ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD moves ahead with Eric Adams’ new mental illness policy, despite lack of training

By Craig McCarthy
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

Big Apple cops have yet to receive training or detailed guidance on how to enforce Mayor Adams’ new mental health plan — but NYPD brass wants them to implement it anyway, according to a new order obtained by The Post.

The one-page memo mostly reiterates NYPD’s existing policy: Cops are allowed to bring a homeless person to the hospital for a psych evaluation against their will if they pose a threat to themselves or others.

But under Adams’ hastily rolled out policy, police must decide whether to bring someone in if they’re unable to take care of themselves — and can do so even without that person’s cooperation.

“Officers should continue to remove a person for evaluation when that person appears mentally ill and the person’s actions present a threat of serious harm to themselves or others,” reads the order from Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell dated Tuesday morning.

“But officers should also be aware that removal is also appropriate when a person appears to be mentally ill and incapable of meeting basic human needs and such neglect is likely to result in serious harm to that person.”

Sewell’s directive provides one example of an ” incoherent person” with three general factors to consider for an involuntary transport: if the person is “unable to assess and safely navigate their surroundings;” if the officers believe they can’t find shelter or food, or other things “need for survival.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ODWXX_0jc8uSVp00
Police must decide whether to bring someone in if they’re unable to take care of themselves — and can do so even without that person’s cooperation.
Daniel William McKnight for NY Post

The order — issued one week after Adams’ announcement — says “additional training will be forthcoming to all members of service.”

It also advises cops to reach out to the NYPD’s Legal Bureau “at all times” for direction.

Under the old policy, cops could only ask a person if they wanted to be taken to the hospital for mental treatment.

A police spokesperson said that the memo was written in consultation with the city Law Department and police attorneys.

“Officers already receive significant training on encounters with those experiencing mental illness as well as their authority to conduct removals,” the spokesman said, adding that training has started in the police academy.

The new memo comes amid a scramble by police leadership to enact the mayor’s plan, the announcement of which The Post previously reported caught brass off guard .

NYPD officials initially said they were first made aware of the new plan when it was announced, but hours later, walked back that statement, denying leadership was blindsided and that it’s been in the works for “months.”

Multiple high-placed sources confirmed to The Post, though, that police brass and NYPD lawyers rushed in the days after the announcement to get the policy on the books.

One police source who has advised on NYPD Patrol Guide policy raised red flags over the vague wording that leaves the guidance open to wide interpretation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35LB1l_0jc8uSVp00
Mayor Adams’ new plan seeks to have more homeless people with mental illness involuntarily taken to hospitals by the NYPD.
Christopher Sadowski

“Just to say mentally ill is such a broad statement … I don’t even know if they know what it means,” the source said, adding they didn’t believe the mayor’s policy would hold up in court.

But the source said the Adams administration — specifically the mayor — doesn’t want any pushback when rolling out his plans.

“So now what you have is NYPD Legal trying to almost make up stuff to appease whoever the decision-maker is without any disagreement,” the source said.

The NYPD has a training program for dealing with mentally ill people on the streets, though it does not include anything on involuntary transports, sources say.

Police have tens of thousands of interactions with homeless people each year.

In 2019, cops made contact with roughly 125,000 people with only about 3,000 accepting various services, not just for mental health.

On Thursday, lawyers and activists filed the first legal challenge to Adams’ new plan, asking a judge to halt its implementation because of alleged human rights violations.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Accused baby-faced NYC killer Zyaire Crumbley was already on probation for robbery, sought in 3 others: cops

The baby-faced teen charged with fatally stabbing his 16-year-old Harlem girlfriend was already on probation for robbery and being sought for three other heists when he allegedly murdered his victim, police sources told The Post on Tuesday. The disturbing revelation comes as new grisly details also emerged in Sunday’s slaying of Saniyah Lawrence. Lawrence was stabbed once in the neck after getting into an argument with her beau, Zyaire Crumbley, 18, over another guy, according to sources. Crumbley was allegedly upset that Lawrence received a phone call from another boy, and he grabbed her phone from her while the pair...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Grandma of slain NYC teen Saniyah Lawrence rips her accused killer boyfriend

