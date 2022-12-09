ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Iran executes 1st protester as regime intensifies crackdown on dissidents

By Somayeh Malekian
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Rylv_0jc8uNLQ00

The Islamic Republic of Iran has carried out what is believed to be their first execution of an individual for taking part in the protests that have gripped the country in recent months.

The man, Mohsen Shekari, was arrested on Sept. 25 and sentenced to death for closing a street in Tehran and injuring a policeman with a knife. The guard required 13 stitches after the altercation, according to the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA).

Mashregh News Agency , which is linked to the state military bodies of Iran, published a confession video of Shekari, apparently under duress, as he appears to be suffering from facial injuries. Such confessions are known as "forced confessions" by Iran experts and activists and have often been used in connection with dissidents in Iran, prompting widespread criticism from international human rights bodies.

MORE: Iran accused of stealing bodies of slain protesters as families rush to reclaim loved ones

Many of those arrested in connection with the months-long protests, which show no signs of abating, have been subject to such treatment, according to Amnesty International.

"Several defendants were tortured, and their torture-tainted 'confessions' were used as evidence. State media broadcast forced 'confessions' of at least nine defendants prior to trial," Amnesty said on Dec. 2.

Earlier this week, the head of Iran's judiciary said death sentences for several protesters have been confirmed and that the executions would be carried out in the near future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdLtf_0jc8uNLQ00
IranIntl - PHOTO: Undated photo of Iranian protestor Mohsen Shekari, who was executed in Iran, Dec. 8, 2022.

Shekari was convicted of moharebeh, a severe crime in Iran under Sharia law that means "waging war against God."

A lawyer in Iran, who could not be identified due to security concerns, told ABC News the judicial process behind Shekari's trial and execution "was not transparent and not normal at all."

"Crimes that are punishable by death, such as 'moharebeh,' must have a lawyer in the case," the lawyer said. "But Shekari was denied the right to appoint a lawyer."

MORE: Weary of crackdown, Iran's regime takes on citizen journalists

There were only 74 days between Shakari's arrest and execution, which the lawyer said was an extremely short period of time in comparison with similar trials in the past.

"The opportunity to resume proceedings has also been taken away from him," the lawyer said. "I definitely say that the documents were not enough. A wound patched with a few stitches and making traffic stop can never be samples of moharebeh."

The execution, believed to be the first of its kind, comes as the Iranian regime escalate their crackdown on the protests that have engulfed the country in recent months. Those arrested have been sentenced to lengthy spells in prison and several death sentences have also been meted out.

Since the protest movement erupted in September, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody following her arrest for breaching Iran's strict dress code for women, the Iranian authorities have killed at least 458 including 63 children, according to the NGO Iran Human Rights , with at least 15,000 detained.

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price warned Iran on Wednesday against issuing death sentences for anti-government protesters, saying the Iranian regime should know the world is watching.

Comments / 5

Related
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
BBC

Three women among dozen publicly flogged in Afghanistan - Taliban official

Twelve people, including three women, have been flogged in front of thousands of onlookers at a football stadium in Afghanistan. The group were guilty of "moral crimes" including adultery, robbery and gay sex, a Taliban official told the BBC. This is thought to be the second time in a month...
americanmilitarynews.com

Iranian schoolgirl dies after reportedly being beaten for refusing song praising Ayatollah

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A 16-year-old girl beaten by security forces in the northwestern Iranian city of Ardabil for refusing to sing a pro-regime anthem when her school was raided by agents has died of her injuries. The Coordinating...
Washington Examiner

Iran execution: Man publicly hanged from crane amid protests

Iran executed a second prisoner on Monday convicted over crimes committed during the nationwide protests challenging the country’s theocracy, publicly hanging him from a construction crane as a gruesome warning to others. The execution of Majidreza Rahnavard came less than a month after he allegedly fatally stabbed two members...
BBC

Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service

Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
New York Post

1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests

A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
CBS News

Iran executes first prisoner for crime allegedly committed during protests

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Iran said Thursday it executed a prisoner convicted for a crime allegedly committed during the country's ongoing nationwide protests, the first such death penalty carried out by Tehran. The execution comes as other detainees also face a possible death penalty for their involvement in...
TheDailyBeast

Widow Says Fed-Up Putin Colonel Killed Himself at Boss’ Desk

The widow of a colonel found dead at one of the Russian navy’s top colleges earlier this month has written directly to Vladimir Putin to tell him her husband killed himself over problems plaguing the mobilization effort. Vadim Boiko, tasked with working with troops recently called up under Putin’s...
ABC News

ABC News

941K+
Followers
198K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy