropping by the same amount a year's end. It's a scenario all drivers will welcome, especially if you're trying to fuel that large truck. The latest survey by GasBuddy.com shows Montana gas prices...
Why Montana Has a Nine-Day Muzzleloader Only Hunting Season
For nine days, Montana hunters will have to turn to older firearm technology. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that starting tomorrow, (Saturday, December 10), Muzzleloader Heritage Season begins and runs through December 18. And it is not just some token tribute to the ways of the past, where an anticipated small handful of participants have to share the season with other hunters. Nope, it is a passed-into-law Montana kind of thing.
Common Illness Caused By… Montana Weather?
If you feel ill every time a storm hangs above your town in Montana, you are not alone. It's snowing as I write this atop the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Billings. I feel pressure in all of my joints, especially my jaw and neck. I suffered for years without answers. Doctors chalked it up to being dehydrated or having low blood sugar, but that’s not the case at all. You may think I’m super sensitive, or it’s all in my head. 😐 But I finally got answers.
Clueless Arizonan Thinks Winter in Billings Might Kill Them?
Reddit has become one of my favorite internet time wasters. It's not as toxic as Twitter, pleasingly less-polished than Instagram, and way more entertaining than Facebook. A recent question in the r/Billings thread had me cracking up. A person from Arizona asked if they would die from the cold while visiting Billings in December. It reads,
Fake Law Enforcement Scam Calls Affecting Montana During Holidays
Last week, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen sent out a report about an uptick in scam calls in the state. This time, the scammers are posing as law enforcement, in order to scare you into paying money. The fraudsters are disguising their phone number, so on caller ID it appears...
Montana Governor Wants to Boost New Teacher Pay, Again
When it comes to entry level teachers, Montana has some of the lowest rates of teacher pay in the nation. In fact, before Greg Gianforte became governor, Montana had the worst entry level teacher pay in the nation under Democrat Governor Steve Bullock. During his first legislative session as governor,...
Montana Weed Sales Reach Nearly $1 Million a DAY in 2022
We've still got two months of reporting data to go before the final, year-end tally for legal cannabis sales in Montana has been estimated by the State, but if we take a look at the sales data through October 2022, I'll admit even I was a bit shocked by the numbers.
Did Anyone From Montana Die During the Attack on Pearl Harbor?
December 7th 1941 is a day we will never forget. As we remember that dark day 81 years ago, let's find out exactly how many brave Montana servicemen fought back against the Japanese attack on that day and didn't live to tell the tale. Montana has one of the highest...
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
A New Novella Set in Montana Tackles Important Life Lessons
There have been plenty of written stories that are set in the Treasure State, because the setting of Montana is usually met with praise for beautiful descriptions of the land and the citizens. A new book written by someone who you wouldn't expect brings on other important issues, such as independence, in a short coming of age story. Here's everything we know so far before reading People Mover by John David Card.
Is Montana Losing It’s Greatness Over Politics? Here’s The Sequel
I wrote an article earlier this week asking if Montana was losing part of its unique identity over politics. I explained how as a conservative, I really enjoyed the fact that when I first moved to Montana several years ago, everyone kind of just did their own thing and for whatever reason, that seemed to work. Now, I realize that the bigger towns are more progressive than the smaller ones, however, Montana has traditionally been a place where as long as you mind your own business, everyone gets along.
Montana Soldiers May Soon Be Exempt from COVID Vax Mandate
Montana soldiers serving in the US military may soon be exempt from the nonsensical COVID vaccine mandate. The Biden Administration has been forcing the shot on soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, and Coast Guard personnel and threatening to kick them out of the service if they don't comply. US House Republican...
Montana is the Only State that LOVES This “Christmas Candy”
Montana is the "Freedom State" I wasn't surprised at all to read this is the only state that likes a certain type of candy for the holidays. Candystore.com is a wholesale, bulk candy store based out of L.A. They think they've figured out each states' favorites. But then again- it is Cali coming out with this info.