The grandmother of a slain Harlem teenager ripped the girl’s teen boyfriend accused of stabbing her to death, insisting to The Post on Tuesday that he was never good enough for her “beautiful” granddaughter. Saniyah Lawrence, 16, was killed Sunday night when her baby-faced 18-year-old boyfriend, Zyaire Crumbley, allegedly knifed her in the neck inside an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard and then fled, police said. Hours after Crumbley turned himself in, Lawrence’s paternal grandma, Eileen Lawrence, said she’d always had a hunch about the boyfriend. “I met him just a couple of months ago and that was it....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Feds eye more suspects in Sam Bankman-Fried FTX case: ‘Very much ongoing’

Accused crypto-fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried’s alleged accomplices were put on notice Tuesday that they face imminent arrest — and were urged to start cooperating before it’s too late. Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams said his “all-hands-on-deck investigation” into the $8 billion-plus collapse of Bankman-Fried’s FTX cryptocurrency exchange and Alameda Research hedge fund “is very much ongoing and it is moving very quickly.” “But I also want to be clear about something else: While this is our first public announcement, it will not be our last,” he said during an afternoon news conference in Lower Manhattan to formally unveil the charges against Bankman-Fried. Williams noted...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Last defendant convicted in 2018 killing of Bronx teen Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz

Another member of the Trinitarios gang has been convicted in the killing of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, who was brutally stabbed to death outside of a Bronx bodega in 2018. Danel Fernandez, 25, pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter in Bronx Supreme Court on Tuesday for his role in the caught-on-camera slaying, the Bronx District Attorney’s Office announced.  He is the last of 13 defendants who were involved in the teen’s death. Fernandez will be sentenced to up to 18 years in prison and five years of supervised release, officials said. “Although the defendant did not stab the victim, his actions led to...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Baby-faced teen surrenders in NYC stabbing death of girlfriend, 16: cops

The teen accused of stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend to death inside a Harlem apartment over the weekend has surrendered to cops, authorities said.  Zyaire Crumbley, 18, joined by an attorney, turned himself in Monday afternoon in connection to the Sunday evening slaying of Saniyah Lawrence inside their apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 136th Street, cops said.  Crumbley — who has six prior robbery arrests — was charged with murder, cops said.  Following his surrender, Crumbley was taken to Harlem Hospital for chest pains, police sources said.  The arrest came hours after police released a youthful-looking mugshot of the on-the-lam accused...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Slain Army vet’s mom, widow outraged as Harlem man is sentenced on assault charge

An unapologetic Harlem man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years to life in prison for his role in the brutal murder of a US Army veteran — a case that has drawn bitter anger over Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s lenience.Christopher Saunders, 40, was convicted at trial in November for gang assault in the first degree in the 2018 stabbing death of Hason Correa in Harlem. “I didn’t go out there looking to hurt nobody,” a soft-spoken Saunders said in Manhattan Criminal Court. “I do feel remorse, nobody should have to die.” “I also feel like if I wasn’t there it could have...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Ex-con packing two guns among armed NYC farebeaters busted in past week

NYPD cops busted four subway fare-beaters in the past week and recovered guns from each of them — including an ex-con who was packing two loaded pistols, police sources said Monday. Damien Trinidad, 28 — who had been out of state prison for just four months — was arrested Tuesday after getting into a scuffle with transit cops at the Broadway and East New York subway station in Brooklyn, sources said. Trinidad was initially stopped on a fare-beating rap — until a “ghost gun” was spotted in his waistband and a second firearm wrapped in a bandana then fell from his pants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Woman stabbed to death in Brooklyn home; person of interest in custody

A woman was stabbed to death in a home on a tree-lined Brooklyn street Tuesday morning, cops said. The 48-year-old victim was slashed once in the neck around 8 a.m. in the home in the Sunset Park neighborhood, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity wasn’t immediately released. A person of interest was taken into custody, and charges were pending, cops said.  The woman’s death is the fourth homicide in the NYPD’s 72nd Precinct so far this year, compared to two in the same period in 2021, the NYPD’s data show.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

