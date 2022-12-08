ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina TE Austin Stogner heading back to Oklahoma

By Ben Portnoy
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2noLXf_0jc8umDT00

Austin Stogner is heading to a familiar spot.

The former South Carolina tight end announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Thursday afternoon via Twitter. Stogner previously spent three years at OU before landing at USC in December 2020 along with former Sooners teammate Spencer Rattler.

The Texas native was only mildly productive during his time in Columbia while splitting reps with Jaheim Bell and Nate Adkins. Stogner started 10 of 12 games at South Carolina this season, finishing with 20 receptions for 210 yards and one touchdown

He’s eligible to transfer again without having to sit out as he finished his undergraduate course work and qualifies as a graduate transfer.

The NCAA transfer portal underwent changes this offseason to include two windows in which undergraduate players are able to enter. The first window opened on Monday and will last until Jan. 18. A second window opens between May 1 and May 15 to account for spring practices.

Gamecocks in the transfer portal

Each player’s landing spot is listed in parentheses

DB Tyrese Ross — Dec. 6

TE Jaheim Bell — Dec. 5

TE Austin Stogner — Dec. 5 (Oklahoma)

LB Darryle Ware — Dec. 5

DB Joey Hunter — Dec. 5

OL Jordan Davis — Nov. 30

DB R.J. Roderick — Oct. 17

