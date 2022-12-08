ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia manufacturer plans $81 million expansion, adding nearly 100 jobs

By Chris Trainor
The State
The State
 5 days ago



A Richland County pharmaceutical manufacturer is set to undertake an $81 million upgrade and expansion to its facility, a move that will eventually add nearly 100 new jobs.

The Ritedose Corporation and S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s office announced the expansion in a Thursday afternoon news release. Ritedose has a facility in the Carolina Research Park in northeast Columbia, where it already employs more than 400 people. The coming expansion will add 94 new, full-time jobs.

Per a release, Ritedose “operates a state-of-the-art ‘blow-fill-seal’ facility, where liquid-pharmaceuticals are formulated, filled and packaged for distribution.” The company’s customers range from small retail pharmacies to wholesalers and hospital systems.

On Tuesday, Richland County Council approved a tax incentive package for Ritedose for the expansion.

The first phase of the expansion is slated to be completed in 2024. The Ritedose facility will add square footage, and there will be renovations to the existing space. A release said the expansion will help the facility “manufacture an additional 400 million doses of pharmaceuticals.”

“This initial phase of the expansion project will allow The Ritedose Corporation to continue to deliver over 1 billion doses of respiratory maintenance drugs to the U.S. population, while providing the runway for multiple drugs in various stages of development to be commercialized in the coming years,” Ritedose President and CEO Jody Chastain said in a statement.

McMaster lauded the expansion of a pharmaceutical manufacturer that has been a mainstay in the Midlands.

“South Carolina’s life sciences industry continues to flourish with the expansion of The Ritedose Corporation,” McMaster said in a statement. “By strengthening our life sciences industry, like we are today, we bring good-paying jobs to our people and ensure that vital medical supplies are being made right here in South Carolina.”

Those interested in employment with Ritedose can visit ritedose.com/careers.

