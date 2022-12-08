ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver accused of intentionally mowing down NYC woman charged with murder

By Amanda Woods
 5 days ago

The driver accused of “intentionally” mowing down a woman after a wild knife fight outside a Queens nightclub surrendered to cops this week, authorities said.

Eddie Eason, 25, showed up at the 102nd Precinct station house with his lawyer Wednesday morning and was slapped with a murder charge for running over Tiara Graham, 31, on Sept. 24, cops said.

Eason, of East New York, was driving a white sedan when he rammed into Graham at 120th Street and 97th Avenue in South Richmond Hill around 2:45 a.m. Sept. 24, cops said.

Eddie Eason, 25, surrendered at the 102nd Precinct early Wednesday, cops said.
NYPD

Police arrived to find Graham lying in the roadway with massive body trauma.

She was later pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

As police arrived at the scene of the deadly hit-and-run, officers also responded to 911 calls of a large group fighting two blocks away, outside the Showtime Bar & Lounge, cops said.

Eason was driving a white sedan when he allegedly mowed down Tiara Graham, 31.
NYPD

The brawl left one man, 23, stabbed in the torso; another, 32, with a slash wound to the face and two other men, both 40, also cut in the face.

In addition to striking Graham, Eason was also involved in the knife fight, authorities said.

Police believe Graham, of Brownsville, was known to one or more of the men involved in the fight, cops said.

Graham was known to at least one of the men involved in the fight.
Courtesy of family

Stabbing victim David Williams told The Post that Graham was his dear friend.

“I lost my friend. My friend died,” an emotional Williams said at the time. “She got mowed over by a car. I feel numb. She had a kid she took care of, her step kid. I’m still hurt. She was great, one of the best people you could ever have as a friend, man, the best person in the world.”

Eason was also charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said.

Stabbing victim David Williams called Graham “one of the best people you could ever have as a friend.”
Courtesy of family
Cops rope off the area of fatal hit-and-run at 120th Street and 97th Avenue in South Richmond Hill.
Joe DeMaria

As of Thursday morning, police did not believe any other suspects were outstanding.

Comments / 20

Coy DeLaCruz
4d ago

Damn shame....people let their emotions get the best of them all the time...Jails and prisons are filled to the brink with people who just could not control themselves....

Reply
4
 