‘Predatory’ guardianship battle killing elderly NYC woman, pals allege

Friends claim the same legal arrangement that controlled Britney Spears is rapidly killing their pal Paulette.  An Upper West Side building’s management company’s accusation that a rent-controlled tenant is indisposed has forced an elderly woman into a nightmare scenario, companions allege.  Last December, while 92-year-old Paulette Kohler was in a rehab center following surgery, her building’s management company — suspecting something fishy — filed a petition accusing her of being incapacitated and potentially the victim of elder financial abuse, NBC first reported. The so-called abuser? Her “alleged housekeeper” Inga Eggerud, a Norwegian immigrant Kohler and her late husband had been friends with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Teen girl fatally stabbed in neck in NYC after alleged fight with boyfriend: sources

A teenage girl was fatally stabbed in the neck in a Manhattan apartment Sunday night after allegedly getting into a fight with her boyfriend, sources said. Saniyah Lawrence, 16, was discovered just after 5:30 p.m. after cops responded to reports of the stabbing inside the apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard in Harlem, according to law enforcement sources. She was rushed to Harlem Hospital but was pronounced dead just after 6:30 p.m., according to cops. The boyfriend fled before police arrived. Sources said he was wearing a black jacket, black pants and black and green sneakers at the time. Police said no arrests had been made and their investigation was ongoing.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Chilling video captures baby-faced teen, 18, stroll out of building after allegedly killing 16-year-old girlfriend

Chilling video captures the moment a baby-faced teen casually strolls out of a Harlem building Sunday night — after allegedly fatally stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend inside. The eerie footage, which was taken from a nearby deli where the pair fought hours before the slaying, shows suspected killer Zyaire Crumbley, 18, wearing all black as he walks out of the building on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 136th Street. The teen, wearing a balaclava over his head, appears to walk nonchalantly off, although at one point looking behind him, before the footage cuts out.  Crumbley — who police sources say already has six robbery busts under his belt — was accused by cops Monday of having stabbed girlfriend Saniyah...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Appellate ruling might help NY Assembly Dem grow 1-vote lead over GOP challenger

A state appellate court ruled Tuesday that 94 Queens voters must get a chance to “cure” their invalidated ballots in order to be counted in the Assembly race where Democratic incumbent Stacey Pheffer Amato leads GOP challenger Tom Sullivan by just a single vote. The New York City Board of Election must inform the voters they can file paperwork to get their ballots counted, per a law enacted earlier this year, as long as they affirm they cast them in the first place, according to the three-page ruling. “Each of the 94 absentee ballots was received by the Board with an unsealed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC man, 60, beaten to death after he’s accused of stealing: cops

A Brooklyn man was beaten to death by a guy who accused him of stealing, cops said Monday.  Arthur Fleschner, 60, was gravely wounded when Danny Quiles, 52, punched him several times and knocked him to the ground on Hegeman Avenue near Chester Street in Brownsville around 9:15 a.m. Dec. 4, authorities said.  Quiles attacked Fleschner because he believed the older man – who he knew from their affordable-housing building about two blocks away – had taken his “personal property,” cops said.  Fleschner was discovered lying on the sidewalk with head trauma and was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead four days later, police said.  Quiles was arrested the next day and charged with manslaughter, cops said.  He was ordered held on $300,000 bail, with his next court date scheduled for Thursday. The building where the two men lived on Hegeman Avenue near Amboy Street provides permanent, affordable housing for single adults, according to its website.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Bentley driver with $41K hidden on him stabbed repeatedly during attempted robbery

A young Bentley driver was stabbed multiple times by a group of attackers during an attempted robbery in Queens on Friday — but was able to keep the $41,000 he had hidden in his jacket, cops said. The 20-year-old victim told cops the incident began around 10:30 p.m. when he parked his car at 194th Street and 75th Avenue in Fresh Meadows and was approached by a stranger who started a conversation with him. When the victim got out of his luxury car, he was attacked by the man and two other men he didn’t know, cops said. One of the attackers...
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

Russian smuggling ring used couple’s Etsy store as front to aid Ukraine war effort: feds

A New Hampshire couple used their Etsy craft store as a front to allegedly ship devices used in nuclear weapons over to Russia, prosecutors allege. Alexey Brayman, a Ukrainian ex-pat, has been charged with smuggling “highly sensitive” electronic components overseas to make deadly weapons for Russia’s war on Ukraine, federal charging documents revealed Tuesday. Brayman and Vadim Yermolenko, based in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, shipped their Etsy goods from their home along with the illicit materials. “They did get a lot of packages. Which I guess makes sense now,” Amy Goodridge, who lives across the street from the Braymans, told the Boston...
UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ
New York Post

New Yorkers grapple with 24% increase in breakfast ingredients

You can’t make an omelet without breaking the bank. The most important meal of the day has become one of the most expensive — as prices for normal breakfast items such as eggs, butter, milk, coffee and bacon have soared a combined 24% over the cost last year, according to new government data. The breakfast price bulge is making it hard for New Yorkers to feel the effect of a small decrease in inflation announced Tuesday — and its leaving local consumers sizzling mad. “I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to buy. Everything is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

How I made ‘Pizza Rat’ into a cash cow that changed my life

Pizza Rat is the gift that keeps on giving.  A video of a rat dragging a slice of pizza down a flight of subway stairs nearly broke the internet when Matt Little posted the 14-second clip to YouTube in 2015. Seven years later and the viral video has more than 12 million views and still resonates for some who see it as a metaphor for gritty New Yorkers. Little, 41, shared how the rodent became a viral celebrity — and a moneymaker — in an interview with Insider. It all started around 1 a.m. when Little told the outlet he was walking to catch...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

‘The Show’ Episode 29: Harrison Bader Talks Trade to Yankees, Judge Being Back, Playing Home in NYC

The Yankees signed Aaron Judge. The Mets have signed everyone else. The two New York baseball teams have not been afraid to spend hundreds of millions of dollars so far in free agency. Money has been flying across MLB and there are still plenty of names still available. To talk about some of the moves, we bring you a new episode of “The Show” with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. The guys are joined on the podcast by Yankees center fielder and New York native Harrison Bader. Bader dives into everything from playing at home in NYC, the trade to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Yankees sign Bronx product James Norwood to minor league contract

The Yankees are bringing a local kid back to The Bronx. James Norwood, a hard-throwing right-handed reliever who graduated from All Hallows HS a couple of blocks from Yankee Stadium, signed a minor league contract with the Yankees on Tuesday, according to YES Network’s Jack Curry. The 28-year-old appeared in 20 games for the Phillies in 2022, recording an 8.31 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 ⅓ innings, before he was traded to the Red Sox in June. He did not make a major league appearance for Boston, posting a 4.87 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 20 ⅓ innings for Triple-A Worcester. Norwood, whom The Post named its All-Bronx Player of the Year in 2011 for his performance at All Hallows, was selected by the Cubs in the seventh round of the 2014 draft out of St. Louis University. After reaching the majors for the first time in 2018, Norwood made 23 relief appearances over three years for the Cubs, pitching to a 4.50 ERA. He then pitched five shutout innings across five appearances for the Padres in 2021.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Steve Cohen is the Moneyball owner Mets fans deserve after Wilpon era

During every holiday season, all right-minded Mets fans should remember to send a card to Magic Johnson. He is the point guard who went one-on-one with Steve Cohen a decade ago and posterized him with the winning bid to land the Los Angeles Dodgers.  Magic’s group prevailed with their $2 billion bet, leaving Cohen stuck with his much smaller investment in the team he grew up rooting for, a team nearly swallowed whole by the Bernie Madoff scandal. At the time, Institutional Investor called Cohen’s $20 million stake in the Mets “something of a hedge.”  Today, you could fill Citi Field a...
CLEVELAND, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
108K+
Followers
67K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy