Does the SAFE-T Act violate the Illinois Constitution?

Ann Lousin, a professor of law at University of Chicago Law School, joins Lisa Dent to discuss the controversial SAFE-T Act and whether the law aligns with Illinois’ Constitution. The SAFE-T Act goes into effect January 1, 2023. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: The Twitter Files, bullying at York HS, and hooray for fusion

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (12/13/2022): On this edition, John Kass & Jeff Carlin tackle the news of the week including the ongoing expose of the ‘Twitter Files’ -which point to some very unconstitutional practices, terrible news out of suburban Chicago where students filmed themselves laughing & abusing a cohort with Down syndrome at York High School, and groundbreaking news from scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California that they have achieved a net energy gain in a fusion experiment. Plus, Kasso previews Miranda Devine’s great new book Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide and explains why he has it out for White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
Kathy Hart remembers her loyal Chicago listeners

Radio personality and creator of Gritology.com Kathy Hart joins Bob Sirott to talk about how great Chicago’s radio listeners are, her website, and why she created it. She also discusses discoveries about herself through her healing journey, her memoir, and a Montana retreat she is putting together.
WGN Radio adds Steve and Johnnie to Saturday overnight schedule

CHICAGO (December 13, 2022) – Beginning Saturday, January 7, veteran broadcasters Steve King and Johnnie Putman return to WGN Radio, hosting Saturday overnights from 9pm to 2am. “Returning to the Saturday nighttime slot is a full circle moment for us. Our first regular show as a duo on WGN...
