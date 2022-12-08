The Chicago Way w/John Kass (12/13/2022): On this edition, John Kass & Jeff Carlin tackle the news of the week including the ongoing expose of the ‘Twitter Files’ -which point to some very unconstitutional practices, terrible news out of suburban Chicago where students filmed themselves laughing & abusing a cohort with Down syndrome at York High School, and groundbreaking news from scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California that they have achieved a net energy gain in a fusion experiment. Plus, Kasso previews Miranda Devine’s great new book Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide and explains why he has it out for White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO