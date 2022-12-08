ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers fan miserably fails to chug beer during Golden Knights game

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 5 days ago

What a waste of a beer.

One Rangers fan failed miserably at chugging a Michelob Ultra on national television as New York defeated the Golden Knights , 5-1, on Wednesday.

In a video of the celebration, as captured by TNT, a male fan wearing a Martin St. Louis jersey tossed back his beer while on a set of stairs at T-Mobile Arena, before it came spilling out out of his mouth. He then used what was left of the beer to pour it over his head.

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas unless you do it at a hockey game on national TV pic.twitter.com/ish3xjZLkL

— CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 8, 2022

Despite his subpar chugging performance, the fan continued to celebrate, pumping his fist in the air and thrusting his hips.

Meanwhile, fellow Rangers fans sitting nearby can be seen cheering him on.

The fan had nothing on Megan Lucky, the beer-chugging sensation at the US Open, who went viral last year for downing a brewski in her seat. Lucky kept the tradition alive when she returned to this year’s tournament, where she said she “seized the moment” and chugged her beer for the cameras.

A Rangers fan failed miserably at chugging his beer on National TV after New York defeated the Golden Knights Wednesday in Las Vegas.
TNT
A Rangers fan failed miserably at chugging his beer on National TV after New York defeated the Golden Knights Wednesday in Las Vegas.
TNT

The win was the second straight for the Rangers, who had lost five of six before defeating the Blues on Monday. They play the Avalanche in Denver on Friday.

New York Post

